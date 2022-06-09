First Look: Deviate Claymore High Pivot Enduro Bike

Jun 9, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Deviate have been making high pivots since before they were cool. Or at least, before they were everywhere. They've been designing them since 2016, and their gearbox-equipped Deviate Guide was one of my first tastes of a pedal-able high-pivot bike. So while high-pivot bikes are hardly novel these days, Deviate says "Our extensive experience designing nothing but high pivots means we can confidently claim that our system is the most robust and well-engineered out there." Big words.

Today they're launching a high-pivot enduro bike, this time with a derailleur. It's called the Claymore, named after the monstrous two-handed swords once used in the Scottish Highlands, where Deviate are based. It offers 165 mm of rear-wheel travel, 29" wheels and is built around a 170 mm fork.



Suspension design

When Deviate says 165 mm of travel, they mean 165 mm in the vertical direction. The rear axle also moves backwards by about 21 mm over its travel, lengthening the rear centre and (in theory) helping it to suck up large bumps without pushing up the frame as much or as fast.

The axle path is rearward through almost all the travel, with only a millimetre or two of forward movement near bottom-out. This is a true high-pivot, not a "high-ish" pivot design that has become popular lately.
Anti-squat is relatively consistent throughout the travel, which should help resist slouching even on steep climbs. Anti-rise levels are very high, so it will stay deeper in its travel under braking.

The leverage curve is fairly linear through the middle of the travel but gets progressive towards the end.
The 18-tooth idler pulley is connected to the swingarm in such a way as to keep the anti-squat around 110% at sag, according to Deviate's calculations, which should keep it from bobbing or slouching on the climbs. Being a high single pivot, the anti-rise level (the effect of the braking force on the suspension) starts high and drops off throughout the travel. This will minimise brake dive but may make the rear suspension firmer in some scenarios.

The leverage over the shock decreases throughout the travel from 2.95 to 2.3. That makes it 22% progressive. Most of the resulting ramp-up in the force at the back wheel happens towards the end of the stroke, which should suit coil shocks.



The Details

The frame is a full carbon affair, with cable routing running through the rear triangle but bolted onto the underside of the top tube in a cable channel. Personally, I'd rather the cables ran externally to the rear triangle too, but that's just my opinion.

The shock is driven by a short link that pivots around the bottom bracket and is pulled from below by the main triangle.

Deviate emphasise the durability of the frame, with a Lifetime Warranty & Crash/damage replacement policy; twin-lip wiper seals and Enduro bearings throughout; grease ports on all pivots and the idler, and frame protection including a bolt-on carbon downtube protector and bonded rubber chainstay protector.

There are not one but two accessory mounting points under the top tube, as well as space for a water bottle on the down tube.



The Geometry

As a dedicated 29er, there is no size small, just a medium, large and XL. The suspension and most of the geometry numbers have a general resemblance to the Forbidden Dreadnought, but while the Forbidden has size-specific chainstays, the Deviate uses 441 mm stays throughout the size range. For tall riders, this will result in a smaller back-end on the Deviate than the Dreadnought, but remember the chainstay length will grow by about 15 mm at sag, so this is still a bike with a very long rear-centre.



Pricing and Specs

For now, the Claymore is available as a frame only, with either an Ohlins TTX22m.2 coil shock or a Fox Factory X2 air shock. Prices start at $3,200 USD / £3,000 GBP (including VAT).

For more information check out deviatecycles.com.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes


33 Comments

  • 46 0
 This is a sick bike and a great option. Not because it has good geometry, a great frame design, or a great price but because it doesn't have headset cable routing.
  • 6 0
 We don't ask for much, do we?
  • 5 0
 Even better than that, its a ZS44/56 headset, so you can chuck in an angleset if you want it a bit slacker...
  • 11 0
 Sick Bike. What's not to like here. Wish all manufacturers would post leverage curve graphs like this
  • 6 0
 @riftzonexc8 and @inthebigmountains called the name like a year ago. www.pinkbike.com/news/spotted-a-new-165mm-travel-enduro-race-bike-from-deviate.html
  • 4 0
 Pretty obvious with the claymore sticker on the downtube without looking for trademarks
  • 4 0
 This looks really good and at a decent price as well.
You can get a Specialized Enduro frame for 2900, this is only $300 more and it looks (in my opinion) way better.
  • 1 0
 It's $3350 without a shock, per the website.
  • 5 0
 @stevemokan: if you're looking in the US that price is inclusive of all tax.
  • 1 0
 the specialized enduro is 4k in SEA, cane even begin to imagine how much deviate would cost
  • 2 1
 This bike is bordering on ideal - and the frame has a very clean look, especially for a high pivot. Would love to see full build weights. Overall, this should pack nearly all the punch of the Norco Range - just hopefully without the 38 lbs. build weight. If this thing comes in at 33-34 lbs, it's gonna be a beast.
  • 1 0
 I had a highlander 150 and it was ~36 pounds without accessories. That was with carbon everything, RS coil and a 38.
  • 6 0
 My Large Claymore weights 34.3lb with Fox X2/Fox 38's, DT Swiss EX1501 Wheels with Maxxis 2.5" DD tyres and One-up dropper/bars/stem.
  • 4 0
 @deviatecycles: You're making it awfully hard for me to respect my budget this year. Smile
  • 4 1
 I, for one, think we need more bikes named after Elden Ring weapons. Trek Moonveil Guerrilla Gravity Greataxe Intense Cometshard Specilized Rivers of Blood....
  • 2 0
 Commas would have been highly useful for your list of names.
  • 3 3
 I rode one of these the other day and it had no idler drag. I previously spent over a year on a Forbidden, and those bikes have more drag than a freaking drag show. I'm guessing it's because Deviate uses a larger idler wheel, and the one I had also had oversized derailleur wheels. VHP vs HP might have something to do with it. In short, I'd never buy another Forbidden, but I'd jump on one of these in a heart beat.
  • 3 0
 That's a fine-looking bike. I'm glad they didn't name it after a land mine.....
  • 4 0
 BEAU - TIFUL
  • 6 3
 I'll be honest, the last thing I'd like to jump on is a claymore!
  • 3 0
 It would be perfect for blowing up berms tho!
  • 1 0
 No one like being impaled by a sword.
  • 5 0
 They need to have a sticker on the head tube that says "Front Toward Enemy"
  • 2 0
 Stunning. Beautiful. I'd want one if I didn't have my own bike design.
  • 1 0
 Stunning. I'm glad that I'm firmly between sizes.
Big jump between medium and large eh?
  • 1 0
 Though this article covered the accessory mounts, it did not mention the rear hub spacing. Boost 148.
  • 1 0
 if you run a normal bottle on the downtube mounts, the forward accessory mount is basically unusable. i used the smaller (~450ml) fidlock bottle version and was able to get a tool wrap on the front mount and even a second small fidlock bottle on the rear top tube mount but only when turned around. that was on a L highlander, so not sure the M could accommodate that same setup, especially with the steeper seat tube angle on this rig
  • 1 0
 Man, want really looking to replace my Highlander...but this looks ace.
  • 1 0
 2 accessory mounts! Nice job.
  • 1 1
 Who remebers the Cannondale claymore? Bike looks sick though!
  • 1 0
 Damn no small…
  • 1 3
 40lb boat anchor..
  • 3 0
