First Look: Cube's 2023 Lineup

Feb 7, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Cube has just announced a new and extensive range of full-suspension mountain bikes with 120 to 170 mm of rear wheel travel, plus an eMTB too. While the German giant is big on the number of models they offer, they're so far light on details. So here's a high-level overview of the range. For more information on the specifics, head to www.cube.eu/one

The bikes are brought up to date with the latest design trends, including downtube storage, adjustable geometry and through-headset cable routing featuring throughout most of the range. Some high-end models get a one-piece bar and stem too.



Cube Stereo ONE22

With 120 mm travel, the ONE22 is Cube's downcountry or "adventure" bike, with what they describe as "straightforward handling". With fewer features and prices starting at €1,999, it's designed with entry-level riders in mind.

Travel 120 mm (130 mm fork)
Sizes: XS (27.5"), S M, L, XL, XXL (29")
Frame material: Aluminium or "High Performance Composite"
Number of Models: 8
Claimed weight: 14.9 - 11.7 Kg
Price: €1,999 - 4,399

Geometry



The Stereo ONE44 C:68X SLT weighs 12.2 Kg and costs €6,999

Cube Stereo ONE44

The ONE44 is totally new to Cube's lineup. With 140 mm of travel, Cube describe it as "for all-around trail riding". It features a downtube storage compartment and some models get a one-piece cockpit. The ONE44 (and all the other bikes in the range except the ONE22) get adjustable geometry via an angle-adjust headset, which changes the head angle by 0.6 degrees.


Travel 140 mm (140 mm fork)
Sizes: XS (27.5"), S M, L, XL, XXL (29")
Frame material: "C:62" or "C:68X" Carbon
Number of Models: 6
Claimed weight: 12.8 - 12.2 Kg
Price: €3,299 - 6,999

Geometry



The Stereo ONE55 C:62 TM weighs 13.6 Kg and costs €5,499

Cube Stereo ONE55

Confusingly, the ONE55 has 160 mm of travel and Cube says it's aimed at those "who like their trails on the spicy side". The carbon-only frame features downtube storage and an angle-adjust headset.

Travel 160 mm (160 mm fork)
Sizes: S M, L, XL (29")
Frame material: "C:62®" Carbon
Number of Models: 4
Claimed weight: 14.1 - 13.1 Kg
Price: €3,499 - 6,999

Geometry



The snappily-named Stereo ONE77 C:68X SLX 29 actionteam weighs 14.7 Kg and costs €5199

Cube Stereo ONE77

The ONE77 is for enduro and bike park use, with 170 mm of travel at each end.

Travel 170 mm (170 mm fork)
Sizes: M, L, XL (29")
Frame material: Aluminium or "C:62" Carbon
Number of Models: 5
Claimed weight: 15.9 - 14.2 Kg
Price: €3,199 - 7,399

A pair of flip chips at either end of the shock is there to adjust the progressiveness (for air or coil shocks), not the geometry. The head angle can be adjusted with the headset.

Geometry



The Stereo Hybrid ONE55 C:68X TM 750 29 weighs 22.9 Kg and costs €7,999

Cube Stereo Hybrid ONE55

As you might have guessed, Cube's eMTB is based on the Stereo ONE55, but with a motor. That means 160 mm of travel at each end and a Bosch Performance CX (85Nm) drive unit. This is paired with the large 750 Wh battery.

Travel 160 mm (160 mm fork)
Sizes: M, L, XL (29")
Frame material: "C:68" Carbon
Number of Models: 3
Claimed weight: 21.9 - 22.6 Kg
Price: € 6,999 - 9,999

Geometry




14 Comments

  • 11 1
 Well. the good thing is that choosing a new bike in 2023 will be relatively easy ... So many brands just don't want to sell bikes.
  • 3 0
 Lots of Float X2s. The service centers will be busy again!
  • 1 0
 @notthatfast: are x2’s any better than dpx2’s reliability wise?
  • 4 0
 @motdrawde:
They're definitely worse
  • 1 0
 @motdrawde: dpx2 good......x2 bad
  • 6 0
 Craked a 2019 Cube chainstay, they don’t even bother to answer my email. No parts availability, bad quality frames. Don’t recommend.
  • 4 0
 Yeah, you've got to escape the trend. Use model names that have some number in there, but it's not the amount of travel you get!
  • 5 0
 Keep yer cables outta my damn headset.
  • 2 0
 the first models brake to drivetrain inequality is massive
  • 1 0
 Where's the Cube Two15 DH Bike?
  • 1 0
 waaaaaaaiting for the 2023 WC season to start
  • 2 0
 Meh
  • 1 0
 CWAT box
  • 4 0
 Correct term is ‘Cubes UnderNeath Thing’





