Powered by Outside

First Look: Forge+Bond Fusionfiber Bar Promises 3x Better Vibration Damping

Aug 9, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

Utah-based Forge+Bond have taken their Fusionfiber carbon technology as used in their wheels and applied it to their first handlebar.

Fusionfiber is a type of carbon fiber composite that uses nylon polymer thermoplastic to "glue" the carbon threads together instead of epoxy resin.

Forge+Bond say there are several advantages to this, both environmental and performance-related. Let's start with the claimed on-trail benefits.
F+B 25 MTN Bar Details

• Thermoplastic instead of epoxy resin
• Claimed weight: 250 g uncut
• 800 mm wide, cut marks to 750 mm
• 35 mm clamp, 25 mm rise, 7.5° basksweep. 5° upsweep
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $265 USD
forgeandbond.com

photo

PERFORMANCE

Forge+Bond claim that the thermoplastic material has viscoelastic properties, meaning when the handlebar flexes after a bump, some of the energy is dissipated by the chemical bonds in the material between the fibers. This is claimed to dampen down vibrations in the handlebar which would otherwise transmit to the rider. On their website, they claim a damping coefficient of 0.28 versus 0.20 for a comparable epoxy carbon bar at 800 mm width. Basically, that means the amplitude of vibrations will dissipate faster. F+B claim this results in a "3x performance increase in vibration damping". I'd take that with a pinch of salt, but the idea is to reduce hand buz on chattery trails.

Additionally, they claim superior durability. In a test with 8.5 kg weights attached to each end of the bar, the F+B 25 MTN Bar survived being dropped onto a solid surface from up to 44 inches, whereas most epoxy carbon bars see failed between 30-35 inches. Again, this is an unverified manufacturer claim, but they should be okay to survive the odd huck-to-flat. But bear in mind that it is designed for all-mountain use, not enduro or downhill.

photo

ENVIRONMENT

F+B say their process results in less material waste, carbon dust, volatile organic compounds and energy use while they're being manufactured in Utah. Additionally, the thermoplastic "glue" can be separated from the carbon fibers much more easily, making it possible to recycle the carbon and make it into new high-quality products (if not a new handlebar). The bar is covered by a lifetime warranty, and if it fails, Forge+Bond will take care of the recycling process in their facility in Utah. There's also a 60-day no-questions-asked returns policy.


photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
324 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
78876 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
46841 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
44181 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
44063 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
43829 views
First Ride: Schwalbe's New Albert Gravity Pro Tires Use a Radial Casing for Improved Grip
34288 views
YT Industries Announces Jeffsy Uncaged 14 (And It Comes With an Action Figure)
27897 views
Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More
25037 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 5 0
 Never thought I'd care this much about handlebars but I'd be curious to see a back to back test of a bunch of different bars.

I've had the same bar (aluminum race face) on my bike for the past 8 years so I really have no idea how they vary.
  • 3 0
 “ the thermoplastic "glue" can be separated from the carbon fibers much more easily, making it possible to recycle the carbon and make it into new high-quality products (if not a new handlebar).”

It sounds like the carbon is recycled but not the thermoplastic? I would think the plastics are the more concerning part of carbon fiber disposal?
  • 2 0
 You know what, this looks good. Not because of the bar, but because of the warranty and return process. When a company is willing to put themselves behind a product, it makes it a lot easier to put myself behind it too.
  • 1 0
 No way you're a 6 handicap.
  • 1 0
 You would be shocked of the difference this often overlooked component makes. Have tried quite a few over the years and there couple that really reflect what i want from a handlebar. Its not always the manufacturer and price, out of the two, one is on the high end of bars, and the other fairly well priced. The funny thing is that the numbers are different in all aspects apart from vertical compliance, but both felt great for my riding style.
  • 2 1
 Oh look, it's the company with the overpriced and heavy wheels delivering another banger. This time it's bars, costing 20% more than a set of One Up carbon bars that everyone loves.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the photos are not an indication of the product quality... yikes.
  • 1 0
 If the bars ride as well as the hoops, I'd love to try them.
  • 2 1
 Or just buy a Titanium handlebar.
  • 1 0
 But how does it compare to aluminum?
  • 1 0
 265 -f off!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.057764
Mobile Version of Website