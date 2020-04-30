First Look: DT Swiss' New 240 EXP Hubs

"Hubs for life" is how DT Swiss’ 240s were first introduced to me many years ago. Rather than considering them a wear part, needing replacing in a cyclical manner, they were labeled an investment. Sure, the bearings would eventually hit their limits, but put a fresh set in and keep on riding ad infinitum.



At the heart of this mantra sat the Star Ratchet system. Something so beautifully simple that it left you asking why would you do it any other way. Countless other small details, rarely seen by the user, were employed to make the 240 hubs a go-to for anyone after low weight, high performance and outstanding reliability.



I was sold on how my friend described the 240 and have cherished every set I've ever owned, never selling a pair and transferring them from rim to rim, bike to bike.





240 EXP Hub Details



Hub Options: Classic J-bend (28 & 32 spoke holes) or straight pull (28 only spoke holes)

Front Axle System: 15/100mm, 15/110mm, 20/110mm, 20/110mm BO & Lefty

Rear Axle System: 12/142mm, 12/148mm, 12/150mm & 12/157mm+

Freehub System: SRAM XD, Shimano standard & Micro Spline

Brake Mount: Centerlock & 6-bolt

Weight: From 104g front and 199g rear

Price: From $220.90 (€149.90) front and $433.90 (€293.90) rear

More info: DT Swiss Hubs

