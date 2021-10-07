First Look: Delium Launches Four Affordable Tires

Oct 7, 2021
by Seb Stott  

You may not have heard of Delium before, but they're part of one of Indonesia's biggest bicycle tire and tube manufacturers, mostly manufacturing for OEMs since the 1970s. Today they're launching a range of four all-new mountain bike tires, available with three different casings. The range covers everything from XC to downhill, with a simplified lineup designed to be easier to understand and offer "the best bang for your buck". The starting price of $35 for the lightest casing - rising to $45 for the all-round casing and $55 for the reinforced option - is relatively affordable in the context of inflating prices from some of the established brands, Yet Delium's press release claims their tires can "match or exceed our competitors' performance ... by focusing on product innovation and development". Big words.




Tread patterns

Four tread patterns with progressively taller and more aggressive tread should cater to most riders' needs while keeping the range streamlined. (Personally, I've never quite understood why Maxxis feels the need for the High Roller 2, DHR2 and Dissector when all three tread patterns fill a similar niche.) Each of Delium's tread patterns is available in 27.5" and 29", but only one width (2.4" or 2.5" depending on the tire) and a choice of two casings.

Fast Adventure


• Designed for hard-pack and dry terrain
• 4mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.4" or 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Light Construction
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5"), 990g (29”); Light Construction: 800g (27.5”), 850g (29”)
Steady Adventure


• Designed for mixed terrain conditions
• 4.5mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.4" or 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Light Construction
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Light Construction: 800g (27.5”), 850g (29”)

Versatile Adventure


• Designed for any terrain and condition year-round
• 5.5mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.5" or 29" x 2.5"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Reinforced
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Reinforced Construction: 1200g (27.5”), 1250g (29”)
RuggedAdventure


• Designed for maximum traction and cushioning in technical terrain
• 6mm centre tread height
• Tire size: 27.5" x 2.5" or 29" x 2.5"
• Casing: Available in All-Round and Reinforced
• Claimed weight: All-round Construction: 950g (27.5”), 990g (29”); Reinforced Construction: 1200g (27.5”), 1250g (29”)

It's hard not to draw parallels between the Delium Rugged tire and the Maxxis Assegai. Both have alternating three then two centre tread blocks, with alternate rectangular and L-shaped shoulder tread. One difference is that the Assegai's paired centre tread blocks alternate between parallel and "pigeon-toed" orientation, while the Rugged pattern repeats exactly every other block.

Maxxis
The Delium Rugged Adventure (left) and Maxxis Assegai



Casings and Compound

Delium's tires are priced by the casing, with the lighter casings being cheaper. The Light construction has two construction zones, with a reinforced layer in the bottom half of the tire sidewall only, along with a dual-compound tread pattern. The All Round casing adds an extra layer of impact protection near the bead, plus a triple-compound tread with softer rubber on the shoulder tread. The Reinforced casing adds an Aramid bead for extra pinch protection and uses softer compounds than the All Round tires.


The tires are available to buy through deliumtires.com. We've got a set coming for testing so look out for a review in the future.




50 Comments

  • 19 0
 Big words indeed. This price tag, feels so right
  • 18 4
 So Ardent, Nobby Nic, DHF and Assegai?
  • 6 4
 I'd say Rekon, Nobby Nic, Butcher, Assguy.
  • 2 3
 ardent Nobby Nic Mazza and Assguy
  • 1 0
 Really wish they'd done a dhr2 look alike. In 2.4. Stupid frame that doesn't have clearance for a 2.5.
  • 2 0
 can you launch a new tire nowadays without trolling yourself?
  • 1 0
 "Versatile" looks closest to a Kenda Pinner Pro
  • 11 0
 These look like an idelium solution to overpriced bike tires for any adventure.
  • 2 1
 Oh, get a grip!
  • 6 0
 Between life, kids, and other hobbies, I don't have time to become an expert on all things mountain biking. This became somewhat evident a month ago when I needed new tires for my enduro bike. The Maxxis lineup was overwhelming. I don't need that much choice in an attempt to eke out that last bit of performance. These prices are great, but the simplicity of their product lineup is what thrills me. A quick read, and I know exactly what tire to buy. They don't even give me width options. Perfect.
  • 4 3
 I retract my enthusiasm. I clicked the link, added a set of tires, and went to check out. They make you create an account to complete the purchase (no option for guest checkout). Maybe that's a non-issue to some, but that drives me nuts. I'm not joining your stupid club just to buy some bicycle tires. I'm out. And your tires are stupid.
  • 3 0
 @ticklechicken: You seemed to join our stupid club just to talk about bicycle tires and you didn't even need to buy anything...
  • 3 0
 @ticklechicken: Hey, glad you are excited about the range. Sorry about that issue on the website. We have just updated the site so you can now checkout as a guest on our website. Happy riding!
  • 1 0
 @DeliumTires: yoooooh that's some immediate feedback response
  • 1 0
 @DeliumTires: Talk about a quick response and enacting change based on customer feedback. You won me over with just that--buying some now.
  • 8 0
 The Rocky Mountain product manager is so excited right now.
  • 5 0
 Eh. I'd give them a try but they only ship to the states.
  • 1 0
 I was already reaching for my wallet. Damn.
  • 4 0
 Check out CST - largest off road tire manufacture and parent Co. of Maxxis. Very good.
  • 2 0
 So, the price MTB tires should be. Nice. Too bad every other company is happy to charge $75-90 for a tire, because prestige pricing.
  • 1 0
 um, Maxxis 29 DH tires are now $106 at retail.
  • 1 0
 I still remember a time where you could get High Rollers and DHFs for like $35-40 a piece and it wasn't too long ago at all. I remember getting the first iteration of Magic Mary's on like super-duper-special price from bike-discount.de maybe 7 or 8 years ago which worked out to like $30 a tire. Boy how times have... literally not changed at all, but the prices sure did.
  • 1 1
 I don't see the selling point here. Assuming they ship to Europe at some point, they're 55 USD (Reinforced Rugged/Assegai). This will presumably translate into +-55€ once you add duties and taxes. That is pretty much the going rate for Maxxis, Schwalbe or Michelin at most online retailers.
  • 2 0
 Have you checked Jensonusa recently for tyres? All Maxxis are $70+, most at $90 for current models.
  • 1 0
 @GSuperstar: I have not as my comment was regarding the European market, not the US market.

That being said, $55 for the tire + $20 US shipping (Jenson ships for free) + presumably some import duties (no info regarding shipping is available on their website) and you're pretty much there as well for a completely unproven product.
  • 1 0
 Really looking forward to the reviews on these. If they end up being good, I'm definitely getting some. Tired of spending big money on maxxis tyres, dealing with insane wobble and tearing them apart in no time.
  • 1 0
 Thread pattern - check
Weight - check
Price - check
Performance - ?


I would assume will be just fine for day to day riding, also priced similar to Specialized tires at the discount

I like All round construction tho
  • 2 0
 Not one word like..... tubeless...... tubeless ready.............cushcore i mean WTF?
  • 1 0
 Under the 3 drawings, each one says 'Tubeless Ready' in the bottom left...
  • 1 0
 @GSuperstar: thank you I did not see the black box but my point is that it is not in the printed release only on some sort of picture. It should be in the short description along with weight and rubber compounds.
  • 2 0
 "inflating prices". I see what you did there Seb.
  • 2 0
 the Versatile looks pretty dang good
  • 2 2
 FYI terrible website. No info on overseas shipping or help section. Well I couldn't find it anyway. Constructive criticism. Clearer website helps customers.
  • 2 0
 Looks like just what I need: good looking tires with good prices
  • 2 0
 liking the prices of these!
  • 1 0
 Cheaper is not always better, I like traction. Sell my $90 tires that I know that won't let me down.
  • 1 0
 I like the price, but are the center knobs misaligned in the first picture?
  • 1 0
 Nice price. Hope they’re quality. I’d give them a go.
  • 1 0
 The rugged and versatile look great!
  • 1 0
 $20 shipping, what a kicker
  • 2 1
 Looks familiar I think
  • 11 0
 I'm getting sick of all these round tires!
  • 8 1
 @noapathy: Buy Maxxis - the wobble is included
  • 1 1
 Rekon, Nobby Nic, DHR2, DHF
  • 3 5
 That video narrators doing a good job saying “cheap.” Indo-robo-Russian. I love bad marketing.
  • 1 0
 It sounded more like ALN.
  • 3 1
 So it’s bad marketing because she has an accent?
  • 1 0
 Im not impressed by the original posters aposthrophe skills.
  • 1 1
 looks like a wtb
  • 3 5
 2 tires for the price of one... If they feel good

