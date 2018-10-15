First Look: Fox Racing's Fall 2018 Outerwear



Attack Pro Water Jacket



The Attack Pro Water jacket is tailored specifically for cycling; it uses what Fox call their 'Rider Attack Patterning', which means the fit is best when you're actually on a bike. There's also an offset zipper that's designed to be operated with one hand, and zippered vents to increase airflow when things get too hot. There's no hood, a feature (or lack thereof) that Fox decided on after consulting with their professional riders.



Details



• 3 layer waterproof / breathable stretch fabric

• Cordura arm panels for abrasion resistance

• 15,000mm waterproof / 25,000g/m2 breathability

• Two front zip vents, laser perforated back ventilation

• MSRP: $299.95 USD











Attack Water Pant



The addition of waterproof pants to Fox's lineup will be a welcome one, especially for riders in the Pacific Northwest and the UK, where things tend to be soggy for a good chunk of the year. Not a fan of pants? Fox also offer the Attack Water shorts, for those days when the rain has stopped falling but the trails are still wet.



Details



• 3 layer waterproof / breathable fabric

• 2 zippered pockets

• Elasticized ankle cuffs

• Ratcheting waistband adjustment

• MSRP: $174.95 USD







Attack Wind Jacket



Lightweight and packable, the Attack Wind jacket is one of those layers that can be tossed into a pack or stuffed into a pocket as a 'just-in-case' option should the weather take a sudden turn. A vented back panel helps with temperature regulation, and a DWR coating is in place to prevent the jacket from getting soaked through during a light drizzle.





Details



• Constructed from Cordura Ripstop material

• Eco-friendly DWR treated

• Packs into inside pocket

• Reflective logos

• Colors: yellow, midnight, black, cardinal

• MSRP: $69.96 USD









Attack Pro Fire Jacket



Layering properly for cold weather riding can be tricky - underdress and you'll want to head home after only a few minutes, overdress and you'll start to feel like the kid in A Christmas Story. The Attack Pro is meant to strike the right balance, with Polartec's Alpha Direct insulation in key areas, and a sofshell material for the side panels.



Details



• Polartec Alpha Direct insulation

• Softshell side and underarm panels

• Front chest pocket

• DWR coating

• MSRP: $249.95 USD











The Attack Fire gloves have a waterproof palm, a DWR coating, and D30 knuckle protection. MSRP: $59.95

Fall has officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing cooler temperatures, rain, and the first few inches of snow at higher elevations. The bears and squirrels may be thinking about hibernation, but for many mountain bikers the change of seasons just means it's time to put on an extra layer or two before heading out for a ride.Fox's new Fall 2018 collection was designed to take the guesswork out of deciding what to wear before embarking on those late season rides. Instead of grouping the clothing into categories based on a riding style (cross-country, downhill, etc...), Fox splits the apparel into three groups: Water, Fire, and Wind. Those names indicate what the clothing was designed for - the Water group contains waterproof and water resistant items intended to keep the rain and mud at bay, Fire contains more insulated pieces to provide warmth for chillier days, and, you guessed it, Wind contains apparel built to block the wind. It's an extensive collection - what follows are a few of the pieces that stood out from the rest.