First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020

If you saw Greg Williamson's Commencal Supreme downhill bike
and all of its shiny Fox suspension bits on the homepage a week ago, you'll already know that Fox has been working on some new stuff. Turns out they've been working on a lot
of new stuff: For 2021, there are fresh 36 and 40 forks, as well as the all-new 38 that broke cover last year. All three come with a long list of new features, including redesigned lowers and the addition of Fox's Variable Valve Control system to the compression damper. Details below.
The 36
When does it become an all-new fork? The 36 gets new lowers and four damper options, including an updated version of the GRIP2 unit employing their Variable Valve Control compression system. There's also the FIT4 damper that offers on-the-fly, three-mode adjustment, or technophiles can get excited about the model equipped with Fox's terrain-reading Live Valve system. And with the burlier 38 being added to the lineup for 2021 and offering 160mm to 180mm, Fox has focused the 36 down to offer either 150mm or 160mm of travel. Details
• Intended use: Trail / all-mountain / enduro
• Travel: 150mm, 160mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Spring: EVOL air spring
• Damper: GRIP2 w/ VVC, GRIP2, FIT4, Live Valve
• All-new chassis
• Offset: 37mm, 44mm, 51mm
• Stanchions: 36mm
• Floating QR thru-axle
• Factory, Performance Elite, E-Bike models
• Weight: 1,965-grams (lightest option)
• MSRP: $849 - $1,099 USD
The 40
There's also an updated 40 downhill fork in the catalog that covers both wheel sizes, with the 49 name being retired.
The fresh 40's list of changes mirrors the 36, with an all-new chassis that incorporates a floating thru-axle, the fart buttons to release built-up pressure, and those channels that are said to increase air volume and lubrication. The shape of the arch is similar to the 36, too, with Fox saying they've created more clearance around the head tube for short offset forks. I can't recall that ever being an issue, but there are definitely some e-bikes out there with strangely swollen head tubes shapes.
Internally, the GRIP2 damper gets that same VVC update to its compression side as the 36 and 38, and there's also an updated EVOL air spring.
Details
• Intended use: Downhill
• Travel: 203mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Spring: Updated EVOL air spring
• Damper: GRIP2 w/ VCC, GRIP
• All-new chassis
• Offset: 48mm, 52mm, 56mm
• Stanchions: 40mm
• Floating bolt-on thru-axle
• Weight: 2,816-grams
• MSRP: $1,749 USD
Floating axle The 38
Can 2mm make all that much difference? Apparently so, but there's more to the all-new 38 than just a couple of millimeters. Fox's new long-travel single-crown fork offers between 160mm and 180mm of travel, and it has a hidden trick up its sleeve: An elliptical inner shape to its steerer tube that's said to increase stiffness without adding too much weight. It's only employed on the 38, but I bet we'll see it on the 36 in the future as well.
The fork's lowers also get the same fart buttons, new arch design, floating quick-release thru-axle, and channels as the 36 and 40. Damper options include the updated GRIP2 with their Variable Valve Control compression system, the standard GRIP damper, or the three-position FIT4 that gives you on-the-fly adjustments. Details
• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Travel: 160mm, 180mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Spring: EVOL air spring
• Damper: GRIP2 w/ VVC, FIT4, GRIP
• All-new chassis
• Offset: 37mm, 44mm, 51mm
• Stanchions: 38mm
• Floating QR thru-axle
• Factory, Performance Elite, Performance, e-bike models
• Weight: 2,180-grams (lightest option)
• MSRP: $949 - $1,199 USD
For your suspension fork to slide up and down as smoothly as possible, its legs must be in near-perfect alignment. If the stanchions or lowers aren't essentially parallel, the fork will bind slightly and not feel as active and smooth as it should. Fork manufacturers put a ton of effort into making sure both components are arrow straight, but things can't be perfect all the time, especially when there are so many different hub options out there. That's where Fox says that their new floating axle system, used on the 36, 38, and 40 forks, comes into play.
While not the first floating axle out there, Fox's idea is the sound: ''Match the exact width of the fork’s wheel mounting surface precisely to the front hub flange spacing.
'' Doing that, they claim, ensures perfect chassis alignment to lessen friction. The fewer the frictions, the smoother it is. The stock floating axle comes with a quick-release lever and is factory pre-set, so you shouldn't ever have to mess around with it, or you can get the lighter bolt-on Kabolt-X that also floats. Lower leg channels
Did you know that your fork (kind of) has more than one air spring? There's the normal one that you thread a shock pump onto, but there's also the air-filled space between your lowers and upper tubes. This area usually (hopefully) has some lube oil in it and, just like your real air spring, decreases in volume as your fork goes into its travel. Fox says that this can have "the unintended consequence of preventing full travel from being achieved,
'' which is where these volume-increase channels come in.
By creating more volume in the lowers, the trapped air won't have as much of an effect on the spring rate, claims Fox. On top of that, the channels should let the lube oil move around and be more effective. You'll see these on the 36, 38, and 40 forks. Air bleed buttons
You might have spotted these little guys on the backside of a Fox 40 or 49, and now they've come to the 36 and 38 as well. Remember how we were just talking about air pressure trapped between the lowers and upper tubes messing with your scientifically calculated spring rate? That pressure can build up over time and, instead of sliding the pointy end of a zip-tie down past your seals, these pressure-relief valves release it in a split second.
It's like being able to fart at the push of a button. The fart buttons only come on the Factory-level forks, not the Performance series, but Fox sells them separately and, because the lowers are the same, they bolt right on. Updated GRIP2 damper
We jumped head-first into the GRIP2 damper's inner workings
way back in 2018 when it was released, including its clever and effective Variable Valve Control high-speed rebound system. For 2021, Fox is bringing that VVC technology to the 36, 38, and 40's compression damper. Basically, instead of preloading the shims, they're changing the leverage that's being applied to them. I'm a visual learner, so I pictured a frisbee (the shims) sitting dead center over a skinny pole (the small center bolt) - you'd be able to easily flex the frisbee over the pole if you pushed down on it. Now picture the same frisbee on top of a larger diameter pole that covers much more of its footprint - it'd be much more difficult to flex. Not only is VVC effective, but it's also very compact, which is always important when you're trying to squeeze a zillion important bits into a damper.
Fox will also continue to offer a 36 using their three-position FIT4 damper, or you can choose to equip it with their electronic Live Valve damper.
