First Look: Endura's Updated MT500 Waterproof Line

Endura have released an updated and overhauled edition of their top-tier MT500 Waterproof line of clothing. The MT500 Waterproof jacket, onesie, shorts, and trousers have all been designed to hold up to full-day riding in harsh conditions.The MT500 Waterproof Jacket is available in a Men's and Women's cut and retains all of the features from the previous models while receiving a number of functional updates.There are numerous pockets along with vents and an adjustable hood. The fit is slightly slimmer. There are two-way zips on the front pockets that double as vents. The hood construction and adjustment system are updated so the hood can function with and without a helmet on.The shell utilizes an ExoShell40DR and has a fully seam-sealed construction to allow for plenty of breathability while protecting from the elements.The ExoShell40DR fabric has the same breathability as the standard ExoShell40 but with more durability (hence the DR designation), for more aggressive riding. The more durable outer layer is paired with a soft touch, high wicking mesh inner layer to move moisture away from the skin.The ExoShell40DR is treated with an environmentally friendly PFC-free DWR treatment. The fabric is certified as having been made in a way that eliminates harmful substances from the supply chain which ensures the products are safe for people and the environment, according to Endura.The MT 500 Waterproof Pone Piece II is designed to be a do-it-all, foul-weather onesie. The suit carries over the one-piece, split front design for maximum mud protection and comfortable fit.There have been some major changes made to the construction around the rear of the jacket with the tail now extending further down. There's a gusseted attachment to the waistband to improve fit by creating less pulling and allowing for more height accommodation. The onesie looks like a separate top and bottom more than before and the rear area also benefits from improved waterproofing.Endura's new trouser and short have been updated with the new and more durable ExoShell40DR fabric along with a styling update to match the rest of the new MT500 waterproof line.The 3-layer waterproof fabric has a fully seam-sealed construction and is pre-shaped for an on-bike articulated fit that doesn't restrict movement. There are water-resistant hand pockets, an extra durable seat panel, belt loops, and a zippered fly popper closure. They are knee pad compatible.The MT500 Waterproof Trouser II has long length 2-way water repellent side zips at the thigh height whcih make the trousers easy to get off and on. The top half of the zips double as thigh vents with mesh gussets.