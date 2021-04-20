First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021

The rebound and low speed compression dials are numbered, and there's lever to firm things up.

External Adjustments

There are five different volume spacers, along with an additional .1 spacer that can be added to any of those five sizes.

More Volume Spacer Options & A Bigger Bottom-Out Bumper

DHX

There are three different possible methods to turn the rebound dial. Like the Float X, the DHX has 11 clicks of low speed compression adjustment.

Versions, Lengths & Mounting Options

Float X Factory sizes:

Float X Performance Elite sizes:

DHX sizes:

Prices

The Float X and DHX model names are back in Fox's lineup for 2022, this time in the form of a new air shock and a new coil shock aimed at aggressive trail riders. Both shocks use a single tube design instead of the twin-tube layout used in the Float X2 and DHX2, and offer externally adjustable low-speed compression and rebound, plus a climb switch.Despite the different internal designs, the Float X is is billed as a scaled down, lighter weight version of the X2, rather than being a direct replacement for the DPX2, which will remain in Fox's lineup for the time being.The Float X requires approximately 40psi less pressure than the DPX2 to achieve the same amount of sag thanks to its larger piston area. That means heavier riders will be less likely to get tennis elbow inflating their shock to the correct pressure, and it also broadens the range of bikes that the Float X should work well with.The Float X and DHX both have 11 clicks of low-speed compression and 11 clicks of rebound, with numbers printed on the dials to make it easier to keep track of settings. The rebound dial on the DHX is a little different than the one on the Float X, but the damper design of both shocks is identical.Along with the compression and rebound adjustments, there's also a two-position lever that's used to switch the shock into a firm mode for climbing. The firm mode is tunable by Fox service centers if a rider wants for a different amount of support than the stock configuration provides.Fox will also be offering a remote lever option for both shocks that will allow the firm mode to be selected on the fly.The current Float X2 has received praise for how well it deals with big hits, praise that's due in part to the generous bottom out bumper that prevents any clanging or harshness at the end of the stroke. Fox's designers carried that over to the Float X, equipping it with an MCU foam bumper that's much more substantial than the rubber o-ring found in the DPX2.The Float X comes with five volume spacer options: -0.2, -0.4, -0.6, -0.8, -1.0, plus an additional .1 spacer that can be added to any of those five sizes. That should make it easier to fine tune the amount of end stroke ramp up, and make it less likely that a rider will find themselves caught in a middle ground between not enough and too much progression.The DHX receives several of the features that were first seen on the DHX2, including detents on the preload collar to keep the spring securely in place, and a full spring collar and C-clip to hold the spring to the shock.As mentioned, the rebound dial is in a different location than on the Float X, with a design that allows it to be accessed from multiple angles. If frame clearance allows, it can be turned by hand, or a 3mm hex can be used instead. There are also indents along the outer edges that'll allow it to be turned with a 2mm hex for frames where it's an extra-tight fit.The Float X is available in a Factory and a Performance Elite version, while there's only a Factory model for the DHX.Both shocks are compatible with Fox's bearing mount hardware on both sides, as long as the frame it'll be going on is compatible. Weights will vary depending on size, but for reference the 210 x 55mm Float X weighs 478 grams, and the same size DHX with a 450 lb/in spring weighs 745 grams.Standard eyelet: 190x45 / 210x50 / 210x52.5 / 210x55 / 230x57.5 / 230x60 / 230x65Trunnion eyelet: 185x52.5 / 185x55 / 205x60 / 205x62.5210x50 / 210x55Standard Eyelet: 210x50 / 210x52.5 / 210x55 / 230x57.5 / 230x60 / 230x65Trunnion eyelet: 185x52.5 / 185x55 / 205x60 / 205x62.5Float X: USD $499 - $569 / CDN $699 - $799 / EUR €699 - €799DHX: USD $549 / CDN $769 / EUR €759