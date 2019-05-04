First Look: EVOC's New Hip Pack and Frame Bags - Garda Trentino 2019

Multi-Frame Pack

EVOC's Multi-Frame pack is designed to be mounted on the bike between the top and down tube, but is adjustable enough to mount all over. It has a wide range of adjustments to help it fit snugly via velcro fasteners and is made out of rubberized materials designed to hold things in place and not damage or scratch up your frame.



It can transport tools, a pump, food, a spare tube, and whatever else you may need. The pack is constructed out of abrasion-proof and water-repellent materials.

The rubberized straps can be mounted in various positions to accommodate different frames or mounting preferences.

Top Tube Pack

Race Belt

There's ventilation on the back and the belt is designed to keep everything comfortably in place for long periods of time.

A zippered pocket keeps your essentials safe.

EVOC always seem to be rolling out new gear and have consistently worked to create solutions for carrying ride essentials. We had a chance to catch a sneak peek at some of their new gear, which will be available late this year, at the Riva Bike Festival in Italy.The trend for the last few season seems to be getting as much gear off of your back as possible, something that I can fully support - I detest riding with a backpack. EVOC has answered that with a few new additions to their lineup.Top tube packs seem to be becoming more popular with mountain bikers, even those who ride aggressively, because they keep items easily accessible. EVOC's take on this pack has a similar construction to the Multi-Frame pack. It's abrasion-proof and water-repellent and has rubberized velcro straps that attach to and protect the frame.There is room inside for essentials like food, your keys, a C02, plug kit, etc. Additionally, there is a charge port that allows a cable from a power block to keep your computer running when you're ten hours in and Strava is still a thing.The Race Belt was designed for racers or riders who are traveling light and fast, and can be worn under a jersey. The Airoflex hip belt is soft and made to be comfortable for long periods of time, stretching and conforming to the shape of your body.It has an air pad system on the back to allow for maximum ventilation. The pockets on the belt have small patches of velcro at the top to keep everything in place. There is also a zippered compartment and a loop strap for a small pump.