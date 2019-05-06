Randoms: FSA, SixSixOne, Magura, Ringle, & More - Garda Trentino 2019

Welcome to Riva del Garda. Even in inclement weather, there's probably no more picturesque venue for a bike festival.

FSA ICR (Integrated Cable Routing) System

The ICR system, as shown here is currently OEM only, meaning you can't buy this exact setup aftermarket for mountain bikes at this time. The ICR system, as shown here is currently OEM only, meaning you can't buy this exact setup aftermarket for mountain bikes at this time.

The ICR system on a prototype Torpado Matador

Magura's HC Loic Bruni Lever and Brake Customization Program

Want a country's flag or an image of your dog on your brakes? Magura has the answer. Want a country's flag or an image of your dog on your brakes? Magura has the answer.

The 3D printed prototype and the final product side by side. The HC Loic Bruni is best for riders with larger hands. It has a fairly strong bite point, longer reach, and a bigger grip area. The 3D printed prototype and the final product side by side. The HC Loic Bruni is best for riders with larger hands. It has a fairly strong bite point, longer reach, and a bigger grip area.

This chart shows the breakdown of how each of the levers change the feel of Magura's brakes.

Six Six One's New Recon Advance Jacket and DBO Elbow and Knee Pads

You can run one or two layers of protection on your back. Other protection inserts are removable as well. You can run one or two layers of protection on your back. Other protection inserts are removable as well.

Stash pockets front and back. Stash pockets front and back.

D3O T5 impact inserts provide EN1621:1 Level 1 protection. There is a single hook and loop strap, combined with neoprene lower sleeve, to keep the pads in place and secure. D3O T5 impact inserts provide EN1621:1 Level 1 protection. There is a single hook and loop strap, combined with neoprene lower sleeve, to keep the pads in place and secure.

Padlock connectors provide system interconnectivity with 661's protective shorts. Padlock connectors provide system interconnectivity with 661's protective shorts.

Ringle Hubs

The two drive rings can be rotated to allow for either six pawls of contact a once and eight degrees of engagement or three pawls and four degrees. The two drive rings can be rotated to allow for either six pawls of contact a once and eight degrees of engagement or three pawls and four degrees.

Everything is easy to disassemble and is user serviceable, something the Hayes/Manitou/Ringle group seem to do exceptionally well. Everything is easy to disassemble and is user serviceable, something the Hayes/Manitou/Ringle group seem to do exceptionally well.

Rose XC Bike?