First Look: Forge+Bond's New Thermoplastic Wheels

As the newest brand in the high-end wheel market, Forge+Bond is looking to do things a little differently. In order to accomplish this, Forge+Bond employs the novel thermoplastic composite technology pioneered by CSS Composites. The two companies are essentially one and the same, but Forge+Bond (F&B) is the market-facing result of all the R&D that CSS conducts.



F&B is unveiling their brand with a simple lineup, featuring a 29" enduro wheelset, as well as a gravel wheelset for the drop bar folks out there. We'll be focusing on the mountain side of things, with some early ride impressions later on.



F+B 30 EM Details



• 28 or 32 hole

• Internal rim width: 30mm

• Made in Gunnison, Utah

• Lifetime warranty

• Weight (29" 32h Centerlock Hydra): 1982 grams

• Weight (rim only): 530 grams

• Price: $2,599 USD

• forgeandbond.com

