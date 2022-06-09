First Look: Deviate Claymore High Pivot Enduro Bike

The leverage curve is fairly linear through the middle of the travel but gets progressive towards the end.

The 18-tooth idler pulley is connected to the swingarm in such a way as to keep the anti-squat around 110% at sag, according to Deviate's calculations, which should keep it from bobbing or slouching on the climbs. Being a high single pivot, the anti-rise level (the effect of the braking force on the suspension) starts high and drops off throughout the travel. This will minimise brake dive but may make the rear suspension firmer in some scenarios.



The leverage over the shock decreases throughout the travel from 2.95 to 2.3. That makes it 22% progressive. Most of the resulting ramp-up in the force at the back wheel happens towards the end of the stroke, which should suit coil shocks.

