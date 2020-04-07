First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020

The 40



There's also an updated 40 downhill fork in the catalog that covers both wheel sizes, with the 49 name being retired.



The fresh 40's list of changes mirrors the 36, with an all-new chassis that incorporates a floating thru-axle, the fart buttons to release built-up pressure, and those channels that are said to increase air volume and lubrication. The shape of the arch is similar to the 36, too, with Fox saying they've created more clearance around the head tube for short offset forks. I can't recall that ever being an issue, but there are definitely some e-bikes out there with strangely swollen head tubes shapes.



Internally, the GRIP2 damper gets that same VVC update to its compression side as the 36 and 38, and there's also an updated EVOL air spring.



Details



• Intended use: Downhill

• Travel: 203mm

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Spring: Updated EVOL air spring

• Damper: GRIP2 w/ VCC, GRIP

• All-new chassis

• Offset: 48mm, 52mm, 56mm

• Stanchions: 40mm

• Floating bolt-on thru-axle

• Weight: 2,816-grams

• MSRP: $1,749 USD

