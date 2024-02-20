First Look: Cube AMS Hybrid One44



Cube has not shortage of bike models in their lineup, electric or otherwise, with offerings for nearly every travel number and discipline. Add to that the newest model, the AMS Hybrid ONE44, that fits squarely into the middle of their eMTB lineup. The ONE44 is optimized to keep weight low, while still offering fairly high power.



There are four distinct build kits, with two built as light as possible, and two with more serious trail intentions. All sport unique builds and impressively low build weights for their given components.

AMS ONE44 Details



• Carbon frame• 29" wheels• 140mm travel, 140mm fork• 65.4° head angle• 76.5° seat angle• Battery: 400Wh, 250Wh boost pack available• Power: up to 55Nm• Price: €5999 - €8999

Clean carbon finish. Baby Bosch.

Geometry

Unnecessary evil - the through-headset routing is clean, but irritating to live with. The graphics are clean though, in classic Cube fashion.

Frame Features

3-pack of mounts for bottle adjustment or a battery boost pack. Simple arrangement.

Suspension Design

Build Kits

ONE44 SLX // €5999 17.3kg | 38.1lbs

ONE44 TM // €6499 18.4kg | 40.6lbs

ONE44 SLT // €7999 16.2kg | 35.7lbs

ONE44 SUPER TM // €8999 17.7kg | 39.0lbs

The ONE44 is a lightweight trail eMTB, and the geometry numbers reinforce that classification. Things are modern enough, but the head angle is fairly conservative relative to other options out there. The Acros headset has a built-in angle adjustment, allowing you to swap between 66° and 65.4°. Every size in the range gets 450mm chainstays, meaning the rear center is longer than the reach for both the Small and Medium bikes. Things should be a bit more balanced for the larger two sizes, where reach numbers are still in line with typical sizing. The bottom bracket is rather low on the bikes, which should make for solid cornering - helped in flatter terrain by that steep head angle.The ONE44 frame is built around Bosch's SX motor system, which has slightly different packaging and performance to their more full-power alternatives. The weight seems like the core tenet of this bike, as dictated by the ~2100g carbon frame. Part of that low overall frame weight comes down to the minimalistic battery integration, which relies on a fixed-position battery that cannot be removed.Other details include the head tube angle adjustment that comes alongside the otherwise unfortunate Acros cable-gulping headset, which offers a little more than half agree of tweaking to the end user.The core statistics are the 400Wh battery and 55Nm motor, which both feature on every build in the lineup.Cube declined to provide any kinematic information on the ONE44, so there's little to do here but speculate. The bike does have a shock layout shared with the ONE55 all-mountain eMTB, with a parallel mount to the top tube as opposed to the vertical orientation most of Cube's bike use.The only kinematic reference made is in their Efficient Trail Control brief, which describesThere are four build kits in the ONE44 lienup, with an even split between lightweight-focused and more capable builds. The former two (SLX and SLT) sport lighter components for a given category, and are meant to reduce overall weight and keep the bike zippy. The latter two (TM and SUPER TM) are meant to increase the descending capability of the bikes, with less. attention paid to build weight.All four come in at fairly reasonable prices, relative to the lightweight eMTB market as a whole.