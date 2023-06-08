First Look: DT Swiss 1500 Classic Downhill Wheelset

DT Swiss have long been the bread and butter when it comes to alloy downhill rims, and their latest premium wheelset, the 1500 Classic, is ready to take on the first World Cup DH event of the year.



On the outside, the shape and logos are familiar but subtle changes to the rim profile and spoke count are said to improve performance and longevity. Although the specific alloy is kept secret, DT claims the revised rim profile proved to be more resilient to denting and reduced the number of flat tires during their testing.

DT Swiss 1500 Classic Details



• Rim material: aluminum

• Wheel specs: 27.5 or 29" diameter, 30mm internal width

• Spokes: 28 front, 32 rear - J-bend Competition double butted

• ProLock Squorx ProHead aluminum nipples

• Drivers: Shimano HG, MS 12, SRAM XD

• Hub width: 15x110mm, 20x110 Boost - front / 12x148 Boost, 12x150(157)- rear

• Weight: 2028g (actual - MX, 157, XD)

• Price: $1152.80 USD / €899.80 EUR / ₣946.80 CHF

• dtswiss.com

Rim Details

Hub Details

Price and Weight

The redesigned edge has a wider surface area, shown by the lighter grey color. When tested with an undisclosed leading tire brand, the new rim proved to reduce the number of pinch flats by up to 17%, compared to the FR 1950 Classic wheels.DT Swiss took what they have learned achieved from the success of their EX rim profile and added more material to increase the strength of the sidewall too. At the same time, the weight has been reduced by 7% over the FR 1950 Classic wheels. Another way DT Swiss lowered the mass was by removing 4 spokes from the front wheel. Now, the front and rear rims are specific to 28 and 32-hole spoke counts, however, both retain a 20mm internal width.The 1500 Classic wheelset uses double-butted Champion, J-bend spokes which are paired with their popular 240 hubs. At the center of DT Swiss' hub engagement is the infamous 36T Star Ratchet EXP system. Drivers are available for Shimano HG, Micro Spline, and SRAM XD types.The Classic 1500 wheelset pricing begins at $1152.80 USD / €899.80 EUR / ₣946.80 CHF and varies depending on the freehub body. The provided 29"/20x110mm Boost and 27.5"/12x157mm wheelset that DT Swiss sent over for long term testing totalled 2028g with a SRAM XD driver and rim tape installed (valves excluded).