First Look: Devlin Cycles' Long Reach Trail Bike Prototype

The 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia was held over the past weekend and it proved to be the usual showcase of Australia’s thriving builder scene. The Melbourne-based show certainly attracts more road and gravel bikes, a symptom of where the custom bike scene is strongest, however many of the builders come with deep roots in the mountain bike world too.The Trinity MTB was one of the attention-grabbing steeds on display, and then trail bikes from Devlin Cycles and TOR Bikes were well worth a closer look, too. That TOR will be covered next, but for now, let’s look at Devlin’s prototype.