First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 20, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

The Float X and DHX model names are back in Fox's lineup for 2022, this time in the form of a new air shock and a new coil shock aimed at aggressive trail riders. Both shocks use a single tube design instead of the twin-tube layout used in the Float X2 and DHX2, and offer externally adjustable low-speed compression and rebound, plus a climb switch.

Despite the different internal designs, the Float X is is billed as a scaled down, lighter weight version of the X2, rather than being a direct replacement for the DPX2, which will remain in Fox's lineup for the time being.

The Float X requires approximately 40psi less pressure than the DPX2 to achieve the same amount of sag thanks to its larger piston area. That means heavier riders will be less likely to get tennis elbow inflating their shock to the correct pressure, and it also broadens the range of bikes that the Float X should work well with.

The rebound and low speed compression dials are numbered, and there's lever to firm things up.

External Adjustments

The Float X and DHX both have 11 clicks of low-speed compression and 11 clicks of rebound, with numbers printed on the dials to make it easier to keep track of settings. The rebound dial on the DHX is a little different than the one on the Float X, but the damper design of both shocks is identical.

Along with the compression and rebound adjustments, there's also a two-position lever that's used to switch the shock into a firm mode for climbing. The firm mode is tunable by Fox service centers if a rider wants for a different amount of support than the stock configuration provides.

Fox will also be offering a remote lever option for both shocks that will allow the firm mode to be selected on the fly.

There are five different volume spacers, along with an additional .1 spacer that can be added to any of those five sizes.

More Volume Spacer Options & A Bigger Bottom-Out Bumper

The current Float X2 has received praise for how well it deals with big hits, praise that's due in part to the generous bottom out bumper that prevents any clanging or harshness at the end of the stroke. Fox's designers carried that over to the Float X, equipping it with an MCU foam bumper that's much more substantial than the rubber o-ring found in the DPX2.

The Float X comes with five volume spacer options: -0.2, -0.4, -0.6, -0.8, -1.0, plus an additional .1 spacer that can be added to any of those five sizes. That should make it easier to fine tune the amount of end stroke ramp up, and make it less likely that a rider will find themselves caught in a middle ground between not enough and too much progression.


DHX

The DHX receives several of the features that were first seen on the DHX2, including detents on the preload collar to keep the spring securely in place, and a full spring collar and C-clip to hold the spring to the shock.

As mentioned, the rebound dial is in a different location than on the Float X, with a design that allows it to be accessed from multiple angles. If frame clearance allows, it can be turned by hand, or a 3mm hex can be used instead. There are also indents along the outer edges that'll allow it to be turned with a 2mm hex for frames where it's an extra-tight fit.

There are three different possible methods to turn the rebound dial.
Like the Float X, the DHX has 11 clicks of low speed compression adjustment.



Versions, Lengths & Mounting Options

The Float X is available in a Factory and a Performance Elite version, while there's only a Factory model for the DHX.

Both shocks are compatible with Fox's bearing mount hardware on both sides, as long as the frame it'll be going on is compatible. Weights will vary depending on size, but for reference the 210 x 55mm Float X weighs 478 grams, and the same size DHX with a 450 lb/in spring weighs 745 grams.

Float X Factory sizes:
Standard eyelet: 190x45 / 210x50 / 210x52.5 / 210x55 / 230x57.5 / 230x60 / 230x65
Trunnion eyelet: 185x52.5 / 185x55 / 205x60 / 205x62.5

Float X Performance Elite sizes:
210x50 / 210x55

DHX sizes:
Standard Eyelet: 210x50 / 210x52.5 / 210x55 / 230x57.5 / 230x60 / 230x65
Trunnion eyelet: 185x52.5 / 185x55 / 205x60 / 205x62.5


Prices

Float X: USD $499 - $569 / CDN $699 - $799 / EUR €699 - €799
DHX: USD $549 / CDN $769 / EUR €759


I have two rides on the Float X so far, and one on the DHX, so it's still very early in the review process. Setting up the Float X has been trouble free, and I've subjected it to a few big hits that put the bottom out bumper to the test, a test it passed with flying colors. Look for a review later this summer once I get in enough time on both shocks. A Commencal Meta TR will be serving as the test sled, and I'll also be comparing them to the stock Float X2 that the bike came with, and other options from a competitor or two as well.




