First Look: Deviate Claymore High Pivot Enduro Bike

Deviate have been making high pivots since before they were cool. Or at least, before they were everywhere. They've been designing them since 2016, and their gearbox-equipped Deviate Guide
was one of my first tastes of a pedal-able high-pivot bike. So while high-pivot bikes are hardly novel these days, Deviate says "Our extensive experience designing nothing but high pivots means we can confidently claim that our system is the most robust and well-engineered out there." Big words.
Today they're launching a high-pivot enduro bike, this time with a derailleur. It's called the Claymore, named after the monstrous two-handed swords once used in the Scottish Highlands, where Deviate are based. It offers 165 mm of rear-wheel travel, 29" wheels and is built around a 170 mm fork.
Suspension design
When Deviate says 165 mm of travel, they mean 165 mm in the vertical direction. The rear axle also moves backwards by about 21 mm over its travel, lengthening the rear centre and (in theory) helping it to suck up large bumps without pushing up the frame as much or as fast.
The 18-tooth idler pulley is connected to the swingarm in such a way as to keep the anti-squat around 110% at sag, according to Deviate's calculations, which should keep it from bobbing or slouching on the climbs. Being a high single pivot, the anti-rise level (the effect of the braking force on the suspension) starts high and drops off throughout the travel. This will minimise brake dive but may make the rear suspension firmer in some scenarios.
The leverage over the shock decreases throughout the travel from 2.95 to 2.3. That makes it 22% progressive. Most of the resulting ramp-up in the force at the back wheel happens towards the end of the stroke, which should suit coil shocks.
The Details
The frame is a full carbon affair, with cable routing running through the rear triangle but bolted onto the underside of the top tube in a cable channel. Personally, I'd rather the cables ran externally to the rear triangle too, but that's just my opinion.
Deviate emphasise the durability of the frame, with a Lifetime Warranty & Crash/damage replacement policy; twin-lip wiper seals and Enduro bearings throughout; grease ports on all pivots and the idler, and frame protection including a bolt-on carbon downtube protector and bonded rubber chainstay protector.
There are not one but two accessory mounting points under the top tube, as well as space for a water bottle on the down tube.
The Geometry
As a dedicated 29er, there is no size small, just a medium, large and XL. The suspension and most of the geometry numbers have a general resemblance to the Forbidden Dreadnought
, but while the Forbidden has size-specific chainstays, the Deviate uses 441 mm stays throughout the size range. For tall riders, this will result in a smaller back-end on the Deviate than the Dreadnought, but remember the chainstay length will grow by about 15 mm at sag, so this is still a bike with a very long rear-centre.
Pricing and Specs
For now, the Claymore is available as a frame only, with either an Ohlins TTX22m.2
coil shock or a Fox Factory X2 air shock. Prices start at $3,200 USD / £3,000 GBP (including VAT).
For more information check out deviatecycles.com
.
33 Comments
You can get a Specialized Enduro frame for 2900, this is only $300 more and it looks (in my opinion) way better.
Big jump between medium and large eh?