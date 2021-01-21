First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension

Jan 21, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos


Fuji has expanded their Rakan range for 2021, with a big bump up to 150mm of coil-sprung rear-wheel-travel, a 160mm fork, and a 63.7-degree head angle that puts it in a different category than the 120mm version. The short-travel Raken is still in their catalog if you don't need that much bike, but it's the Rakan LT that's ready for more speed and more sending.

The Rakan LT comes in two flavors; $2,799 USD gets you a RockShox Yari RC fork and Super Deluxe Coil Select shock, and a Deore 11-speed drivetrain, while $3,999 USD will get you a ZEB Select+, Super Deluxe Coil Select+, and GX Eagle 12-speed gearing on the same aluminum frame.
Rakan LT Details

• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• MLink suspension
• Aluminum frame
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Metric shock sizing
• MSRP: $2,799 / $3,999 USD
www.fujibikes.com


Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos
The new Rakan LT sports 150mm of travel, and there's a pivot nearly hidden in the middle of the bike's chainstays.


MLink Rear Suspension

The Rakan LT's press release is full of words telling us how efficient the bike's rear-suspension layout is and, having ridden a few different variations of their MLink system, I don't doubt those claims. Okay, cool, but why is there a pivot in the middle of the chainstays? MLink is short for Mid Link, and Fuji has said in the past that it provides less binding, less flex, and reduced pivot stress than experienced in more common suspension designs.

''Because it is a longer link than a typical short link system would use, it requires less rotation from the chainstay pivot," Luke Beal (the MLink's designer) explained of the original Rakan's MLink system that the new version evolved from. ''That is a simplification, but it gets the idea across. Just because it doesn’t rotate a lot doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact on the performance of the system.''


Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos
Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos


Geometry

You'll find the Rakan name on two bikes in Fuji's catalog, one being a 120mm trail rig and the other being the 150mm Rakan LT shown here. As you can imagine, they have very dissimilar geometry. Upfront, the LT gets a 63.7-degree head angle and a roomy 490mm reach on a large-sized bike. That drops down to 470mm on a medium and 450mm on a small, while the seat tube angle is as steep as 77.5-degrees on the small. The medium and large sizes sit a bit slacker at 76.5-degrees.


It's worth mentioning that the new Rakan LT seems to sit awfully close to Fuji's other big-hitter, the Auric LT that sports a 170mm fork and 160mm of rear-wheel-travel. It has a 63.5-degree head angle, and the reach numbers match those used for the Rakan LT. The frame looks quite similar, too.


Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos
Fuji Rakan LT Press Release photos
The Rakan 29 LT 1.1 (left) costs $3,999 USD, while the LT 1.5 goes for $2,799 USD. Both are built around the same 150mm-travel aluminum frame.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Fuji Fuji Rakan Lt


16 Comments

  • 8 0
 I rakan no one on pinkbike owns a fuji bike. Prove me wrong!
  • 1 0
 I do. It's not great, original value was pretty bad, geometry is somewhat outdated. After upgrading the fork to a z2, its ok now. For an entry-level full-sus anyway. (2020 Reveal 1.3)
  • 4 0
 Hey, I have a fuji bike. It's a steel roadbike from the 80's, but still
  • 1 0
 @Negetiv: there are pictures of me on the back of my dad’s Fuji at the age of two as my parents rode from Michigan to Maine. That was in 198 and he still has it.
  • 5 1
 ''Because it is a longer link than a typical short link system would use, it requires less rotation from the chainstay pivot," Luke Beal (the MLink's designer) explained of the original Rakan's MLink system that the new version evolved from. ''That is a simplification, but it gets the idea across. Just because it doesn’t rotate a lot doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact on the performance of the system.''

Are we sure this doesn't translate to "we are trying to be different to be different"? Never ridden an MLink bike personally but I'm curious if anyone has to compare to others with a pivot near or at the rear axle?
  • 1 0
 Average mountain biker glances at that pivot in middle of chainstay and says "nah". FSR 4 bar or similar with that stellar spec and they'd fly off the shelves.

Bet the choice to retain that suspension design might simply be a monument to one single entrenched executive's ego.
  • 1 0
 "It's worth mentioning that the new Rakan LT seems to sit awfully close to Fuji's other big-hitter, the Auric LT that sports a 170mm fork and 160mm of rear-wheel-travel. It has a 63.5-degree head angle, and the reach numbers match those used for the Rakan LT. The frame looks quite similar, too."
Other than one is a 29er and the other is 27.5...

#pickawheelsize andbeadickaboutit
  • 3 0
 Awesome value bike, nice work Fuji !
  • 2 0
 Next year's model will have a 62.7 head angle
  • 1 0
 I Rakanize this is a sweet looking bike, with better aMount of travel than before
  • 2 1
 Looks like a...Slash?
  • 1 0
 A fuel slash combo maybe???
  • 2 0
 @Supergirl56: Fuel Slash Optic Reign
  • 1 0
 @Connerv6: a Norco shore with slightly smoother lines?
  • 1 0
 With thinner tubing
  • 1 0
 @Supergirl56: like a remedy?

Post a Comment



