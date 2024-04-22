First Look: Deity Releases New Stems, Grips, & Pedals

Deity came into Sea Otter 2024 with a whole host of new parts, essentially revamping their lineup in a single sweep. Two new pedal designs, a new stem length, and a new grip, all in a whole host of colors as is the Deity way.
First up, we have the updated Copperhead stem. The design is principally the same as before, but they're adding a 42mm length. This splits the difference between 35 and 50mm lengths nicely, and matches offset on most forks perfectly.
Copperhead Stem Details
• 31.8 or 35mm clamp options
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 30-33mm clamp stack height
• 55mm clamp width
• 7 color options
• Price: $104.99 USD
Up next is the new Flat Trak pedal, which will be replacing the Bladerunner in the lineup. It's the thinnest symmetrical, non-offset pedal Deity has ever made, and features the same internals as the popular T-Mac model. It will be available in early June.
Flat Trak Pedal Details
• 110x105mm pedal body
• 14mm thick, 1mm concave
• 14 pins per side
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 7 color options
• Price: $169.99 USD
The other new pedal in the lineup is the Supervillain, a deeply concave option similar to the T-Mac. It shares the same internals, but has a different overall shape, and comes in at a slightly lower price.
Supervillain Pedal Details
• 113x105mm pedal body
• 18mm thick, 2.5mm concave
• 14 pins per side
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 7 color options
• Price: $169.99 USD
Megattack Grip Details
• 36mm outer diameter
• 140mm length
• Deity's stickiest compound
• Tapered inner sleeve
• 12 grip colors, 6 clamp colors
• Price: $27.99 USD
