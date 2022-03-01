First Look: Eminent Release Idler-Equipped Haste 2.0

Eminent today release their new enduro bike, the Haste. The bike, which also uses the AFS, or Active Float System, suspension layout you may well recognise the name of from their Onset model, has two versions - an MT or LT, with 140 or 160mm or rear wheel travel respectively, and looks very different to the brand's current offerings. The original Haste, launched in 2018, had 27.5" wheels whereas the new one has 29" wheels.



Not only does this bike have two travel versions but it is also able to be run in a mixed wheeled setup by fitting aftermarket dropouts. These plates will reduce the wheelbase by around 10mm.



Eminent Haste Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Rear Travel: 140mm MT / 160mm LT

• Carbon Frame

• 64° head angle

• Sizes: S (coming soon) / M / L / XL

• Chainstay length: 440mm

• Reach: 421, 451, 481, 511mm

• From $5,999 to $9,500 USD

• Two Frame Colours

