First Look: CushCore Trail Inserts

Apr 20, 2023
by Seb Stott  

CushCore have released a new mid-weight insert for trail riding. It has a claimed weight of 212 g (29") and 199 g (27.5"). That weight slots it in between the original PRO insert (260 g in 29") and XC (150 g in 29").

Cushcore Trail

by seb-stott
But aside from being about 50 g per wheel lighter than CushCore Pro (which is aimed at DH and Enduro riding), it has a more complex design too.

The Trail insert uses the same foam composition as CushCore's other offerings, but there are some new design features. A fluted sidewall (with notches cut into the edge) is designed to help with sidewall support; inner channel notches reduce weight & allow the sealant to move around; centrifugal channels allow the sealant to flow between the insert and tire, and a valve notch which is said to make the insert sit more flush against the rim.


“The fluted sidewall design provides progressive sidewall support", says Austin Sanford, CushCore Engineer. "The harder you push, the more support you feel. CushCore TRAIL enables supple tire response on flat corners and a stable sidewall when railing berms.”

A pair of inserts (with valves) will set you back $150 USD, or it's $78 USD for a single insert & valve. It's available in 29”, 27.5” and Mixed (“Mullet”) sizes, and is designed to fit tires from 2.1” – 2.6” and inner rim widths: 22mm – 35mm. Availability is expected from June at dealers worldwide and at cushcore.com.



Reviews and Tech First Looks Cushcore


13 Comments

  • 9 0
 When's the downcountry insert coming out?
  • 5 0
 Just dropped exo+ and inserts, for Conti DH casing. This is lighter, and more supportive. Immediately more confidence inspiring.
  • 2 0
 I been cutting valve holes into the pros for years. Inserts are the best! Good on ya cushcore, I use these front and rear. Theyve saved me some $$ on rim replacements for sure. And dampen out the sharp ass rocks here in pemby.
  • 1 0
 I have not ran inserts before but after picking up a new hardtail I have reconsidered. The XC cushcore was not suitable for wider tires and the pros are too heavy for my taste. These look like a good option for weight consciousness and wider tires.
  • 2 0
 Check out Rimpact. their inserts are fantastic and reasonably light.
  • 4 2
 There’s no way if I’m riding cross country that I’m going to increase the rolling weight of my wheels by a pound.
  • 8 0
 no one is asking you to. Problem solved
Below threshold threads are hidden





