First Look: Deity Releases New Stems, Grips, & Pedals

Apr 22, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Deity came into Sea Otter 2024 with a whole host of new parts, essentially revamping their lineup in a single sweep. Two new pedal designs, a new stem length, and a new grip, all in a whole host of colors as is the Deity way.


First up, we have the updated Copperhead stem. The design is principally the same as before, but they're adding a 42mm length. This splits the difference between 35 and 50mm lengths nicely, and matches offset on most forks perfectly.

photo


Copperhead Stem Details

• 31.8 or 35mm clamp options
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 30-33mm clamp stack height
• 55mm clamp width
• 7 color options
• Price: $104.99 USD

photo
photo


Up next is the new Flat Trak pedal, which will be replacing the Bladerunner in the lineup. It's the thinnest symmetrical, non-offset pedal Deity has ever made, and features the same internals as the popular T-Mac model. It will be available in early June.

Sea Otter 2024


Flat Trak Pedal Details

• 110x105mm pedal body
• 14mm thick, 1mm concave
• 14 pins per side
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 7 color options
• Price: $169.99 USD

Sea Otter 2024
Flat Trak left, Supervillain right.

Sea Otter 2024


The other new pedal in the lineup is the Supervillain, a deeply concave option similar to the T-Mac. It shares the same internals, but has a different overall shape, and comes in at a slightly lower price.

photo


Supervillain Pedal Details

• 113x105mm pedal body
• 18mm thick, 2.5mm concave
• 14 pins per side
• 6061 T6 aluminum
• 7 color options
• Price: $169.99 USD

photo
photo

photo


photo


Megattack Grip Details

• 36mm outer diameter
• 140mm length
• Deity's stickiest compound
• Tapered inner sleeve
• 12 grip colors, 6 clamp colors
• Price: $27.99 USD

photo
photo


You can find out more at Deity's website.

28 Comments
  • 25 0
 the supervillains look super nice. too bad my five year old tMacs will probably last another 10 years so I won't have a need for them
  • 18 0
 The lack of grumbling, despite utterly neglected, from my T-Macs is now getting borderline rude.
  • 2 0
 I wish they'd stock the rebuild kits for the Tmacs been waiting two years for one.
  • 7 0
 @Caddz: www.fanatikbike.com/products/deity-tmac-bladerunner-single-pedal-rebuild-kit?gad_source=1
  • 3 0
 @somebody-else: Wow, been looking in the wrong place apparently. Deity website still shows out of stock. Thank you for the link.
  • 2 0
 100% I've been running TMacs on my enduro rig for 4.5 seasons and they haven't needed one bit of maintenance.
  • 12 0
 Ok I get that the last thing the industry needs is more milled pedals and stems, but fuck me just look at them.
  • 3 1
 The T-Mac was the best flat pedal I could find until the Pedaling Innovations Catalyst. I’ve never understood why more companies don’t go with the much bigger size. Weight?
  • 7 0
 chromag daggas my man. as a big footed person, the big platforms are a game changer.
  • 1 0
 I wonder whether something like size can be patented as indeed, otherwise it would be an obvious choice for a pedal company to add to their line-up. Especially a big company like VP or Wellgo, it is just one more different extrusion mold. It doesn't take much more than any of their other offerings. Then again, Park Tool managed to patent the color blue for tools so that even Schwalbe has to mention that on their tire levers and Unior needs a different color for the North America market. So yeah, I think it might have been patented. That said, I love my Catalyst pedals as well!
  • 3 0
 Wish they would release the deftraps with more concavity. Stepping on my buddies Tmacs it is noticeable. but not 100+ dollars noticeable.
  • 3 0
 One crash is worth the $100
  • 4 0
 The Flat Tracks, they will be mine. Oh yes, they will be mine.
  • 1 0
 Deity's high end pedals are a little meh (top loading pins). But....Deftraps are awesome. Looking forward to FlatTraps and Supertraps offering comparable performance with alternative shapes to the Deftrap/TMac.
  • 1 0
 This is good news. The mid length stem is clutch and any pedal that looks remotely like a tmac has my vote...too bad mine are 3 years old and still like new. Cheers Deity.
  • 1 0
 Can't find any info on their website for these pedals. Any word on availability?
  • 1 0
 Now you just need to add a 30mm stem option.
  • 3 0
 30mm (30.5 really) is lovely, but since every manufacturer seems obsessed with pushing the (in my opinion daft) 35mm bar "standard" and the shortest you can do with that is 32 (31.8mm absolute minimum) we seem to have very few options for it now... Progress!
  • 1 0
 @G-Sport: I'm on the 30mm from Industry Nine and I love the thing. But it's the only thing missing from my Deity kit.
  • 1 0
 Finally some grips for grown up men
  • 1 0
 I rode these pedals over the weekend and they were OK
  • 1 0
 36mm grips? You son of a bitch. I'm in.
  • 1 0
 What is the point to matching fork offset with stem length?
  • 1 0
 Want
  • 1 3
 Cheap pish
  • 1 0
 cheap ????

chill your DMR V11 and V12 will still be available for around £40 if you're that tight.
  • 1 0
 Please show me your contact points hahah Mr money aka gimp
Below threshold threads are hidden







