First Look: Dakine's New Drift Flat Pedal Shoe - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Dakine recently teased a flat pedal shoe and now we have more details. The Drift is a classic style flat pedal shoe with a soft rubber outsole designed for riders looking for extra grip from pedal to shoe without having to clip in. The patten of the tread is designed for on-the-fly adjustments and Dakine's DK FlexRide shank is made to be supportive and stable.

The upper is a durable PU with a perforated foam tongue for heat and moisture exhaust. There are reflective elements on the collar to provide additional safety and visibility in low light conditions. The toe box is designed to be roomy for extra comfort and the anterior padding is shaped to lock the riders' heel in place.

The EVA midsole utilizes Dakine's DK FlexRide shank technology for a firm, supported, and secure feel on the pedal but it flexes in the toe for more comfort in walking off of the bike.


The rubber is Dakine's proprietary DK UltraGrip compound and it is said to have been years in the making. Dakine believe it is an ideal balance between grip on the pedal and long-lasting durability. We haven't had the chance to try it for ourselves yet - once we get a pair in for testing we'll be able to see if those claims hold true.



The Drift is available in three different colors, Black and Camo in men's sizes and Grey in women's. Sizes available are men's 7-13 with half sizes in 7-11 and women's 5-11 with half sizes in 5-9.

The shoe sells for US $139.99 / Canada $179.99


Photos by Alexandra Erickson








18 Comments

  • 25 0
 It is a nice looking shoe.
  • 19 0
 That’s dakine of shoe I’ve been searching for
  • 1 0
 I see what you did there.
  • 14 0
 I need these to look a bit more like a geriatric shoe or I do not believe they are truly for mountain biking.
  • 4 2
 Needs Velcro
  • 1 0
 I don't know, I think that was their design goal. If you look around the heels the shoe material seems pretty thick and I assume that's for support on your feet, but if you look near the lip it gets thinner for comfortableness and looks I guess.
  • 5 0
 Yo, shoe people - I get that y'all feel the need to show off all the "features" in your marketing copy. But how about adding just one sentence that tells us whether your shoe is made on a narrow or wide last, and whether the toe box is low or high volume? Unless, of course, you want to go full New Balance on the whole thing and just make the damn things in different widths, but hey, I'm not even asking for that. Just tell us whether it fits narrow/medium/wide so those of us who don't have an "average" foot know whether we should even be interested.
  • 3 0
 Wonder if they fly people up to hoodriver to get product and action shots these days
  • 1 0
 Every company says "the toe box is designed to be roomy"... but they are never roomy enough for my EEEE feet. Can someone make an actual wide width flat pedal shoe, not just a "roomy" toe box.
  • 1 0
 You might wanna call up a farrier with feet that wide dude, damn. That’s gotta be a real pain in the ass finding good shoes.
  • 2 1
 Based on how much dirt is caked into the tread in one of the photos I wouldn't want to use these for much hike-a-bike, winter rides or trail building. Too bad because they look nice.
  • 1 0
 Finally a company that gives a damn about the planet making mountain bike footwear! I'm a clipless rider but I still love this!
  • 2 0
 So many shoes these days.Four nine musnt be as good anymore
  • 2 0
 Flats with Velcro would be nice. I don't want to tie my shoes either.
  • 1 0
 Regardless of performance, these look good.
Am I infringing the rules here?
  • 1 0
 Shoes are already too wide! Toe boxes are too roomy! This post paid for and approved by narrow foot crew.
  • 1 0
 A good looking MTB shoe. Are those allowed?
  • 1 0
 The industry has def stepped up the shoe game this product year

Post a Comment



