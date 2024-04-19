First Look: EXT's Vaia Inverted DH Fork & Updated Coil Shocks

Upside down forks seem to be having something of a resurgence – Push launched their single crown option earlier this year, Cane Creek just came out with a USD gravel fork, and now EXT are joining in, with a new dual crown downhill fork called the Vaia (it's named after an intense windstorm that hit Italy in 2018 ). The air sprung fork will be available with 170 – 200mm of travel, and is expected to launch in September.



There's a new damper cartridge and an air spring, with features that will eventually make their way into EXT's right-side-up offerings. The right leg has externally adjustable rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping, and both legs have vent valve buttons integrated into the top cap.



Varia Fork Details



• Air sprung, three chamber system

• Travel: 170 - 200mm

• 38.5mm stanchion diameter

• Adjustments: high-speed compression, Low-speed compression, rebound

• Compatible with 15 and 20mm hubs

• Price: TBD

• extremeshox.com

• Air sprung, three chamber system• Travel: 170 - 200mm• 38.5mm stanchion diameter• Adjustments: high-speed compression, Low-speed compression, rebound• Compatible with 15 and 20mm hubs• Price: TBD



Compression adjustments, plus a vent valve. Titanium bolts are used throughout.

The air spring uses a similar three chamber system to what's found on the Era fork, with two Schrader valves on the bottom of the leg to adjust the pressure in the + and ++ chamber. That first chamber is responsible for the amount of force required to compress the fork through its entire stroke. As the fork compresses, once a certain pressure is reached the piston that separates the two chambers begins to move and the ++ chamber takes over, handling the mid-stroke support and amount of bottom out resistance.The Vaia uses a thru-axle with hexagonal ends, and will be compatible with both 15mm and 20mm hubs. The final details haven't been announced, but the fork is said to weight around 3 kg and will be priced in the neighborhood of $2,000.Along with the new Vaia, EXT had version 4.0 of the Storia and Arma on display. The Storia V4 now has externally adjustable hydraulic bottom out resistance, a new steel shaft with a DLC coating, and a bladder-style IFP that allowed EXT to reduce the size of the piggyback and improving frame clearance.The shock also has a new anti-topout system, a one way valve that adds compression to the last two millimeters of shock extension, preventing that annoying top out 'clunk' that can occur on some coil shocks. With one spring included, the Storia will retail for $1,200 when it officially launches in May.