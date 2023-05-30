Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock

May 30, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Piggybacking off of the adaptability of their current Mod shock (no pun intended), Formula has extended the sizing to include downhill bikes as well. The DH version is built with the same internal architecture as the Mod enduro shock but forgoes a climb switch.

Inside, Formula continues to use a bladder style damping unit for its low-friction and supple supple bump sensitivity characteristics. There's also a large 30mm-diameter High Flow piston that is said to help keep the damping consistent over long descents.


Two adjustments are found externally; a rebound and compression adjustment. All other major compression changes are made by swapping out one of three Compression Tuning System (CTS) damper cartridges which are included with the MOD shocks.

The Mod DH is available in 250 Metric and 225mm Trunnion shock lengths with stroke sizes of 67.5, 70, 72.5 and 75mm. The Ultralight spring weights range between 250 and 550 in 50 lb/in increments, with purple or titanium-colored paint options. As for the weight, a 225x75mm trunnion shock weighs 826g with a 300 lb/in spring.

Pricing is TBC but you can learn more about the MOD DH and the CTS here.

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 How am I supposed to criticize this graph if one of the axis is the color of the cartridge
  • 6 0
 I think I learned in like 4th grade to always label your x and y axis
  • 5 0
 It’s because they’re too cowardly to declare what shaft velocities they consider to be low, medium, and high.
  • 1 0
 Trade secrets
  • 4 0
 Colored springs are faster.
  • 3 0
 Purple is the new Orange
  • 2 0
 Looks pretty cool. But if it’s not a rock shock super deluxe way to think about it. Formula seems to be the hardest to service parts wise.
  • 2 0
 They might as well have graphed the ratio of Stanley Nickels to Shrute Bucks.





