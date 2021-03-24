First Look: Fizik's New Gravita MTB Shoes

Mar 24, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Fizik have introduced their new MTB 'Gravita' shoe line. The shoes are developed to blend protection and performance for DH and enduro riding. Fizik assembled a team of engineers and DH athletes to develop and test the shoe which has resulted in two "gravity-specific" models, the Gravita Tensor and Gravita Versor. Both shoes are available in a flat and clipless model.

The shoes are designed to be lightweight and nimble while also being protective and rugged with a performance fit.


Gravita Tensor

Both models of the Gravita shoes feature lightweight, ripstop nylon uppers, water-resistant minimalist internal padding along with a new Gravita outsole in both flat and clipless versions. There is a Vibram Megagrip rubber compound in a zonal lug pattern for pedal traction and the flat pedal tread is positioned center-sole for immediate engagement with pedal pins, but cut deeper at the toe and heel for better grip when hiking on loose terrain, according to Fizik.



The clipless Gravita versions are made with a stiffened outsole and extended cleat track for optimal pedaling efficiency, stability and control. The Gravita Tensor utilizes Fizik's 'Ergolace" closure system and have a Tensor Powerstrap for extra stability and power transfer. There's a TPU-armored toe box, raised inner-ankle profile, and laminated scuff guard on high contact areas.



Gravita Tensor Clipless Details

• Ripstop fabric + TPU reinforced upper
• Laces + instep velcro closure
• X6 outsole – nylon shank, EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread
• Outsole stiffness index 5
• Weight: 410 g
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• Intended use - downhill, enduro
• Colors - Black/Black, Grey/Aqua Marine, Red/Black
• £174.99 / €179 / $179.99


Gravita Tensor Flat Details

• Ripstop fabric + TPU reinforced upper
• Laces + instep velcro closure
• X6 outsole – EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread
• Outsole stiffness index 2
• Weight: 310 g
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• Intended use - downhill, enduro
• Colors - Black/Black, Grey/Aqua Marine, Red/Black
• £164.99 / €169 / $169.99


Gravita Versor
The Gravita Versa takes a more minimalistic approach to the Tensor by shedding the Powerstrap and extra ankle protection for a slimmer profile and lighter shoe that's Fizik feel is ideal when mixing DH and trail riding.





Gravita Versor Clipless Details

• Ripstop fabric upper
• Laces closure
• X6 outsole – nylon shank, EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread
• Outsole stiffness index 5
• Weight: 355 g
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• Intended use - downhill, enduro, trail
• Colours - Black/Black, Black/Purple, Grey/Mud
• £129.99 / €139 / $149.99


Gravita Versor Flat Details

• Ripstop fabric upper
• Laces closure
• X6 outsole – EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread
• Outsole stiffness index 2
• Weight: 310 g
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• Intended use - downhill, enduro
• Colors - Black/Black, Black/Purple, Grey/Mud
• £124.99 / €129 / $139.99




First Thoughts
Mike Kazimer has been able to put a few miles on the shoes and his initial thoughts are as follows:

bigquotesThey're really comfortable, with a slipper-like fit. The upper material is lighter weight than I expected, but the generous toe bumper has kept my feet safe from rocks and roots. There's plenty of room for cleat adjustment, and the lace position and strap make it easy to cinch everything down. We'll see how they hold up in the long run - I'm sort of hoping that bright red color fades a little - but, so far, things are off to a good start.Mike Kazimer


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Shoes Fizik Fizik Gravita


38 Comments

  • 19 2
 I'm really digging the non-skate shoe aesthetic. Considering that Fizik is a 'premium' brand, their prices are competitive and reasonable with what's out there. Five Ten will always have a place on my feet, but their quality in the past few years have dwindled to the point that I'm replacing Freeriders every 4-6 months because the rubber sole is too thin. Holes would form and let water pass through to my feet. And instead of relying on soft, faster wearing rubber, I just get longer pedal pins.
  • 3 2
 Five Ten quality on the freerider pros is horrific now. I got a pair of RideConcepts Livewires at the same time as my friend got his 5Ten Freerider Pros June '20. I ride more than he does and by January he had bad holes in both soles. Mine are perfectly fine
  • 2 0
 I've stopped buying them completely. It won't change unless more ppl do. I wore my last pair (trail cross, actually) for a season and half after I started getting wet feet. Tore up. Now I'm on scott shoes. Not as grippy, but seem nice.
  • 9 0
 Gotta be hard to write these when all anyone wants to know about the flat pedal shoes is how the grip compares to Five Tens. We'll probably colonize Mars first, but eventually someone is going to mate Five Ten grip with high-quality features and construction.
  • 4 1
 I’m guessing Fizik was too scared to have their flat shoes reviewed.
  • 1 0
 Unparallel flats have exceeded Five Ten grip - but high quality features and construction are lacking unfortunately. How I wish they'd up the quality and add toe protection - they'd take the flat pedal market easily..
  • 5 1
 From all the reviews the latest Specialized 2fo are gripper.
Haven’t tried mine yet but they’re replacing some disintegrating freerider pros
  • 12 2
 Oooo offset laces so I can play soccer in them too.
  • 1 0
 Maybe they worked with Nike? that was my first thought when I saw them...they look like hypervenoms
  • 7 1
 Haven't we already decided the Vibram Megagrip rubber isn't very good from some other shoe companies?
  • 10 5
 Why is it that all MTB shoes fall somewhere on the spectrum between looking like astronaut shoes and geriatric shoes?
  • 1 1
 Because the focus probably leans more towards function, with fashion being secondary. Think about it, both examples you mention have to be highly functional, just like mtb shoes.
  • 1 1
 What is it that you want them to look like?
  • 4 0
 I've had a pair of Fizik road/gravel shoes for three years and they have been flawless. Psyched to see they have released a proper MTB shoe, with lace covers too!
  • 2 0
 How is the fit compared to Ride Concepts?

Love my Ride Concept Transitions (going on 2 years), but took a good four weeks to break toe box in (width). Obviously, everyone has different feet shapes, so break in period is expected. Will gladly buy a second pair of RC's unless someone convinces me to try the comparable Fizik, cause they magically describe the fit I am looking for.
  • 1 0
 Fizik is narrow with a long toe bed, reminded me of Converse
  • 1 0
 @singleandluvinit: good to know. And photos kind of suggest that. Unfortunately the exact opposite of my foot.
  • 2 0
 Wow, they are so cool!!! Are the Tensor in red/black inspired by Nike Jordan?
Ergolace system works good and keep your feet in place.
Raised inner-ankle protection is what I’m searching for, Tensor wil be my choise this season!!!
Good job Fizik
  • 3 0
 Is there a mistake in the weights listed for the Tensor and Versor flat version? They are both listed at 310 g, but you said that the Versor is a "lighter shoe"?
  • 6 0
 what a gripping review.
  • 5 0
 I think we all know the sole reason anyone even clicked on this article.
  • 5 0
 the comments are laced with puns
  • 2 0
 After seeing all these new flat shoes, and after trying fiveten trailcross and not liking them, I have to say this: there is a reason why Freerider and Freerider Pro use FAT laces!!
  • 4 1
 squidward
  • 3 0
 Euro Disco.
  • 3 1
 Are these downhill only? Can I trail ride in them?
  • 4 0
 You can ride a kangaroo in them if you want to
  • 3 0
 no. you will spontaneously combust if you attempt to go up a climb with these shoes on.
  • 2 3
 Love the design...but whats with the clown colours? Seriously , they look ridiculous! I guess the grey one looks alright but why did they go ahead and ruin it with a turquoise sole???
  • 1 0
 looks like they have a blacked out coloway too
  • 2 2
 Are you seriously upset about the colour of the soles of a pair of shoes? How much time do you spend looking at the bottom of your own feet?
  • 1 0
 Perfect match with the new Fox collection Smile
  • 1 1
 Barf! Big Grin I think Fi'zik should stay making their famous hard-on-the-ass saddles.
  • 1 1
 I stand corrected ignore.
  • 4 0
 Each version of shoe gets both flat and clipless. So yea, you can have your velcro with flats with this one.
  • 1 1
 I'm just not digging them - Id be keen to see long term testing results
  • 2 2
 Vibram for flats? Next.
  • 2 2
 again, no lace cover

Post a Comment



