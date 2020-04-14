First Look: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Pond Beaver 2020



For 2021, Fox have taken their Transfer seatpost and given it a major revamp. The new post is lighter, has a shorter extended length, and is more easily serviced. There is also a new 1x style dropper lever to complement the post.



The post is available in both Kashima and black colors. It sells for $299-$349 USD. Levers are available separately for $65 USD.

Transfer Details

• New clamp design gives more clearance

• Internal routing only

• 100, 125, 150, 175mm drop options

• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible

• Kashima or Black Anodized colors

• 614g (175mm - confirmed)

• Price: $299-$349 USD / $389-$459 CDN / €339 - €429

• ridefox.com • New clamp design gives more clearance• Internal routing only• 100, 125, 150, 175mm drop options• Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible• Kashima or Black Anodized colors• 614g (175mm - confirmed)• Price: $299-$349 USD / $389-$459 CDN / €339 - €429



The redesigned clamp is much more user-friendly for saddle swaps. The old 150mm post (left) and new 175mm (right).

More drop than before, the Transfer's new clamp head allows a shorter overall post length.

Fox's new 1x lever is compact and more comfortable than its predecessors.

The biggest update on the new Transfer is the redesigned clamp. The head now features a more streamlined design that allows for the post to drop further before bottoming out, thus allowing Fox to make the overall length of the post shorter in the extended position.The new post has a 30-50mm shorter overall length than the old model depending on the amount of travel. This should allow riders to increase the amount of drop they can run by 25-50mm if they were already bottoming out the collar, depending on the frame.The redesigned clamp also allows for a much easier saddle installation. The bolts loosen with a 4mm Allen key and pivot forward and back. This allows them to swing free from the top plate completely while staying attached to the post. The top plate can then be removed for the saddle to sit on the lower plate. Simply place the top plate back on the rails, flip the bolts up, and tighten it back down. Seat installation is no longer frustrating.The other update for Fox is their new 1x lever. The lever is Matchmaker and I-SPEC EV compatible, and it also can mount up on its own. The lever is more ergonomically friendly and cables are easily inserted and can then be trimmed flush where they exit a port on the backside of the lever, eliminating the need for a cable end.