First Look: Forge+Bond Fusionfiber Bar Promises 3x Better Vibration Damping

PERFORMANCE
Utah-based Forge+Bond have taken their Fusionfiber carbon technology as used in their wheels
and applied it to their first handlebar.
Fusionfiber is a type of carbon fiber composite that uses nylon polymer thermoplastic to "glue" the carbon threads together instead of epoxy resin.
Forge+Bond say there are several advantages to this, both environmental and performance-related. Let's start with the claimed on-trail benefits.
Forge+Bond claim that the thermoplastic material has viscoelastic properties, meaning when the handlebar flexes after a bump, some of the energy is dissipated by the chemical bonds in the material between the fibers. This is claimed to dampen down vibrations in the handlebar which would otherwise transmit to the rider. On their website, they claim a damping coefficient of 0.28 versus 0.20 for a comparable epoxy carbon bar at 800 mm width. Basically, that means the amplitude of vibrations will dissipate faster. F+B claim this results in a "3x performance increase in vibration damping". I'd take that with a pinch of salt, but the idea is to reduce hand buz on chattery trails.
Additionally, they claim superior durability. In a test
with 8.5 kg weights attached to each end of the bar, the F+B 25 MTN Bar survived being dropped onto a solid surface from up to 44 inches, whereas most epoxy carbon bars see failed between 30-35 inches. Again, this is an unverified manufacturer claim, but they should be okay to survive the odd huck-to-flat. But bear in mind that it is designed for all-mountain use, not enduro or downhill.ENVIRONMENT
F+B say their process results in less material waste, carbon dust, volatile organic compounds and energy use while they're being manufactured in Utah. Additionally, the thermoplastic "glue" can be separated from the carbon fibers much more easily, making it possible to recycle the carbon and make it into new high-quality products (if not a new handlebar). The bar is covered by a lifetime warranty, and if it fails, Forge+Bond will take care of the recycling process in their facility in Utah. There's also a 60-day no-questions-asked returns policy.
I've had the same bar (aluminum race face) on my bike for the past 8 years so I really have no idea how they vary.
It sounds like the carbon is recycled but not the thermoplastic? I would think the plastics are the more concerning part of carbon fiber disposal?