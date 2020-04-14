First Look: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


For 2021, Fox have taken their Transfer seatpost and given it a major revamp. The new post is lighter, has a shorter extended length, and is more easily serviced. There is also a new 1x style dropper lever to complement the post.

The post is available in both Kashima and black colors. It sells for $299-$349 USD. Levers are available separately for $65 USD.
Transfer Details
• New clamp design gives more clearance
• Internal routing only
• 100, 125, 150, 175mm drop options
• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible
• Kashima or Black Anodized colors
• 614g (175mm - confirmed)
• Price: $299-$349 USD / $389-$459 CDN / €339 - €429
ridefox.com



The redesigned clamp is much more user-friendly for saddle swaps.
The old 150mm post (left) and new 175mm (right).

The biggest update on the new Transfer is the redesigned clamp. The head now features a more streamlined design that allows for the post to drop further before bottoming out, thus allowing Fox to make the overall length of the post shorter in the extended position.

The new post has a 30-50mm shorter overall length than the old model depending on the amount of travel. This should allow riders to increase the amount of drop they can run by 25-50mm if they were already bottoming out the collar, depending on the frame.


The redesigned clamp also allows for a much easier saddle installation. The bolts loosen with a 4mm Allen key and pivot forward and back. This allows them to swing free from the top plate completely while staying attached to the post. The top plate can then be removed for the saddle to sit on the lower plate. Simply place the top plate back on the rails, flip the bolts up, and tighten it back down. Seat installation is no longer frustrating.

More drop than before, the Transfer's new clamp head allows a shorter overall post length.

Fox's new 1x lever is compact and more comfortable than its predecessors.

The other update for Fox is their new 1x lever. The lever is Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible, and it also can mount up on its own. The lever is more ergonomically friendly and cables are easily inserted and can then be trimmed flush where they exit a port on the backside of the lever, eliminating the need for a cable end.



Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2020 Seatposts Fox Racing


12 Comments

  • 18 1
 Who knew a rail clamp could be so ugly!
  • 3 2
 I couldn't care less. 30-50mm extra drop is such a massive difference that looks are secondary.
  • 3 2
 Hello decision makers at Fox Suspension! No sass intended (okay some) but 200mm+ dropper posts are becoming commonplace and you have not offered one yet. I understand longer travel dropper posts come with their problems e.g. flex at full extension. And I'm sure you sell heaps of the other sizes to justify only offering up to 175mm, but surely just make one so we can be fully Ka$hima'd up!
  • 4 1
 Why no 200mm+ option? Behind the 8 ball from the get go.
  • 2 0
 Goddammit, now all my Fox shit is outdated!
  • 1 1
 One of the biggest bike companies out there and still don’t make a post bigger then 175. Good thing we have companies like one up and the like to help taller riders
  • 2 1
 Cables are so last decade
  • 1 0
 The new head allowing a shorter length is actually pretty neat
  • 1 0
 it´s 38 tube with GRIP2 VVC technology.. stiff and fully adjustable !!!
  • 1 0
 Now I'm gonna spend less time swapping saddle on the trail.
  • 1 1
 I didnt know wolf tooth made fox remotes....
  • 2 5
 Grim donut.

Post a Comment



