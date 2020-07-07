First Look: DT Swiss' New 1501 & 1700 Spline Wheelsets



XRC 1501 Spline ONE

Wheel Size: 29"

Hub: 240 Ratchet EXP

Hub Spacing: 15 / 110mm front & 12 / 148 rear

Rim: Carbon fibre, 30mm

Brake Mount: Centre lock

Spokes & Nipples: Competition Race spokes, Pro Lock Squorx aluminium nipples, PHR washers

Weight: From 1544g

Price: From $1,899 or €1,499







XMC 1501 Spline ONE

Wheel Size: 27.5" / 29"

Hub: 240 Ratchet EXP

Hub Spacing: 15 / 110mm front & 12 / 148 rear

Rim: Carbon fibre, 30mm

Brake Mount: Centre lock

Spokes & Nipples: Competition Race spokes, Pro Lock Squorx aluminium nipples, PHR washers

Weight: From 1639g (29") or 1544g (27.5")

Price: From $1,899 or €1,499



