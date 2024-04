First Look: Deity Releases New Stems, Grips, & Pedals

Copperhead Stem Details



• 31.8 or 35mm clamp options

• 6061 T6 aluminum

• 30-33mm clamp stack height

• 55mm clamp width

• 7 color options

• Price: $104.99 USD







Flat Trak Pedal Details



• 110x105mm pedal body

• 14mm thick, 1mm concave

• 14 pins per side

• 6061 T6 aluminum

• 7 color options

• Price: $169.99 USD



Flat Trak left, Supervillain right.





Supervillain Pedal Details



• 113x105mm pedal body

• 18mm thick, 2.5mm concave

• 14 pins per side

• 6061 T6 aluminum

• 7 color options

• Price: $169.99 USD







Megattack Grip Details



• 36mm outer diameter

• 140mm length

• Deity's stickiest compound

• Tapered inner sleeve

• 12 grip colors, 6 clamp colors

• Price: $27.99 USD



Deity came into Sea Otter 2024 with a whole host of new parts, essentially revamping their lineup in a single sweep. Two new pedal designs, a new stem length, and a new grip, all in a whole host of colors as is the Deity way.First up, we have the updated Copperhead stem. The design is principally the same as before, but they're adding a 42mm length. This splits the difference between 35 and 50mm lengths nicely, and matches offset on most forks perfectly.Up next is the new Flat Trak pedal, which will be replacing the Bladerunner in the lineup. It's the thinnest symmetrical, non-offset pedal Deity has ever made, and features the same internals as the popular T-Mac model. It will be available in early June.The other new pedal in the lineup is the Supervillain, a deeply concave option similar to the T-Mac. It shares the same internals, but has a different overall shape, and comes in at a slightly lower price.You can find out more at Deity's website