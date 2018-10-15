FIRST LOOK

First Look: Fox Racing's Fall 2018 Outerwear

Oct 15, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Fall has officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing cooler temperatures, rain, and the first few inches of snow at higher elevations. The bears and squirrels may be thinking about hibernation, but for many mountain bikers the change of seasons just means it's time to put on an extra layer or two before heading out for a ride.

Fox's new Fall 2018 collection was designed to take the guesswork out of deciding what to wear before embarking on those late season rides. Instead of grouping the clothing into categories based on a riding style (cross-country, downhill, etc...), Fox splits the apparel into three groups: Water, Fire, and Wind. Those names indicate what the clothing was designed for - the Water group contains waterproof and water resistant items intended to keep the rain and mud at bay, Fire contains more insulated pieces to provide warmth for chillier days, and, you guessed it, Wind contains apparel built to block the wind. It's an extensive collection - what follows are a few of the pieces that stood out from the rest.

Fox Fall 2018


Attack Pro Water Jacket

The Attack Pro Water jacket is tailored specifically for cycling; it uses what Fox call their 'Rider Attack Patterning', which means the fit is best when you're actually on a bike. There's also an offset zipper that's designed to be operated with one hand, and zippered vents to increase airflow when things get too hot. There's no hood, a feature (or lack thereof) that Fox decided on after consulting with their professional riders.

Details

• 3 layer waterproof / breathable stretch fabric
• Cordura arm panels for abrasion resistance
• 15,000mm waterproof / 25,000g/m2 breathability
• Two front zip vents, laser perforated back ventilation
• MSRP: $299.95 USD



Fox Fall 2018


Fox Fall 2018

Attack Water Pant

The addition of waterproof pants to Fox's lineup will be a welcome one, especially for riders in the Pacific Northwest and the UK, where things tend to be soggy for a good chunk of the year. Not a fan of pants? Fox also offer the Attack Water shorts, for those days when the rain has stopped falling but the trails are still wet.

Details

• 3 layer waterproof / breathable fabric
• 2 zippered pockets
• Elasticized ankle cuffs
• Ratcheting waistband adjustment
• MSRP: $174.95 USD



Fox Fall 2018
A ratchet strap is used to adjust the fit.


Fox Fall 2018


Attack Wind Jacket

Lightweight and packable, the Attack Wind jacket is one of those layers that can be tossed into a pack or stuffed into a pocket as a 'just-in-case' option should the weather take a sudden turn. A vented back panel helps with temperature regulation, and a DWR coating is in place to prevent the jacket from getting soaked through during a light drizzle.


Details

• Constructed from Cordura Ripstop material
• Eco-friendly DWR treated
• Packs into inside pocket
• Reflective logos
• Colors: yellow, midnight, black, cardinal
• MSRP: $69.96 USD




Fox Fall 2018
A perforated back panel adds breathability.


Fox Fall 2018


Attack Pro Fire Jacket

Layering properly for cold weather riding can be tricky - underdress and you'll want to head home after only a few minutes, overdress and you'll start to feel like the kid in A Christmas Story. The Attack Pro is meant to strike the right balance, with Polartec's Alpha Direct insulation in key areas, and a sofshell material for the side panels.

Details

• Polartec Alpha Direct insulation
• Softshell side and underarm panels
• Front chest pocket
• DWR coating
• MSRP: $249.95 USD




Fox Fall 2018


Fox Fall 2018
The Attack Fire gloves have a waterproof palm, a DWR coating, and D30 knuckle protection. MSRP: $59.95


MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc


18 Comments

  • + 3
 $300 for a jacket? Seriously, I would come up with something witty, but that's just being unreasonable at this point. Even if its high quality, make something that the average consumer is willing to buy. This isnt Gucci, we get Muddy. Period.
  • + 10
 Well, if you look at how much a Gucci coat actually costs these prices seem very reasonable. $5,500 for a houndstooth trench coat with a NY Yankess emblem sewn to it? Now that's silly.

Also, Fox do offer rain jackets that are less expensive and still have many of the same features.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: agreed, but surely more to the point would be the question who the hell would ride in a $300 jacket that they could quite easily rip after a few crashes? also, why would you buy something that stops working after it gets dirty after a few rides, and then you have to wash it and wear off all the DWR, which you then replace but never really regains its performance again?
  • + 3
 When you compare this to a high end ski jacket, $300 isn't that unreasonable. I'd put a $300 shell meant for skiing at the lower end of the spectrum. It isn't out of the question for a ski jacket with similar performance to these jackets to cost $450, so comparably these are in the right ball park in my opinion. For reference, a Patagonia PowSlayer jacket is $700 (which is ridiculous).
  • + 5
 They really should have called this the "earth wind and fire collection"

"Bad a Yah, tell me you remembered lad de da should have bought endura"
  • + 1
 I bought a pair of Endura Singletrack shorts this year. Worst purchase ever. I paid half the retail price and I still feel like I overpaid. The material seems to be of similar quality to my mate's Decathlon shorts which cost 1/5 the price of the Endura. I also broke a zipper way sooner than I would find acceptable. However, I am very happy with my Endura jacket.

Funnily enough, I find Fox clothing to be more durable than Endura, even though the popular opinion is opposite
  • + 4
 I usually just retire an old rain jacket to the MTB. Current set up is a marmot. Nice marmot dude...
  • + 3
 Lets not forget Dude that keeping wildlife, um... an amphibious rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that ain't legal either.
  • + 1
 Why FOX, why...didn't you put a hood on that jacket? It's excellent but I can't buy a rain jacket without a hood...I use my 'cycling' gear for fishing, hiking, etc...Great looking jacket otherwise...
  • + 1
 yep, no hood = no thx
  • + 1
 It's either alpine stars or dianese thats gpt the killer stuff at great pricing...there was a write-up on pb and I couldn't believe the affordability..
  • + 1
 Thanks I’ll stick with my Leatt 4.0 for $139....oh and the hood is included with that particular RAIN jacket
  • + 0
 For 300 bucks you can buy the best Dirtlej Suit.... And youve got a pant with it.

Looks a bit "odd" but way more reasonable than most jackets and pants.
  • + 2
 Gotta pay to play. Looks like nice gear.
  • + 0
 I'll be wearing a garbage bag over a hoody before dropping $300 for a jacket. Especially one I am probably gonna destroy riding in....
  • + 4
 Except the hospital bill for the hypothermia you're going to get will probably be more than $300...
  • - 1
 Haha! Look at these prices!
There’s paying for quality, then there’s just being treated like a mug and ripped off.

$300 for a $100 jacket.. oh and you get to be a billboard for it too
  • - 1
 These comparisons are retarted ^

Post a Comment



