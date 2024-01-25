First Look: E*Thirteen's New Sylvan, Grappler & Optimus Wheels

Jan 25, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

E*Thirteen is replacing its entire lineup of mountain bike wheels with the Optimus, Sylvan and Grappler series, with Race Carbon and Race Alloy rims. A new 28mm internal width rim finds its home on the Optimus wheels, while the Sylvan wheels roll on E*Thirteen's very first asymmetric rim with a 30mm internal width, serving the all-mountain and lightweight eMTB segments. Last but not least, the heavier, symmetrical 30mm internal width rims of the Grappler series step up for use on enduro bikes, full-powered eMTBs, and downhill bikes.

Gone (or more accurately, heavily discounted) are the long-standing XCX, TRS and LG1 wheels, replaced by this new range with new hub sets to boot. All see a spring-backed pawl drive mechanism, offering either 3° or 6° engagement, dependent on the intention. The brand say they have prioritized the strength-to-weight ratio in their rim and wheel designs but have also dedicated significant effort to improving low-profile radial compliance, to improve ride quality over the outgoing models.


E*Thirteen Sylvan Details
• Intention: all-mountain riding
• Internal rim width: 30mm, hookless
• 4mm offset asymmetric rim
• Wheel Size: 29" F & R, 27.5" Rear only
• Spacing: Boost & Super Boost
• Rim Material: Carbon (450g) or Alloy (567g)
• Spoke Count: 28 (F & R), 32 R for e*spec
• Hubs: Race SL (+ Race SL e*spec)
• Weight Carbon (29”): 760g / 920g, F / R (Boost, XD)
• Weight Alloy (29”): 896g / 1032g, F / R (Boost, XD)
• Sylvan Race Carbon: Front 699.95 $/€ - Rear 859.95 $/€ (869.95 $/€ Super Boost)
• Sylvan Race Alloy: Front 299.95 $/€ - Rear 409.95 $/€ (419.95 Super Boost)
ethirteen.com

photo
The E*Thirteen Sylvan Race Carbon (front) retails at $699.95 USD
photo
The E*Thirteen Sylvan Race Carbon (front) retails at $859.95 USD

photo
photo

Both the Race Carbon and Race Alloy rims are said to have improved impact resistance over their predecessors, some of the to the tune of several hundred percent. I've had my hands on the E*Thirteen Sylvan Race Carbon wheels, and have had the joy of one single ride on them. My Hope HB 916 will roll on this 29"/27.5" setup for the foreseeable, likely for the whole of the 2024 season, or until something catastrophic happens. E*Thirteen reports a 709% impact resistance improvement for the Sylvan Race Carbon rim over the TRS Race Carbon rim, so the likelihood of said catastrophe seems low. Either way, a more detailed long-term review will be provided somewhere down the line.

photo
photo

The Sylvan Race Carbon rim has a 4mm offset at the rim bed, a feature that enables the spoke lengths and tensions between the drive and non-drive sides to be more equally balanced. That gives a wheel that is stiffer laterally, and thus beneficial for the rigors of all-mountain riding. It has a depth of 23mm.

Not shown is the much more affordable Race Alloy wheelset. This one gets a welded rim that is shallower at 20mm. E*Thirteen claim it has a 366% improvement in impact strength over the outgoing TRS Plus aluminum rim.

photo
Four pawls on the Race SL hub
photo
In use on the Optimus and Sylvan wheels

The Sylvan wheels come in a standard version, or an e*spec version - the latter for use on SL type eMTBs. Both run the same rims, hub shell and drive ring, but they differ in terms of the drive mechanism. The Race SL driver houses four double-stepped pawls, with timing offset such that only two are engaged at any instance; that gives a faster 3° engagement. Meanwhile, the e*spec version has only three double-stepped pawls, but all of them engage simultaneously to give 6° engagement. It also gets 32 spokes (rear only), instead of the standard 28.

A well at the center of the rim is there to make seating of tubeless tires easier - and it works. That combined with the Quick Fill tubeless valves made life extra easy. On the front, I mounted a Continental Kryptotal Enduro, and on the rear a Vittoria Mazza Enduro. Both were seated onto the rim with inflation from a regular floor pump, and removal of the valve core was not necessary.

photo
photo


photo


Replacing the outgoing XCX line is the E*Thirteen Optimus, available in Race Carbon and Race Alloy, in 29" only. These ones are aimed at lightweight trail bikes, and are said to deliver a nimble and dynamic feel, with exceptional durability for aggressive trail riding.

Both rim types get a symmetrical profile, with a 30mm internal width. The Race Carbon rims have a 22.8mm depth while the 6069 aluminum rims are shallower at 19mm. The latter is said to offer 166% greater impact resistance versus the outgoing XCX alloy rim. In both instances, the rims are laced to E*Thirteen's Race SL hubs via 28 J-Bend spokes of the Sapim D-Light variety.


E*Thirteen Optimus Details
• Intention: lightweight trail riding
• Internal rim width: 28mm, hookless
• Wheel Size: 29" only (Boost)
• Rim Material: Carbon (380g) or Alloy (477g)
• Spoke Count: 28 (F & R)
• Hubs: Race SL
• Claimed wheel weight (carbon): 756g / 876g, F / R (Boost, XD)
• Claimed wheel weight (alloy): 796g / 956g, F / R (Boost, XD)
• Optimus Race Carbon: Front 709.95 $/€ - Rear 869.95 $/€
• Optimus Race Alloy: Front 289.95 $/€ - Rear 409.95 $/€
ethirteen.com


photo
Grappler Race Carbon DH and e*spec Enduro rims are said to absorb 322% more energy than the previous version LG1 Race DH rims in impact testing


The E*Thirteen Grappler series actually comprises six wheel options, each available in 29" or 27.5", Boost or Super Boost. There's a wheelset for Enduro, Enduro eMTB (full-powered), and Downhill, each with their own hubset, and both carbon and aluminum rim options.

The entire lineup uses heavier duty J-Bend Sapim Race spokes. The Downhill wheels and the rear wheel of the Enduro e*spec wheelset are laced with 32 spokes, while the front wheel of the Enduro e*spec wheelset gets 28 spokes. Both wheels of the regular Enduro wheelset get 28 spokes apiece.

The DH wheels get a dedicated DH hub with integrated 7-speed 9-24T cassette - up from the previous 9-21T range of the outgoing cassette. The hub shell has flange spacing that is 12mm wider now, thanks to the outboard expansion of the drive-side hub flange and spokes. That gives broader spoke bracing angles and an almost dishless wheel architecture, which E*Thirteen say enhances strength dramatically. Different end caps make this one adaptable to 150mm x 12mm or 157mm x 12mm rear end spacing.


E*Thirteen Grappler Details
• Intention: downhill, enduro & enduro eMTB riding
• Internal rim width: 30mm, hookless
• Wheel Size: 29" & 27.5"
• Carbon Rim Options: Carbon Enduro, Carbon Enduro e*spec, Carbon Downhill
• Alloy Rim Options: Race Alloy Enduro, Race Alloy Enduro e*spec, Race Alloy Downhill
• Spokes: Sapim Race
• Hubs: Grappler DH, Enduro & Enduro e*spec
• Grappler Race Carbon Price Range (Front): 679.95 $/€ - 789.95 $/€
• Grappler Race Carbon Price Range (Rear): 799.95 $/€ - 999.95 $/€
• Grappler Race Alloy Price Range (Front): 309.95 $/€ - 319.95 $/€
• Grappler Race Alloy Price Range (Rear): 399.95 $/€ - 509.95 $/€
• 7-Speed cassette included in price for DH wheels
• See the e*thirteen website for claimed weights

photo

The Grappler Enduro wheels get the Enduro hub with a lighter weight aluminum axle, while the Enduro e*spec wheels get the e*spec hubs with an oversized hub shell, stronger steel axle, and a third 6808 bearing in the driver for improved durability.

photo
Grappler Carbon rim weights range from 515g (29”) for Enduro rims to 575g (29”) for Downhill & e*spec Enduro


Warranty

The Race SL and Grappler hubs of the new Optimus, Sylvan and Grappler wheels come with a 5-year warranty, as do the rims of all of the aluminum wheels. Meanwhile, E*Thirteen continue to offer a lifetime warranty on their carbon rims. Each wheel is sold separately, and the prices quoted include pre-installed rim tape and the rather impressive Quick Fill tubeless valves, as well as a couple of spare spokes.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels Ethirteen Grappler Optimus Sylvan


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
32 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Peter Jamison Off YT Industries] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
174814 views
Dakotah Norton, Ronan Dunne & Ryan Pinkerton Form Mondraker Factory Racing
80782 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
78208 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
47098 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
40610 views
Bike Check: UC Berkeley Students’ Handmade Carbon Mountain Bike
37049 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
36149 views
Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price
31355 views

4 Comments
  • 2 2
 E13 claim it has a 366% improvement in impact strength over the outgoing TRS Plus aluminum rim. If e13 al rims were 10x more likely to fail than dt swiss, does this mean they're now only 6.34x more like to fail?
  • 6 5
 My phone screen blew up from reading this just like past wheels
  • 2 0
 I beat on their Alu rims and when I noticed slight cracking by nipples, warranty was there for me and replacement has help up great.
  • 1 0
 @richter762 - Sorry to hear about the trouble with the past wheels, we dropped you PM so we can look into things and try to make it right.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042219
Mobile Version of Website