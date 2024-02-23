First Look: DMR's Trailstar Titanium Hardtail

The DMR Trailstar is making a comeback, this time in titanium. The 1996 original was a 26" wheeled chromoly steel affair that became a thing of legend amongst hardtail fans in the UK. The most recent iteration came in 2016
, by which time it had evolved with 27.5" wheels, and clearance to go 27.5+. For 2024, it's upgraded to 29" wheels with UDH and sliding dropouts. And, that dramatically sloping top tube that made it so easily recognizable is, as fashion dictates, a thing of the past.
Priced at £1,800, the DMR Trailstar is one of the more affordable titanium hardtail options on the market.
Trailstar Titanium Details
• 3Al-2.5V titanium tubing
• 29" wheels
• Clearance for 2.5" tires
• 140mm fork
• 64.5° head angle, 76° seat angle
• Reach: L2, L3
• Chainstay Length: 425mm-435mm
• Claimed weight: 2.1 kg (L3)
• Warranty: 5 Years
• Frameset price: £1,800
• dmrbikes.com
It feels a bit wrong to use that word when writing about anything that's titanium, but the Trailstar is a couple of hundred dollars cheaper than the recently launched Revel Tirade
, which offers a similar set of features in a frame with a slightly slacker seat tube angle. While that frame is sold with a lifetime warranty, DMR's offering is sold with a five year warranty.
Both frames are home to sliding dropouts for single-speed compatibility and chainstay length adjustment. The Trailstar rear end is adjustable between 425mm and 435mm, while the Tirade gets a wider 17mm range between 420mm and 437mm. Both run a UDH, but only the Tirade is compatible with Transmission derailleurs.
For most, I imagine the cost saving associated with the Trailstar is enough to trump those small details, but it can't cater to all. While the Tirade is offered in five sizes, accommodating riders from 5' 1" to 6' 8". The Trailstar comes in two sizes only, catering to the middle of the bell curve. The L2 and L3 frames, offer reach figures of 460mm and 480mm, respectively. Seat tubes are short (395mm and 430mm), with a bend introduced about two thirds of the way down. The L3 frame weighs a claimed 2.1 kg.
As a timely aside, it's interesting to note that another well-known UK manufacturer, Cotic Bikes, has announced it will cease to produce titanium frames
, largely due to the increased environmental impact that titanium has over steel - citing sustainability reports from Reynolds
and Trek
.
I digress. In true "winter bike" spirit, the Titanium Trailstar runs external cable routing, save for the dropper post cable for which there is a port at the base of the seat tube. There's a 73mm threaded bottom bracket shell, a tapered integrated headset, and it runs a 31.6mm seat post.
The Trailstar is available now, with only 25 in each size. Get one direct through the DMR website, or a local retailer.