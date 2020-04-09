First Look: Enve's New US-Made $1,600 AM30 Wheels - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 9, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Enve is entering new territory with their brand new AM30 carbon wheelset. The rims are still made in the US, but the $1,600 price tag is much less than what we've come to expect from Enve, and even better, the spoke nipples are now located on the outside of the rim – no more pulling off rim strips to true a wheel or replace a spoke. The wheels are intended for bikes with between 110 – 180mm of travel with 2.3 - 2.6" tires, a range that reflects the breadth of the trail / enduro category these days.

The AM30 wheels use a new rim profile that has a 30mm internal width and a height of just 20 millimeters, 7 millimeters less than Enve's M730 rims. That lower height is intended to provide better damping and impact absorption, reducing the likelihood of a broken rim.

Enve AM30 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• 29" and 27.5" options
• 30mm internal width
• 28 Sapim spokes, brass nipples
• Industry Nine 1/1 hubs
• Lifetime incident protection
• Made in USA
• Weight: 1883g; front: 876g / rear: 1007g (actual, 29")
• MSRP: $1600 USD
www.enve.com
The lower height is also one of the reasons the spoke nipples are now located outside the rim – otherwise there would have been a chance that a spoke could puncture the rim tape under hard impacts. Enve molds the spoke holes into the rim, rather than drilling the holes after the fact, another step they say helps increase rim strength.


The AM30 rim has an extra-wide hookless bead to help prevent pinch flats.
28 holes are molded into the rim, with 3mm of offset to help balance spoke tension between the drive- and non-drive side.

The hookless rim bead is also extra-thick to prevent pinch flats – that additional width helps spread out the impact force when a tire gets pinched against the rim. Enve is confident enough about the rim's ability to prevent flats that they don't recommend running inserts, although the rim's warranty is still valid even if they're used, which isn't always the case with other carbon rims.

The rims are laced to Industry Nine's 1/1 hubs, which are also made in the US, and use a six pawl driver and 45-tooth drive ring to achieve 4-degrees between engagement points. Boost and SuperBoost options are available, although Centerlock is the only rotor mounting option for now – riders who plan on running 6-bolt rotors will need to use an adaptor.

Mechanics around the world will be happy to see that the spoke nipples are now external instead of internal.
The rims are laced to Industry Nine's 1/1 hubs.

The wheels are covered by Enve's Lifetime Incident Protection Program, which covers pretty much anything that could feasibly happen to the wheels. Damage from crashes, running into a parking garage with your bike on the roof rack, or close encounters with hot exhaust pipes are all covered, and the damaged product will be replaced at no cost.

On paper, the new AM30 wheels look very promising, but how they handle and hold up out on the trail is what really matters. After all, it's no secret that we've had some durability issues with previous models. I have a set in for review, and I'll be putting them to the test over the next few months before reporting back with a verdict.





46 Comments

  • 24 0
 Honestly, these look pretty rad.
  • 10 0
 I hope they test as well as they look. They've clearly listened to the market and if they work, they deserve to be rewarded.
  • 4 1
 Enve could’ve done this six years ago and stayed on top of the game; they had at least a couple employees pushing for these changes quite a while back. I don’t get why it took them this long to read the writing on the wall.
  • 7 0
 Finally, wheels for people that go to the Dentist.
  • 16 0
 Nipples on the outside, Oh Joy Fab !
  • 12 0
 ENVE frees the nipple
  • 6 0
 Nice! Glad to see these from Enve
  • 9 5
 Paul Aston:
*sniffs air, stares intesly into the distance*
*speaks in a low, menacing voice*:
"Fresh prey"
  • 3 0
 Pleasantly surprised that $1600 doesn't have the 'per rim' Caveat...
  • 2 0
 Inching in just below Revel's new 1/1 based American made wheelset. $1600 vs $1975
  • 2 0
 I love nipple innovation. More companies need to consider nipples in design improvements.
  • 2 0
 How much does just a rim weigh? 27.5 and 29
  • 3 0
 What rotors are those?
  • 1 0
 Intend but they're not making them anymore
www.intend-bc.com/products/disc-rotors/aero
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure they are Intend
  • 1 0
 They are Intend Aero rotors. www.intend-bc.com although their website seems to be down at the moment.
  • 1 0
 'Bout time ya'll faced the music
  • 1 0
 Keep the wheels and give me those rotors!
  • 7 8
 I don't understand how hubs with shitty Enduro bearings can ever be considered "premium" or high end by so many people.
  • 4 0
 Seriously, give us DH bearings!
  • 3 5
 For $1800 you can get We Are One wheels with Onyx hubs. I don’t understand why they would put 1/1 on these wheels. No thank you!
  • 7 8
 Bring back Aston for testing!
  • 1 2
 That spoke hole looks drilled, not “molded in.”
  • 4 0
 The access holes to the nipples are drilled, the hole in the spoke face of the rim is what is molded and what matters in terms of maintaining strength and creating a conical seat in which the nipple can articulate with the exit angle of the spoke.
  • 1 1
 @Jakerdude: aah, that explains it. Still, feels a bit misleading, even if it matters less.
  • 1 0
 The spoke holes look molded, the nipple holes look drilled.
  • 1 3
 I would never buy Enve even these cheaper options. The new graphics are blah as well.
  • 1 3
 Hookless? Hard pass. Hooks help a lot to seat and prevent burps. At least in my experience.
  • 4 6
 Remind me why carbon rims are better? Weight certainly isn’t a reason...
  • 3 1
 Cause they're organic....man....
  • 6 0
 They ride better, some like it, some doesn't. For mtb it's 50/50 for me, but on the road I'll never ride anything but carbon rims!
  • 3 1
 @schlockinz: non gmo and free range.
  • 2 0
 if you're lucky and your wheels don't come with a lifetime warranty, you get to buy a new set each season!
  • 1 0
 Weight is a reason for many. Not really for this set of wheels :-)
  • 4 2
 They’re not better. They don’t track as well, feel harsh, cost around three times the price and shatter instead of denting.
  • 5 0
 Most carbon rims aren't all that light, but they can be. And more importantly, they can be both light AND stiff. If you look at the lightest aluminum rims out there (i.e. Stans Race Gold 29 - 320g), they have low weight limits (170 lbs), they're skinny (21mm internal), and they have a reputation for having the ride quality of a wet noodle. Compare that to a Nox Skyline, which is 25g heavier, but has a 220 lb weight limit, is 23mm internal, and is a much stiffer rim. Most people could ride that as a daily wheelset, where with the Race Golds, you'd want to save them for race day only. On the DH/enduro side of things, you get a much stiffer rim at the same weight. Some people like that, others don't.

The other major benefit of carbon is its ability to be engineered and shaped. With aluminum, you're starting from a block of raw material with consistent properties, and you're limited to shapes that can be extruded - anything more complex would be cost-prohibitive (CNC). With carbon, you're building the rim piece by piece and have full control over the various materials that go into it. This means you can engineer compliance in one direction and stiffness in another. And because you're building it piece by piece, you can make the rim whatever shape you want, whether for aerodynamics, strength, or simple aesthetics.
  • 2 0
 Carbon lets the designer create better/different rim profiles than you could with a typical extruded aluminum rim at similar or lighter weights. This is especially important for road wheels where you can create an extremely aero efficient wheels with a crazy weight penalty. For mountain, the Zipp Moto rims come to mind as something that probably couldn't have been made from aluminum without a significant weight penalty.

Also, these are made in the USA.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: yeah...very astute. You must do product testing
  • 2 0
 I think this question appears beneath every single article involving carbon rims for the last decade! YMMV, but here’s why I think they’re better: durability And feel. In the early days of carbon components, that would’ve seemed like a crazy thought. But with wheels... I used to ruin at least one alloy rim a year. All it took was a little dent in the edge and they could no longer hold air. A huge pain to rebuild my wheel and setup tubeless even if it didn’t cost all that much. (I admit this wasn’t as big a problem before tubeless but I will never use tubes again). I moved to carbon seven or eight years ago, first with Enve and now We Are One, and I haven’t ruined a rim nor trued a wheel since. I have pinged my WAO Agents off so many square edges rocks where I thought for sure I had cracked them, and nothing. I don’t ever even think about it anymore. Especially with all the lifetime warranties, you may not save a whole lot of money over aluminum rims, but I appreciate wheels that feel great (running lower pressures without anxiety), require very little maintenance, and don't need to be rebuilt and remounted all the time. Consider this: why don’t companies offer a lifetime warranty on alloy wheels? Obviously companies are accepting a certain failure rate on carbon rims and are willing to eat the cost of replacing those when necessary. Seems to me they can’t do the same with alloy, either because they don’t charge enough up front, or because the rims aren’t durable enough. I see alloy rims as a disposal product, almost like a tire.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



