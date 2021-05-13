First Look: Devlin Cycles' Long Reach Trail Bike Prototype

May 13, 2021
by Dave Rome  
Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

The 2021 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia was held over the past weekend and it proved to be the usual showcase of Australia’s thriving builder scene. The Melbourne-based show certainly attracts more road and gravel bikes, a symptom of where the custom bike scene is strongest, however many of the builders come with deep roots in the mountain bike world too.

The Trinity MTB was one of the attention-grabbing steeds on display, and then trail bikes from Devlin Cycles and TOR Bikes were well worth a closer look, too. That TOR will be covered next, but for now, let’s look at Devlin’s prototype.
Devlin Cycles Prototype Details

Frame material: Steel
Travel: 140mm
Wheel Size: 29"
Intended Use: Trail
Head Tube Angle: 66°
Reach: 490mm (for 5'10" rider)
Price: AU$8,500 (approx US$6,500), painted frame with shock.
More info: devlincc.com

An intro Devlin Cycles
Devlin Cycles is the creation of Brisbane-based steel frame builder Sean Doyle. Doyle is an engineering draftsman by profession, and the merger of his profession and passion for bikes dates back to the 90s when he first drew up a first full-suspension mountain bike frame.

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

Fast forward to today and Doyle has a number of custom-built frames to his name, all sharing steel tubing, brazed construction and a few stylistic flourishes inspired by classic lugged construction that serve as his build signature. Those flourishes are effectively carved out sleeves that sit over the steel tubes, something that is known as bi-lam construction, and in addition to looking great, they help distribute forces through the tube and greatly increase the surface area of the brazed joints.

Devlin Cycles started as a classic custom steel road racing bike maker, however, Doyle has quickly expanded his builds into other realms. His most recent creation is this yet-to-be-named trail bike that he built for himself as a prototype to help refine the concept.

Long reach geo
The goal with this bike will to offer entirely custom geometry, however, the concept of that geometry centres around a long reach that ideally overcomes the need for a super slack head angle or long trail figure. Standing at 5’ 10” (178 cm), Doyle is rather average in height, and yet this 140 mm travel 29er trail bike is built with a lengthy 490 mm reach and a 1230 mm wheelbase. That’s combined with 440 mm chainstays, a 77-degree effective seat angle and a not-so-slack 66-degree head angle. Doyle had originally designed a custom 20mm bar and stem combo but is happy with the existing 35mm stem.

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

“I’ve gone for a moderate head angle,” said Doyle. “I’ve done a lot of reading and absorbed some of what Peter Verdone has written about and what Sam Whittingham from Naked Cycles discussed on the Cobra frame building podcast regarding long reach frames and moderate head angles. I did some thinking, and thought, well let’s just do a platform that makes sense in my head. Fortunately, it’s kinda got really close first go.”

The bike also looks tall and that was by design. “The bottom bracket is relatively high, firstly, my local area has a lot more rock and steps than a lot of South-East Queensland trails. [And then] one of the ideas in my head is that with the longer wheelbase, I wanted it to be a little bit more tippy, which may be a weird way to describe it, but as opposed to being really sat down and into the wheelbase and making it hard to turn, I wanted the weight higher up to get it to flop over a bit.”

“At the moment, for me, I wouldn’t change anything in the geometry.”

Suspension design and the build
Creating a new full suspension bike from scratch doesn’t come together quickly, Doyle suggests he had over 400 hours in CAD work (Doyle’s profession) before spending a further 200+ hours creating the bike.

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.
Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

This prototype makes use of a traditional Horst Link suspension layout, however other designs were certainly considered. “I had spoken with Canfield at one point. I had also considered the DW linkage. But I went this route as I’ve got a lot of experience with it and I think it’s a good mix of pedalling platform, bump compliance and ease of design.”

“I had initially designed the main pivot to have some adjustment for anti-squat so I could tune that but it seems the centre position was right first go, so when I rebuilt the swingarm I took that out of it.” The result is a ride that Doyle claims to be quite balanced in the amount of anti-squat it provides and is well suited to his riding area where the terrain is rolling.

As shown, the front triangle is built with a Columbus 38 mm 29 downtube that’s been flipped upside down and extended in its length. The top tube is a Columbus 35 mm Zona tube, while the seat tube is a 35 mm Reynolds that Prova Cycles helped to bend. “I then chopped up the seat tube, the top half is a thick 1.8mm walled tube to cope with not having the brace to the top tube.”

“[The] front triangle is using my bi-lam sleeves which carry over from my road frames,” said Doyle of the design element that’s both aesthetic and function. “It creates a really thick end tube section so that when you mitre the tube to the head tube you’ve got a really big surface area that creates a lot of strength in the joint... It comes back to aesthetics in that I don’t have to have such a big fillet in there and it creates a tidier finish.”

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

The frame is all silver fillet brazed, however, Doyle suggests that doing so makes for an extremely expensive frame. “I may go back to doing bronze because it’s cheaper, and there is a lot of filler. Bronze is harder to pull through the sleeves, silver is a lot easier, so it might be that the head tube stays silver because of the bi-lam sleeves and the rest moves back to bronze.”

Looking to the back of the bike, this prototype uses a swingarm that’s made with 4130 Chromoly round tubing and seat stays that are actually Columbus Zona chainstays, dropouts are the Syntace model from Paragon Machine Works. “There’s a lot of manipulation with the 4130 tubes and I have a lot of scrap from getting that right. This is the second swingarm I’ve created, this one is a lot stiffer and it’s to the point that I’m thinking maybe I need to back it off a little. I didn’t expect it end up here, it’s quite direct.”

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

Currently, a 29 x 2.5in tyre fits in the back, but Doyle has plans to replace a portion of the manipulated 4130 tubing with a 3D printed stainless steel yoke that should more breathing room around the tyre and ease the build process, too. Doyle is considering using 3D printed stainless steel for the dropouts, too.

“I’d like to do another prototype to nail out some things. For example, the bearing configuration details, I’d like them easier to make and using less parts. That main pivot would likely annoy people to pull apart and put back together again, I’m already upset with it. So that will be redesigned so it’s simpler.”

Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

And Doyle is still thinking through a few other elements, for example, the suspension linkage is currently CNC’d aluminium from a Brisbane-based supplier. The original plan was to use a printed metal part here, but Doyle quite likes the organic look of the machined alloy.

Want one?
Devlin Cycles Prototype trail bike. Australian made steel.

The fetching two-tone candy paint on this prototype is the work of Wallis Paints in Brisbane and would add further cost to the bike. Speaking of the paint, Doyle joked that it’s not the most practical thing. “Don’t make it look like a show bike, any touch up requires a full respray.”

Doyle is clearly still sorting out the finer details but didn’t dismiss the idea of taking on orders already. Of course, a custom geometry bike with this number of fabrication hours isn’t cheap, and you can expect to pay about AU$8,500 (approx US$6,500) for a painted frame with shock.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Devlin Cycles Devlin Cycles Prototype


Must Read This Week
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
62810 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
54986 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
48014 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
47056 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
44103 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
43331 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
38400 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
37832 views

26 Comments

  • 9 0
 Why did I read that title as "Devinci" 5 times?

Nice bike, clean lines. The reach is massive yet the head tube is relatively steep for a bike that seems to be designed to get rowdy?
  • 1 0
 Oh man i was so excited to see devinci making steel bikes
  • 1 0
 Dude holy shit I was so confused
  • 1 0
 You too? Lol
  • 1 0
 The internet is full of dyslexic people today.
  • 1 0
 Haha! I wonder how many people will go to their website and spend ages trying to find the bike!
  • 5 0
 I would like a side profile shot of how a rider would be positioned on a bike like this, or maybe a computer generated model with the theoretical position. Genuinely curious, because even with a 77* SA & short stem, this has got to have you pretty stretched out.
  • 1 0
 just look at the norco sight, which this is pretty much a facsimile of
  • 2 1
 @tonkatruck: Pretty much. Except that HTA... 66 on a bike with this geo is odd these days.
  • 1 0
 @tonkatruck: Almost- Sight is 5mm shorter with a steeper SA, so the Sights seated position will be shorter than this bike.
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: is it? Mondraker Foxy 29 has the exact same reach and HTA numbers .5º slacker STA and a 6mm longer wheelbase, in a size large.
  • 3 0
 Beautiful bike but I'm not sure about the 490mm reach. Im 5'9 and I've been reducing the size of my reach for my last few bike from 480mm working back to 470mm and my new bike is 454mm on my latest bike (S3 Enduro with 40mm stem) Unless you are riding incredibly high speeds all the time I don't see the benefit of a having a huge reach. I'm really enjoying having a bike that has more agility and with 170mm suspension and 29 inch wheels I don't feel like I'm missing out on stability.
  • 1 0
 Its wheelbase that has the greatest impact at speed and even high speeds I don't see the tradeoff benefit, its a crutch once you're comfortable. You lose an incredible amount in low speed tech and cornering, not a trade I've enjoyed.

My Murmur is very similar to this frame more than materially, at 490mm reach, but 64 ha and way longer wb. At 181cm, its too much, I don't need that kind of reach to be comfortable and I don't need that kind of wb to feel stable (and we have some fast trails here)
  • 1 0
 reach is less a function of your standing height, and more about torso length and ape index number.
  • 3 0
 This is the nicest full suspension frame I’ve ever seen or dreamt of. The lines are great and the details are really well thought out. All pivots look sturdy and clean clean clean. Love it
  • 4 0
 SLX Shimano Brakes....100 positive comments and 100 negative comments
  • 4 0
 They lost me at "Peter Verdone"...
  • 1 0
 Apart from the relatively high BB (I can't see the height in the artical) this bike seems spot on, with the added bonus of looking the dogs b0££0#.
  • 1 2
 This is a mountain bike that devout road cyclists would love. But after you get some dings and dents from the trail and it starts to rust, you may question your purchase. There is a reason the MTB industry moved away from steel frames....but nonetheless, the frame is a work of art.
  • 1 0
 All I think about when I see Devlin.

youtu.be/5KsjPjE-sTw

Thanks Adam Sandler.
  • 1 0
 Super classy looking! That is a tiny rear pivot bearing though, I'd be nervous on how long it'd last
  • 1 0
 My first "real bike" was a candy red Torker. It was this exact color...now I want this bike.
  • 1 0
 I need a red bike in my life and this would be a nice add.
  • 1 0
 Clean!
I’d ride that bike.
  • 1 0
 Super nice...but not $6500 nice.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Swarf Contour

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009652
Mobile Version of Website