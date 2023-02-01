First Look: Esker's Updated Hayduke Hardtail

As a smaller brand that regularly marches to the beat of their own drum, it's no surprise to see Esker incorporating some design elements that are less often seen on other bikes. The Hayduke has been a running model of theirs for a few years now, serving as a multipurpose bikepacking, trail riding, adventure-curious hardtail for all who need such a thing. With a frame geometry geared towards balance, adaptability, and carrying capacity, the updates for this newest generation simply take that intention to the next level. Distance-focused steel hardtails may not be the bread and butter of the Pinkbike crowd, but I think it's a pretty rad little niche in the market.
Esker Hayduke
• Quad-butted 4130 steel frame
• 120mm fork
• Designed around 29" wheels
• 5 sizes available
• 4-position adjustable dropouts
• Weight: 2589-2899 grams (frame only)
• Colors: Darkness, Bluebird, Chili
• Frame: $1000 USD
• GX Complete: $3000 USD
• XT Complete: $4000 USD
• eskercycles.com/
The self-powered joy of getting really far out there is a core part of why many of us got into this sport, and bikes like this simply help facilitate that. In Esker's own words: "Hayduke is your most trusted adventure buddy - always ready to roll out into the unknown at a moment's notice. Loaded for the long haul or light and nimble singlespeed missions, this is the bike for your adventure rides."
Though tamer than the fictional ecoterrorist
that serves as its namesake, the Hayduke is an interesting beast nonetheless, so let's dig in. Geometry
It should be no surprise that a bike geared towards touring and distance doesn't sport the most cutting edge geometry on the market, but the Hayduke isn't quite as conservative as one might expect. With a static head angle of 65.6° that steepens up by around 2° at sag, this won't necessarily be the bike for picking your way down the steepest tech, but by no means will it hold you back on typical trails. The stack and reach numbers grow reasonably with each size, with the largest option sitting at 490mm long and 626mm high. Coupled with a sorta-low 60mm bottom bracket drop, the body position should be fairly upright on the Hayduke, which is a welcomed departure from the typically cramped XC geo of yore. Especially over the course of back-to-back long days, a comfortable body position is key.
The rear end of the bike is quite adjustable, with chainstays ranging from 425-437mm long. This is achieved with Esker's 4-position Portage dropout system, which allows you to bolt in different dropout plates to achieve your desired setting. The Portage system is also how the Hayduke achieves a tire clearance of up to 29x2.8", which should be welcomed news for folks still on the fat tire program.
The Hayduke is billed as the bikepacking-specific bike in the Esker family, and I think this geometry suits that niche quite well. I'm not going to pull a Levy and call this a downcountry hardtail
, even though the angles would suit most trail riding quite well. This is a bike designed to be balanced, comfortable, and predictable, even when loaded up with gear.
When it comes to loading it up, that's where the finer details of this frame really give it a leg up over more generalist options out there.Frame Details
We've already covered the utility of the Portage Dropouts, and their ability to change geometry, tire clearance, and axle standards, but that's not the only trick up Hayduke's sleeve. Pinkbike commenters rejoice, as there are about 50 different ways to mount a water bottle to this frame. With provisions for a bolt-on frame bag, three-bolt cage mounts on the downtube, and threaded rack mounts on the rear end, cargo capacity is the name of the game.
I've done quite a lot of long-distance bikepacking, and the convenience of built-in mounts like these is hard to overstate. Velcro and Voilee straps certainly do the trick, but having a clean and bolted connection really simplifies the whole setup. I know touring really isn't the focus around here, so I'll spare y'all my excitement about how many Poptarts you can strap to this thing.
Other frame hardpoints are nicely modernized, so you'll be able to build up a complete from a wide array of parts, should you want to start with a bare frame. The 31.6mm seat tube has plenty of insertion depth, allowing for ample dropper travel for each size. The 44-44mm headtube is a nice feature, as it allows you to play around with angle/reach adjust headsets, if you want to get funky with it. The steel frame itself is ED (Electrophoretic Deposition, if you must know) coated to protect from rust, which bodes well for the longevity of the bike. Build Kits
The Hayduke comes in three flavors: Frame-only, GX complete, and XT complete - priced at $1,000, $3,000, and $4,000 USD respectively. Though none of the options are terribly cheap, I think they pose a pretty decent value for folks looking to buy a turnkey bikepacking bike that will serve them well in a wide variety of applications. Both the GX and the XT feature a well-considered selection of parts that should hold up to the rigors of long backcountry tours, as well as performing nicely on trail.
There are a few elements that set the XT apart from the GX, aside from the drivetrain. The Industry Nine 1/1 wheelset is a significant upgrade over the Stan's Flow alternative, with a more robust design and better longevity. The Wolf Tooth dropper post is a nice thing to see on the higher spec, as their fully rebuildable and serviceable design lends itself well to an adventure-ready bike. The one component I'm less sure of is the MRP Raven fork, only because I don't have time on one myself - it's hard to say how it would compare to a Pike or 34 in the same application.
For folks who want to kit out the nicest camping and trail riding bike they can, Esker offers a few upgrade options that you can tack onto the stock builds. The fork can be upgraded to a Fox Factory 34 with a Grip2 damper, and the wheelset can be swapped out for an Industry Nine Enduro S carbon option. Obviously these jack up the price, but that's to be expected for the bump in performance. Last Thoughts
The rapid pace of change that we've seen in the world of bike design has been a little more slow and steady in the bikepacking niche, but the packmules are still modernizing alongside their sportier cousins. My personal touring rig is a bit dated at this point, and the well-considered details and geometry of a bike like the Hayduke have me wondering how much better the endless days of pedaling could be on a newer frame. With spring around the corner, I might try something akin to this Esker and see how it fares - both on singletrack and over the long haul.
It seemed pretty popular.
Been riding mine for over ten years and am really happy with it.
Sometimes I wonder if I should get something a bit more modern geometry wise, but there don't seem to be that many options.
This one however seems to tick all the boxes.
They seem to have copied the Mariachi, from the alternator drop outs down to a slogan on the inside of the chainstay.
But if I'm paying retail (and I probably am...)
+ $1,000 - frame
+ $1,000 - hand built wheels from local shop with equivalent hubs
+ $1,000 - Performance Elite or Factory Fork
+ $350 - dropper + lever + saddle
+ $250 - stem + bars + grips
+ $350 - brakes + rotors
+ $200 - shifter + derailleur + housing
-------------------
$4,150
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I guess this is (one reason) why my builds always go over budget