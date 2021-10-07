First Look: Delium Launches Four Affordable Tires

You may not have heard of Delium before, but they're part of one of Indonesia's biggest bicycle tire and tube manufacturers, mostly manufacturing for OEMs since the 1970s. Today they're launching a range of four all-new mountain bike tires, available with three different casings. The range covers everything from XC to downhill, with a simplified lineup designed to be easier to understand and offer "the best bang for your buck". The starting price of $35 for the lightest casing - rising to $45 for the all-round casing and $55 for the reinforced option - is relatively affordable in the context of inflating prices from some of the established brands, Yet Delium's press release claims their tires can "match or exceed our competitors' performance ... by focusing on product innovation and development". Big words.
Tread patterns
Four tread patterns with progressively taller and more aggressive tread should cater to most riders' needs while keeping the range streamlined. (Personally, I've never quite understood why Maxxis feels the need for the High Roller 2, DHR2 and Dissector
when all three tread patterns fill a similar niche.) Each of Delium's tread patterns is available in 27.5" and 29", but only one width (2.4" or 2.5" depending on the tire) and a choice of two casings.
Fast Adventure
• Designed for hard-pack and dry terrain
• 4mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.4" or 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Light Construction
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5"), 990g (29”); Light Construction: 800g (27.5”), 850g (29”)
Steady Adventure
• Designed for mixed terrain conditions
• 4.5mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.4" or 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Light Construction
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Light Construction: 800g (27.5”), 850g (29”)
Versatile Adventure
• Designed for any terrain and condition year-round
• 5.5mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.5" or 29" x 2.5"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Reinforced
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Reinforced Construction: 1200g (27.5”), 1250g (29”)
RuggedAdventure
• Designed for maximum traction and cushioning in technical terrain
• 6mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.5" or 29" x 2.5"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Reinforced
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Reinforced Construction: 1200g (27.5”), 1250g (29”)
It's hard not to draw parallels between the Delium Rugged tire and the Maxxis Assegai
. Both have alternating three then two centre tread blocks, with alternate rectangular and L-shaped shoulder tread. One difference is that the Assegai's paired centre tread blocks alternate between parallel and "pigeon-toed" orientation, while the Rugged pattern repeats exactly every other block.
The Delium Rugged Adventure (left) and Maxxis Assegai
Casings and Compound
Delium's tires are priced by the casing, with the lighter casings being cheaper. The Light construction has two construction zones, with a reinforced layer in the bottom half of the tire sidewall only, along with a dual-compound tread pattern. The All Round casing adds an extra layer of impact protection near the bead, plus a triple-compound tread with softer rubber on the shoulder tread. The Reinforced casing adds an Aramid bead for extra pinch protection and uses softer compounds than the All Round tires.
The tires are available to buy through deliumtires.com
. We've got a set coming for testing so look out for a review in the future.
50 Comments
That being said, $55 for the tire + $20 US shipping (Jenson ships for free) + presumably some import duties (no info regarding shipping is available on their website) and you're pretty much there as well for a completely unproven product.
Weight - check
Price - check
Performance - ?
I would assume will be just fine for day to day riding, also priced similar to Specialized tires at the discount
I like All round construction tho
Post a Comment