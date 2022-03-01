close
First Look: Eminent Release Idler-Equipped Haste 2.0

Mar 1, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

FIRST LOOK
Eminent Haste

Eminent today release their new enduro bike, the Haste. The bike, which also uses the AFS, or Active Float System, suspension layout you may well recognise the name of from their Onset model, has two versions - an MT or LT, with 140 or 160mm or rear wheel travel respectively, and looks very different to the brand's current offerings. The original Haste, launched in 2018, had 27.5" wheels whereas the new one has 29" wheels.

Not only does this bike have two travel versions but it is also able to be run in a mixed wheeled setup by fitting aftermarket dropouts. These plates will reduce the wheelbase by around 10mm.
Eminent Haste Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Rear Travel: 140mm MT / 160mm LT
• Carbon Frame
• 64° head angle
• Sizes: S (coming soon) / M / L / XL
• Chainstay length: 440mm
• Reach: 421, 451, 481, 511mm
• From $5,999 to $9,500 USD
• Two Frame Colours
eminentcycles.com

Some of this might be flying in the face of the last news you may have heard about Eminent, where they filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as it restructured its debts. However, it's great to see the brand in good health and bringing new bikes out in 2022.

Frame Details

Here you can see the changeable linkage plate to swap between MT and LT.

I don't think it's totally unfair to say that it looks far more refined than the Onset. The Haste has an angular, distinctive frame that is more conventional looking and it's relatively feature-laden. To complement the already mentioned dropouts and travel options, there is also a flip-chip at the top shock mount that can change the head angle by half a degree.

The bike uses double-row angular contact bearings at the main pivots. These will aim to help both durability and stiffness. The frame itself is made of unidirectional carbon fiber.

There is a Super Boost 157 rear end and a long insertion depth, which will help give riders more choice with long-drop seatposts. The frames offer 308mm (L & XL) and 288mm (M) of insertion depth.

Geometry

Thanks to the different linkage and fork, the bikes have slightly different dimensions. For instance, due to the lower front end, the MT has 9mm more reach per size, as well as being a degree steeper in the head and seat tube.


Both bikes feature steep seat tube angles, at 77 and 78 degrees for the models. They're also relatively slack at 64 or 65 degrees in the head tube angle. The bikes use a one-size rear end that has a rear center or 440mm. That said, there will be the option to shorten it by 10mm if you choose to run a smaller rear wheel.

At 643mm for a large LT, the stack on these bikes is quite high. This will no doubt help in fast and rough tracks.

Suspension Design

The bike uses a very distinctive AFS system. This system means the shock floats between two active pivot points. Eminent claim this means the shock can maintain its alignment regardless of lateral forces.

As you can imagine, the more side load being put through a shock then the larger amount of friction there will be at the sliding surface. A telescopic suspension unit undergoing large amounts of flex will not be as sensitive as one that is torsionally stiffer.


The frames also feature an idler wheel to neutralize chain growth as the bike goes through its travel. The 15mm rearward axle path makes this a welcome addition and will help separate drivetrain and suspension forces.

The bike uses a linear, ie. consistent, leverage ratio with the 30% progressivity. This should, especially when combined with that rearward axle, give a platform that will aim to track the ground very well while also being consistent to rider inputs. A ratio that varies more can sometimes be susceptible to wallowing in the mid-stroke, which can hinder performance as well as rider confidence.

Interestingly enough, the bike has a relatively high anti-squat value of 120% at sag. While higher anti-squat numbers normally translate to better pedaling performance it is not always the case. For instance, going far about 100% can mean that as the suspension extends under acceleration it's actually attempting to lift the mass of the rider and will bob, albeit while maintaining a higher rider height. That's not to say this will be the case with the Haste - don’t forget about that idler pulley - but rather it's interesting, and for my money, a very good thing, to see bike brands experimenting.

Similarly, the bikes use a very low 30% anti-rise value. This will mean that the bike will not squat when undergoing braking. This will mean the wheel will act independently of braking forces and will be driving itself into the ground under braking, instead of letting the bike sink into its stroke. Whether or not this is a good thing is very hard to say as it often comes down to a rider's personal preference and riding style. However, again, it's great to see Eminent really go their own way with this, even if it may not suit people who want a bike that conserves its geometry under heavy braking loads.


Models and Pricing
The MT in Forest/Mint
The LT in Gray/Red

All Haste models come equipped with Shimano Drivetrains, Fox Suspension, and Crank Brothers wheels. There will be three main build options; Comp: $5,999, Advanced: $7,500, and Pro: $9,500. Each will be available in a choice between two colorways.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Eminent Cycles Eminent Haste


40 Comments

  • 25 2
 Not sure I would consider the company is in good health if they last filed for Chapter 11, bankruptcy.
  • 11 0
 I've yet to see one on the trails or at the bike park
  • 21 2
 Their Eminent demise probably explains their Haste decision to jump on the idler bandwagon.
  • 5 1
 @stumphumper92: because you aren’t in California. When I used to live to CA I saw plenty at snow summit, mammoth, and skypark. Plenty as in enough people bought the frame. Especially compared to Ellsworth, where I see no one own their frame.
  • 3 0
 @stumphumper92: I met a kid who had an Onset, he said the first time he hit his bash guard on a rock it tore all of the mounting holes in the ISCG tabs off!
  • 1 1
 @unrooted: n=1
  • 2 0
 @kroozctrl: But I am in California lol I'm sure they're out there I am just saying I personally have not seen one
  • 1 0
 @kroozctrl: using ellsworth as a benchmark is a flawed analysis.
  • 11 3
 merely on aesthetics...... its a no from me.
  • 1 1
 The head tube doesn't look bad, but highlighting the back of the swingarm with bright paint just highlights the fact that it has an ugly ass looking rear derailleur on it.
  • 1 0
 Agreed
  • 2 0
 Their first round of bikes were thoroughly beaten with an ugly stick before being released to the public. This bike on the other hand looks good and has thoughtful details like travel adjust, bottle mounts, reasonable pricing for what you get (all bikes are over priced). Nice work, I look forward to seeing one on the trail.
  • 2 0
 Kudos to Eminent for doing things different, both in appearance and suspension design. Their first model had some obvious shortcomings with geometry and dropper compatibility if I remember correctly. Geo numbers look great and that first picture makes the bike look really chunky and interesting. I'd like to see some ride reviews to learn more about how that suspension system rides and how the different travel versions compare.
  • 6 2
 Dang, wish I could use this for Enduro- too bad idlers aren't meant for that.
  • 2 2
 I think you're worrying too much about it.
  • 2 0
 @Ajorda: Its a joke/reference to comments made by Martin Maes, and then blown out of proportion by the pb comment section
  • 2 0
 I've talked to a few people who've had the older Eminents and they all raved about the suspension performance so I'm kind of assuming these guys know what they're doing. They've made them look sharper too. I'd demo one.
  • 7 2
 Loose yourself
  • 3 0
 Soon to be the only bikes that wind up on-sale and available on Jenson via banner ads!
  • 3 0
 Everyone out here complaining the pivot is too expensive but then this pops up and has a rhythm 36 at the same price…
  • 2 2
 Uhm, is nobody else going to comment on the flat pedal shoes with clipless pedals.... LOLOLOL! On a serious note, it's a bummer that it looks like they removed their floating brake adapter, from previous models. I thought that was a cool touch on their previous bikes, and an almost forgotten technology.
  • 2 0
 Those actually look like the clipless Sambas they released a little while back.
  • 1 0
 www.adidas.com/us/the-velosamba-cycling-shoes/FW4459.html
  • 2 0
 @islandforlife: plustiresaintdead: I stand corrected! Thank you. Smile
  • 1 0
 Yeah, it's ugly and I'd never buy one but I'm mostly appalled by the rider's cornering technique in the third pic. "Elbows Out" only works if your center of gravity isn't hovering over your rear tire.
  • 3 0
 I am so glad I managed to buy a bike before the idler mania
  • 1 0
 The budget v baller series I doubt Pinkbike has the guts to air... One rider on a $10k build, another on a $3k build.

I'll bet it is not a significant difference
  • 1 0
 This is the first bike I've seen with Crankbros Synthesis wheels stock. Its really got a mix of high and low end parts on the highest spec build.
  • 1 0
 The riding model makes some funny faces. Also, I thought I read on here they went out of business?
  • 2 0
 Great colors says nobody ...
  • 2 0
 $6k for a comp build... wow.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Mondraker
  • 1 0
 Can someone please stop that idler trend?!
  • 1 0
 LOOKS BETTER THAN THE LAST ONE
