First Look: DT Swiss Introduces New FR 541 Rim

Sep 14, 2022
by Dan Roberts  

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifact Shaperideshoot
FIRST LOOK
DT Swiss FR 541 Rim

WORDS: Dan Roberts
PHOTOS: Kifkat / Shaperideshoot


From ten paces away you might not see the differences between DT Swiss' new FR 541 rim and a lot of the other ones in the brand's line up, or from other brands for that matter. Once you have them in your hands, it's still somewhat tricky to pick them out. It's black and round, right? So it may be easy to pass off all this fanfare for a new rim as marketing and angrily scroll down to the comments.

But the thing is, DT Swiss has a reputation as being the go-to company for all things wheel related. So when they release a new product, it's usually good to sit up and take note.
FR 541 Details
• Aluminium
• 29" & 27.5" diameters
• 28 or 32 hole
• Welded rim construction
• For use with PHR washers and nipples
• 30mm internal width
• 569g in 27.5", 606g in 29"
• €89.90, $135.90 US
dtswiss.com

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The new FR 541 takes DT Swiss' EX rim range as a base for the profile and adds material in some key areas, like the flange hook taper.
DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
It also removes some material from other rim areas, like the rim well.

Zooming further in, their existing downhill rim, the FR 560, is a damn good rim that still sees its fair share of action at the World Cups. But DT Swiss saw room for improvement in it.

However, for a very long time now, downhill racers have been using the company's EX 471 and especially EX 511 rims. The EX series of rims uses a slightly different rim profile to the FR 560, which allowed racers to play around with tire profile and support. It was also a lighter option than the FR 560, saving precious grams from a pretty important extremity on the bike. Rotational and unsprung mass are two areas that can have a profound effect on changing the way a bike rides.

But not everyone is a World Cup racer, and many a hobby rider who looked to the professionals to inform their buying decisions also took the EX 471 and 511 as their rim of choice for use on downhill bikes.

Strictly speaking though, the EX 471 and 511 aren't downhill rims. They're even listed under the Enduro section of the brand's website and many people looked past this in order to run the same components as Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnon and Vali Holl, perhaps ignoring the context that a World Cup team might have a few more spares on hand for when a rim gets damaged...

The EX 471 and 511 rims have been around for almost a decade now, and this has given DT Swiss a solid amount of experience to build on for the new rim development, with the new FR 541 using the EX 511's rim profile and PHR system as a base to build from, but with some small but important changes to improve in the three main areas of impact resistance, pinch flat resistance and weight.

DT Swiss FR 541
While the main dimensions of the rim are the same between the FR 541, FR 560 and EX 511, when you zoom in to the small details, the shape of the profiles are quite different.


IMPACT RESISTANCE

Rim denting is often the main cause for needing a new rim. Aluminum rims are great for bending rather than detonating under impact. But past a certain point it might compromise the tubeless seal with the tire, incur a pretty hefty flat spot or bend, or, even worse, crack.

Significant amounts of material, in the context of a rim, were added to the flange hook giving it a taper at the top. This angle, coming from the taper in the case of the FR 541, isn't a new concept, but it does align the rim shape better with the impacts coming into it. It also simply gives the rim more material to resist impacts in the first place.

More material was added to the belly of the profile, where the spokes exert their force. More material here bolsters the strength of the rim when the spokes are pulling hard during big energy impacts.

DT Swiss FR 541
A section view of the FR 541, in black, compared to the FR 560, in grey, shows the differences in rim profile as well as really highlights the flange hook design.


PINCH FLAT RESISTANCE

That flaring out of the rim's flange hooks also increases the contact patch between the rim and tire. When the tire is bottomed out on the rim, more area drops the risk of the tire pinch flatting, something that DT Swiss tested in collaboration with a leading tire brand. The result is a 17% increase in pinch flat resistance compared to the FR 560 rim.

The rim inner width follows the EX 511 at 30mm and sits right where rim widths have stabilised in recent years in conjunction with tire profile design.

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Side by side the EX 511, left, FR 560, centre, and FR 541, right.
DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The FR 560, left, has a much more rounded belly compared to the FR 541, right, which takes its more pointed profile from the EX series of rims.


LIGHTER WEIGHT

While adding weight helped the strength, DT Swiss also managed to shave 30g out of the rim profile when comparing it to the FR 560. Making the rim well ever so slightly thinner. Imagine, fractions of millimetres on a section drawing translate to quite a few grams once you sweep that profile 360 degrees.

Joining the extrusion profile together is done by welding, which DT Swiss say is the most resistant process for aluminum wheels. And on all DT Swiss welded rims, it's nigh on impossible to spot the join if you don't know where to look.

Weight was also saved compared to the FR 560 by ditching the eyelets and moving over to the brand's PHR system in the nipples and washers that is already commonplace on the EX 511.


PHR WASHERS, NIPPLES & WHEEL BUILDING

Pro Head Reinforcement is a combination of rim, washer and spoke shape that increases the load bearing surface of the nipples, reduces localised stresses and acts as a ball joint to automatically align the nipples with the spoke, reducing the risk of spoke failure or the rim cracking.

In the way that the PHR system is a meeting of individual parts, the rim is only one part in the bigger system of the wheel. Quality wheel building is something that DT Swiss put a lot of emphasis on, with their focus on spoke tension. For DT Swiss, the key to a well built wheel that lasts is on building it as close as possible to the maximum given spoke tension, something that is even printed on the rim stickers, while keeping the deviation of tensions to a minimum.

The ability to tune the wheel characteristics then falls on things like the spoke geometry and lacing pattern rather than the spoke tension. Thinner spokes, for example, can give more flex in the system while still allowing the wheel to be built to a high tension, ensuring a good lifetime of the wheel.

Spoke tension is a can of worms sure to be opened in the comments, and hopefully something that we might dive deeper into in the not too distant future, if we can line up the lab time.

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifact Shaperideshoot

Small details like the rim stickers mean that the FR 541 has options for customization and keeping the rims looking fresh for their lifetime. The rims come with red decals out of the box, with gold, chrome and black options also available. That ability to take the rim stickers off might also come in handy for some of the competitor sponsored racers at World Cups who were spied running DT Swiss rims.

The new FR 541 is available immediately and is priced at €89.90 or $135.90 US.




In the way that the EX 511 has been the go-to rim for many a racer and hobby rider alike, the new FR 541 does have some big shoes to fill. But it might just be the one able to fill them.

We picked up a set of FR 541s laced to 240 hubs with slightly thinner Competition Race spokes at the World Championships in Les Gets. DT Swiss wheels out of the box are built extremely well and so it was only suitable that their wheel building wizard Sven built them to the same high standard that anyone buying a DT Swiss wheelset would get.

With Champery open well into fall and plenty more steep leaf surfing options open after that, we'll report back in a few months with a full review on the new FR 541 rim.

DT Swiss FR 541 Rim Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels DT Swiss Dt Swiss Fr 541


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
73944 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
70128 views
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
65959 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
58978 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
55973 views
Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline
52602 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
51279 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
50994 views

49 Comments

  • 49 2
 I’d give a set to Bernard Kerr for some feedback. 90 foot gaps appear to be rather hard on wheels.
  • 22 2
 Way too cheap and old fashioned. It needs to be made of plastic and cost 10 times as much to be newsworthy.
  • 15 0
 Fair enough but just as a counter point to the carbon shade, I used to consistently ruin at least one alloy rim every year. I switched over to carbon 12 years ago and haven’t ruined a rim since. For example, We Are One rims cost 3.5 times as much as these, so if I keep them for 4 years, I’m coming out ahead, especially if I don’t have to rebuild my wheel in those years. They aren’t really any lighter, and I’m not convinced they ride all that different, but for me they’ve been much more durable and lower maintenance. I don’t see myself going back to alloy any time soon but maybe I need to try one of these newer rims?
  • 3 3
 @BiNARYBiKE: i feel like personally i smash into to many things for carbon to last longer
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: counter point to your counter point rims have drastically improved since 12 years ago.
  • 1 0
 I used to be in the "Carbon rims don't make sense" camp. I was also going through at least one high quality alloy rim per season. Last season I switched over to WAO rims and have run them without issue since. I haven't even had to true my wheels. The warranty/crash replacement helped sell me on this idea, too. It's a value proposition, for sure. YMMV.
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: Assuming you will stay on the same wheel size for 4 years which was nat really the case for the last decade, first 27.5 then 29,now mullets, who knows what happens in the next 4 years. Having bought a pricey 27.5 wheelset in say 2018 I would feel quite pissed of in 2022 if I had to change the frame Wink
  • 15 2
 Obviously no real changes. It's black and round so I am just skipping to the comments to complain
  • 8 0
 Dan, maybe I missed it, but from what you understand, is this meant to replace the EX 511? The differences are so subtle.
  • 1 0
 Curious about this too. Big fan of DT products.
  • 5 0
 I read it as replacing the FR 560, however given the similarities and the minimal weight differences (9 and 16g claimed respectively) over the EX 511 it could probably replace that rim as well. Given the popularity of the 511 it likely wouldn't go anywhere for a while however.
  • 6 2
 My only issue with my EX511 rims is that they cut through tires too easily. I can pinch flat a 60tpi EXO+ casing tire with a Tannus insert on those with minimal effort, while at the same time I have no issues with pinch flats on carbon rims with a wider bead, a 60tpi EXO casing, and no insert (at the same pressures).
  • 2 2
 it's the advantage of carbon that it'll flex instead of pinch and edge width helps too
  • 2 0
 I've noticed that I have more tire bead cuts/failures with my DT wheelsets (have multiple sets on multiple bikes) than with some other wheels I have (Stans, WAO). Was wondering if it was a DT profile thing or just bad luck, seems it might be the former.
  • 4 1
 I like it when companies do throw back designs like this. Metal wheels, hooked beads, its all fun to go down memory lane and own some of the stuff that you didn't get to own 20 years ago.
  • 1 0
 Like cargo jorts from the 90s, all trends are cyclical.
  • 1 0
 Weighs the same as a DH rated carbon rim. If current DT rims are an indicator, will be dead straight out of the box and a pleasure to build.

If you munch one even with a Cushcore and a beefy tire, $135 or so is a lot easier to swallow than a few hundred bucks for a carbon rim.

But yeah-it’s soooooo retro. Gonna throw it on the klunker for repack laps……….
  • 2 0
 Looks like a winner-iterative improvements to the best alloy rims out there (I’d say the best rims out there outright).

Bonus kudos for DT sticking to the same ERD. For those of us who have to replace a wheel every year or two that makes life waaaay easier.

Wish other component makers worked that way as well.
  • 6 0
 I need better glasses.
  • 4 0
 Clean, reliable, inexpensive what else would you want
  • 1 1
 There’s some praise for the “low” cost. But does anyone know when aluminum rims got so expensive? Did carbon normalize higher prices?

I remember when the 17 in a Sun CR17 was approximately the cost in USD (as well as the width). And an expensive Mavic 217 was 30-something and 50-something for the crazy expensive ceramic version [old man proceeds to yell at cloud]

I guess suspension forks have also 3x in cost for top of the line stuff in that timeframe, but there’s air more tech in those. Some $120+ rims don’t even have eyelets!
  • 3 0
 Good price and spec but what?! The ex 511 stickers look way better
  • 1 0
 What alloy are they using on these? 6061 or 6069? That will go a long way in determining if I stick with Flow EX3 or look for something else.
  • 10 1
 flow ex3 are inferior in every way compared to the dt 511 or 561
  • 3 0
 @Charlotroy: i've had pretty good luck with my ex3's for the last 2 years or so. what makes you say they are inferior?
  • 5 1
 I’ve never met a Stan’s rim that didn’t end up with stress cracks at the spoke holes after a season.
  • 2 0
 Big fan of DT Swiss. My only question is why the rim costs much more in USD when the exchange rate is close to parity
  • 1 0
 especially, as taxes are already included in europe... maybe, they ship them one by one
  • 3 0
 @jbravo I thought the same thing! €89.90 at today's exchange rate should be $89.74...
  • 3 0
 DTSwiss doing a big rim job on this one.
  • 1 0
 Would love to see a high-end alloy wheel shootout. EX511's vs FR541's vs Spank 350/359 Vibrocores vs Spank Spike 33's vs Hope Fortus 30 vs ???
  • 3 1
 I see no mention of its BMX background.
  • 1 0
 My FR 560 has finally been smashed enough times that it wont stay true. Excited to try the FR 541 next season!
  • 1 3
 new dt swiss rims have been really unreliable - among my friends and riders at my local parks they have been cracking and generally just not holding up well. its a shame because those rims (ex511s, 471s, fr560s) used to be pretty bombproof and my go-to but something seems to have gone sideways with them and the quality isn't there.

i like the new rim design and i am the target market, but im down a pretty substantial amount of money on broken dt swiss rims from this season so im going to sit these ones out for now.
  • 1 0
 Wehay, Dan delivers more DH content!
  • 1 0
 Why am I only seeing $151 USD?
  • 1 0
 Exchange rate here is a puzzler
  • 2 2
 finally, a relatable price point for a wheel....
  • 3 0
 *rim
  • 1 0
 @valrock: yup
  • 3 2
 $135 MSRP. Enuff Said.
  • 1 0
 Is this FR?
  • 1 1
 I read through this, and I'm still convinced this is a rebadged EX511.
  • 1 0
 Furthermore, how can the rim dimensions be the same between the two, but the ERDs are different?
  • 4 0
 @spankthewan: because the rim dimensions are not the same Wink Rim wall thickness at the spoke hole is different.
  • 1 0
 Heavy..
  • 1 1
 awesome price
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011577
Mobile Version of Website