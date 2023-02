First Look: Cube's 2023 Lineup

Cube Stereo ONE22

Travel 120 mm (130 mm fork)

Sizes: XS (27.5"), S M, L, XL, XXL (29")

Frame material: Aluminium or "High Performance Composite"

Number of Models: 8

Claimed weight: 14.9 - 11.7 Kg

Price: €1,999 - 4,399



Cube Stereo ONE44

Travel 140 mm (140 mm fork)

Sizes: XS (27.5"), S M, L, XL, XXL (29")

Frame material: "C:62" or "C:68X" Carbon

Number of Models: 6

Claimed weight: 12.8 - 12.2 Kg

Price: €3,299 - 6,999



Cube Stereo ONE55

Travel 160 mm (160 mm fork)

Sizes: S M, L, XL (29")

Frame material: "C:62®" Carbon

Number of Models: 4

Claimed weight: 14.1 - 13.1 Kg

Price: €3,499 - 6,999



Cube Stereo ONE77

Travel 170 mm (170 mm fork)

Sizes: M, L, XL (29")

Frame material: Aluminium or "C:62" Carbon

Number of Models: 5

Claimed weight: 15.9 - 14.2 Kg

Price: €3,199 - 7,399



A pair of flip chips at either end of the shock is there to adjust the progressiveness (for air or coil shocks), not the geometry. The head angle can be adjusted with the headset.

Cube Stereo Hybrid ONE55

Travel 160 mm (160 mm fork)

Sizes: M, L, XL (29")

Frame material: "C:68" Carbon

Number of Models: 3

Claimed weight: 21.9 - 22.6 Kg

Price: € 6,999 - 9,999



Cube has just announced a new and extensive range of full-suspension mountain bikes with 120 to 170 mm of rear wheel travel, plus an eMTB too. While the German giant is big on the number of models they offer, they're so far light on details. So here's a high-level overview of the range. For more information on the specifics, head to www.cube.eu/one The bikes are brought up to date with the latest design trends, including downtube storage, adjustable geometry and through-headset cable routing featuring throughout most of the range. Some high-end models get a one-piece bar and stem too.With 120 mm travel, the ONE22 is Cube's downcountry or "adventure" bike, with what they describe as "straightforward handling". With fewer features and prices starting at €1,999, it's designed with entry-level riders in mind.The ONE44 is totally new to Cube's lineup. With 140 mm of travel, Cube describe it as "for all-around trail riding". It features a downtube storage compartment and some models get a one-piece cockpit. The ONE44 (and all the other bikes in the range except the ONE22) get adjustable geometry via an angle-adjust headset, which changes the head angle by 0.6 degrees.Confusingly, the ONE55 has 160 mm of travel and Cube says it's aimed at those "who like their trails on the spicy side". The carbon-only frame features downtube storage and an angle-adjust headset.The ONE77 is for enduro and bike park use, with 170 mm of travel at each end.As you might have guessed, Cube's eMTB is based on the Stereo ONE55, but with a motor. That means 160 mm of travel at each end and a Bosch Performance CX (85Nm) drive unit. This is paired with the large 750 Wh battery.