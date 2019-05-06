Randoms: FSA, SixSixOne, Magura, Ringle, & More - Garda Trentino 2019

A cruise through the booths at Riva revealed a number of new products that have previously not been seen. We saw everything from cables integrated into handlebars and stems to custom brake decals, protection, new hubs, and what appears to be a new XC bike from Rose. Check out some details below.FSA ICR (Integrated Cable Routing) System
FSA have had their K-force handlebar, in its current iteration, out for some time now. One thing that sets it apart from a lot of other bars are the holes on the bottom of it for internally routing Di2 cables. The debut of their ICR system, a stem that aids in routing cables through the bars, into the stem, and then into the frame, helps to eliminate cockpit clutter.
The ICR system, as shown here is currently OEM only, meaning you can't buy this exact setup aftermarket for mountain bikes at this time.
FSA have a lot of experience in developing headsets and do like to keep things neat and integrated whenever possible. Their new system allows for up to five cables or hoses to be run into the stem and through the frame from the handlebars. The system also allows for a much greater bar rotation without getting cable wrap. So, as long as your levers clear the top tube, you theoretically won't be stretching things out as you would be on a non-internal system when you're throwing down x-ups or bar spins on the trail.
There are three iterations of the new system. There is the ACR (Aerodynamic), ICR (Internal), and SCR (Semi-Internal). The ACR and ICR are currently only available OEM. The SCR is available aftermarket.Magura's HC Loic Bruni Lever and Brake Customization Program
Magura has had some options for customization already by allowing riders to change out the rings on the brake caliper for different colors. They have now taken their options for customization to the next level by rolling out their #customizeyourbrake
program. The feature on their website allows riders to make custom covers for the master cylinders on their levers and as far as options go, there are few limits. You can upload a picture, text, choose your country's flag, etc. on customizeyourbrake.com
and make your brakes your own.
Want a country's flag or an image of your dog on your brakes? Magura has the answer.
Magura also had their new HC Loic Bruni brake lever here to check out. They worked with Loic to develop what he feels is the perfect brake lever for him and have brought it to market for anyone to purchase. Magura's large amount of options with brake levers allow riders to dial in the feel and power of their brakes to their liking.
Six Six One's New Recon Advance Jacket and DBO Elbow and Knee Pads
The 3D printed prototype and the final product side by side. The HC Loic Bruni is best for riders with larger hands. It has a fairly strong bite point, longer reach, and a bigger grip area.
Six Six One was showing off a range of protection products including their new Recon Advance jacket and DBO elbow and knee pads. The Recon Advance jacket is ultralight at a claimed 1.87 lbs / .85kg for a size medium. The jacket has a light, breathable, and flexible Koroyd back plate that delivers EN 1621-2 protection as well as Astrotech elbow and shoulder impact components which provide EN 1621-1 protection.
There are also compression molded EVA pads placed for torso protection. All of the impact protections are removable so you can customize the fit. The jacket sleeves are 3/4 length.
You can run one or two layers of protection on your back. Other protection inserts are removable as well.
The jacket is hydration bladder compatible with openings on both the left and right size for a hose. The compression fabrics are moisture wicking and there are stash pockets on the front and rear of the jacket to hold your Cheetos, candy bars, and other ride essentials. The jacket works with 661's padlock system to connect to their shorts. It will sell for $249.99 USD and is available in sizes S-XL.
Stash pockets front and back.
Six Six One's DBO knee and elbow pads are designed for downhill and all-mountain style riding. They are designed similarly to the Evergreen knee pad but are available at a more affordable price point. The knee pads sell for $74.99 and the elbow pads for $69.99 USD.
D3O T5 impact inserts provide EN1621:1 Level 1 protection. There is a single hook and loop strap, combined with neoprene lower sleeve, to keep the pads in place and secure.
Ringle Hubs
Padlock connectors provide system interconnectivity with 661's protective shorts.
Ringle is throwing it back and is once again its own stand-alone hub brand in the Hayes group. Sun Ringle still exists, but now, there's also Ringle. Some riders will remember the Bubba series hubs. Those names are back as well.
The Bubba is j-bend and available aftermarket as a hubset. The Super Bubba is straight pull and only available in built wheelsets from Ringle.
The hub's ratcheting mechanism is called Clock'd. What Clock'd is are the ratchet rings. There are six pawls on the freehub body and then two ratchet rings. The ratchet rings don't thread in, they drop in.
There are four lobes and four points on the ratchet ring and five on the hub. So you can line the rings up to have six pawls and eight degrees of engagement or three pawls and four degrees of engagement. Swapping things is easy, you just need a standard pin tool.
The two drive rings can be rotated to allow for either six pawls of contact a once and eight degrees of engagement or three pawls and four degrees.
If you're a strong rider that roasts freehub bodies or wants to run the hub on your electric bicycle, you can run the six pawl system. If you're looking for higher engagement, run it the other way.
The axle is now straight, there are no machined grooves in it to help prevent stress fractures and the bearings are the same for the front, rear, freehub body etc. It's a 6902 bearing, super common and you only need one for all of the hubs. Even with the double ring, it's lighter than Ringle's current hubs.
The standard hub color is black but there will be a limited run in the violet purple, as shown, the same color as when Ringle was making hubs 20 years ago.
Rose XC Bike?
Everything is easy to disassemble and is user serviceable, something the Hayes/Manitou/Ringle group seem to do exceptionally well.
In wandering around, I did find a new XC bike from Rose lurking in between some tents. It looks to be a high-end full suspension carbon XC rig, something currently absent in their line. I was able to get a photo but there was no other information available, and I wasn't allowed to get any closer to the bike itself.
I also believe that while bringing 3D violet (the name of that color) back, bringing back old names isn't the best idea. It's the same with the Judy at RockShox, the LTS with GT and don't get me even started at all the ”retro styling” in the car industry that screams nothing more than ”total lack of imagination”. Let the past be the past, don't alter it with recycling a name. What if the new product will suck? You will taint the old one too, by using the same name. It can't be that hard to find some product names, really. And mountainbiking has always been creative in this department.
Otherwise, I also don't get the existence of Ringle and Sun-Ringle alongside each other. The actual ”good old days” were when these two entities were totally separated, when Sun still made high quality rims in the USA and Ringle was the icon it still is with the retro community.
Otherwise, I wish Hayes all the best and hope they will rise again, because we need more than this kinda boring Shimano/SRAM/Fox dominance on the key parts market. Oh, and how I'd like Marzocchi to have some personality again, other than a poor man's Fox... * keeps fingers crossed for Manitou too *
Mx
I'd run ten through the whole bar with zero cable visible if I could.
But yeah, it's not a must for sure.
