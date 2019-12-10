e*thirteen Announces New Lightweight XCX Race Wheels

Building on from their XCX Plus cassettes and XCX Race cranks, which are proudly touted to be the lightest production MTB crankset in the world, e*thirteen set about broadening the XCX moniker to wheels.



Their new XCX Race wheels are targeted firmly at iconic races such as the Cape Epic and BC Bike race and compromise of two complete wheelset offerings blending carbon fiber composite rims with aluminum hubs.



The XCX Race wheels are split into two categories. The IW24 wheelset, as the name hints at, has an inner rim width of 24mm and points more at the XC and even gravel crowd with its lean weight and rim width for a narrower tire range.

XCX Race Wheels Details



Intended Use: Gravel, XC & Trail

Wheel Size: 29"

Axle & Hub Width: 15x110mm & 12x148mm

Rotor Mount: Six Bolt

Rim Inner Width: 24mm or 28mm

Claimed Weight: 1,350g (IW24 wheelset), 1,520g (IW28 wheelset)

Price: $1,799 (IW24 wheelset), $1,599 (IW28 wheelset)

More info: e*thirteen

Rim

Hub

Spokes & Nipples

Options & Price

The IW28 wheelset sports a 28mm inner width for use with slightly larger tires needed for more trail riding, while still being pretty skint on grams.All wheels come with e*thirteen's lifetime warranty.e*thirteen use carbon fiber to construct the hookless rims. Optimised XCX layup doesn't say much about what's going on in there, but the rims come in at 380g for the IW28 and 340g for the IW24, +/- 15g tolerance. The IW24 is aimed at tires ranging from 2.0" to 2.3" while the IW28 best suits 2.1" to 2.4" wide tires.Another difference in the rims besides the inner width is the depth of the rim profile. The IW24 has a taller profile to best balance the rim's impact strength and weight while the IW28 has a shallower profile to balance out the increased rim width. They will come taped up ready for tubeless with the valves included.All hubs are machined aluminium with 28 spoke holes and six bolt rotor attachment, apart from the 24-hole version on the IW24 front wheel. The hub axle is also aluminum and now tool free for assembly and disassembly making it that bit easier to work on the hubs or swap out freehub bodies.Freehub bodies are available for XD and Microspline and have a 6-degree engagement.A sight for sore eyes is the use of J bend spokes, no need for pliers and angry screams.The IW24 wheelset uses DT Swiss Revolution spokes, the company's lightest round spoke, which are butted to within an inch of their life (2mm, 1.5mm to 2mm). The IW28, needing a little more meat, uses DT Swiss Competition Race spokes (2mm, 1.6mm to 2mm).Aluminum nipples are used throughout the range and the wheels also use washers between the nipples and rims to ensure a good spoke/nipple alignment while maintaining a good amount of surface contact to the rim.Looking to e*thirteen wheels of the past, they come with a few spare spokes, nipples and washers as a handy backup.The full IW24 wheelset has a claimed weight of 1,350g with the IW28IW24 wheel options and prices are:• XCX Race Carbon Front Wheel – 29" x 24mm – 24 hole – 110x15mm – $809 (€899)• XCX Race Carbon Rear Wheel – 29" x 24mm – 28 hole – 148x12mm – XD or Microspline – $990 (€1,099)• XCX Race Carbon Wheelset – $1,799 or €1,998IW28 wheel options and prices are:• XCX Race Carbon Front Wheel – 29" x 28mm – 28 hole – 110x15mm – $719 (€799)• XCX Race Carbon Rear Wheel – 29" x 28mm – 28 hole – 148x12mm – XD or Microspline – $880 (€979)• XCX Race Carbon Wheelset – $1,599 or €1,778