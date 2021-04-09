First Look: Dakine's New Drift Flat Pedal Shoe - Pond Beaver 2021

Dakine recently teased a flat pedal shoe and now we have more details. The Drift is a classic style flat pedal shoe with a soft rubber outsole designed for riders looking for extra grip from pedal to shoe without having to clip in. The patten of the tread is designed for on-the-fly adjustments and Dakine's DK FlexRide shank is made to be supportive and stable.The upper is a durable PU with a perforated foam tongue for heat and moisture exhaust. There are reflective elements on the collar to provide additional safety and visibility in low light conditions. The toe box is designed to be roomy for extra comfort and the anterior padding is shaped to lock the riders' heel in place.The EVA midsole utilizes Dakine's DK FlexRide shank technology for a firm, supported, and secure feel on the pedal but it flexes in the toe for more comfort in walking off of the bike.The rubber is Dakine's proprietary DK UltraGrip compound and it is said to have been years in the making. Dakine believe it is an ideal balance between grip on the pedal and long-lasting durability. We haven't had the chance to try it for ourselves yet - once we get a pair in for testing we'll be able to see if those claims hold true.The Drift is available in three different colors, Black and Camo in men's sizes and Grey in women's. Sizes available are men's 7-13 with half sizes in 7-11 and women's 5-11 with half sizes in 5-9.The shoe sells for US $139.99 / Canada $179.99