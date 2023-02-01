First Look: Esker's Updated Hayduke Hardtail

As a smaller brand that regularly marches to the beat of their own drum, it's no surprise to see Esker incorporating some design elements that are less often seen on other bikes. The Hayduke has been a running model of theirs for a few years now, serving as a multipurpose bikepacking, trail riding, adventure-curious hardtail for all who need such a thing. With a frame geometry geared towards balance, adaptability, and carrying capacity, the updates for this newest generation simply take that intention to the next level. Distance-focused steel hardtails may not be the bread and butter of the Pinkbike crowd, but I think it's a pretty rad little niche in the market.



Esker Hayduke



• Quad-butted 4130 steel frame

• 120mm fork

• Designed around 29" wheels

• 5 sizes available

• 4-position adjustable dropouts

• Weight: 2589-2899 grams (frame only)

• Colors: Darkness, Bluebird, Chili

• Frame: $1000 USD

• GX Complete: $3000 USD

• XT Complete: $4000 USD

• eskercycles.com/

• Quad-butted 4130 steel frame• 120mm fork• Designed around 29" wheels• 5 sizes available• 4-position adjustable dropouts• Weight: 2589-2899 grams (frame only)• Colors: Darkness, Bluebird, Chili• Frame: $1000 USD• GX Complete: $3000 USD• XT Complete: $4000 USD