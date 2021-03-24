First Look: Fizik's New Gravita MTB Shoes

Gravita Tensor



Gravita Tensor Clipless Details



• Ripstop fabric + TPU reinforced upper

• Laces + instep velcro closure

• X6 outsole – nylon shank, EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread

• Outsole stiffness index 5

• Weight: 410 g

• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

• Intended use - downhill, enduro

• Colors - Black/Black, Grey/Aqua Marine, Red/Black

• £174.99 / €179 / $179.99





Gravita Tensor Flat Details



• Ripstop fabric + TPU reinforced upper

• Laces + instep velcro closure

• X6 outsole – EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread

• Outsole stiffness index 2

• Weight: 310 g

• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

• Intended use - downhill, enduro

• Colors - Black/Black, Grey/Aqua Marine, Red/Black

• £164.99 / €169 / $169.99



Gravita Versor



Gravita Versor Clipless Details



• Ripstop fabric upper

• Laces closure

• X6 outsole – nylon shank, EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread

• Outsole stiffness index 5

• Weight: 355 g

• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

• Intended use - downhill, enduro, trail

• Colours - Black/Black, Black/Purple, Grey/Mud

• £129.99 / €139 / $149.99





Gravita Versor Flat Details



• Ripstop fabric upper

• Laces closure

• X6 outsole – EVA midsole, Vibram® Megagrip tread

• Outsole stiffness index 2

• Weight: 310 g

• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)

• Intended use - downhill, enduro

• Colors - Black/Black, Black/Purple, Grey/Mud

• £124.99 / €129 / $139.99



First Thoughts

They're really comfortable, with a slipper-like fit. The upper material is lighter weight than I expected, but the generous toe bumper has kept my feet safe from rocks and roots. There's plenty of room for cleat adjustment, and the lace position and strap make it easy to cinch everything down. We'll see how they hold up in the long run - I'm sort of hoping that bright red color fades a little - but, so far, things are off to a good start. — Mike Kazimer

Fizik have introduced their new MTB 'Gravita' shoe line. The shoes are developed to blend protection and performance for DH and enduro riding. Fizik assembled a team of engineers and DH athletes to develop and test the shoe which has resulted in two "gravity-specific" models, the Gravita Tensor and Gravita Versor. Both shoes are available in a flat and clipless model.The shoes are designed to be lightweight and nimble while also being protective and rugged with a performance fit.Both models of the Gravita shoes feature lightweight, ripstop nylon uppers, water-resistant minimalist internal padding along with a new Gravita outsole in both flat and clipless versions. There is a Vibram Megagrip rubber compound in a zonal lug pattern for pedal traction and the flat pedal tread is positioned center-sole for immediate engagement with pedal pins, but cut deeper at the toe and heel for better grip when hiking on loose terrain, according to Fizik.The clipless Gravita versions are made with a stiffened outsole and extended cleat track for optimal pedaling efficiency, stability and control. The Gravita Tensor utilizes Fizik's 'Ergolace" closure system and have a Tensor Powerstrap for extra stability and power transfer. There's a TPU-armored toe box, raised inner-ankle profile, and laminated scuff guard on high contact areas.The Gravita Versa takes a more minimalistic approach to the Tensor by shedding the Powerstrap and extra ankle protection for a slimmer profile and lighter shoe that's Fizik feel is ideal when mixing DH and trail riding.Mike Kazimer has been able to put a few miles on the shoes and his initial thoughts are as follows: