First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset

Most cranks are made by just a few manufacturers, and they tend to look alike. Polish company Garbaruk is offering something a bit different. Their new enduro crank is CNC machined from high-grade aluminium, and two parts are bolted together to form each hollow arm. They're also anodised with a choice of eight colours for the crank, bolt hardware and chainring. These colours can be customized separately, giving a total of 512 possible colour combinations for a unique look. The colours are Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Orange, Red, Silver & Violet.



Their new Enduro crank is designed for all off-road applications, including DH and e-bikes. It's available with 30 mm or 28.99 mm SRAM DUB axles to fit most frames and a range of bottom brackets.





Garbaruk Enduro Crank Details



• Intended use: trail, enduro, DH, e-bike

• Material: Machined 7075 Aluminum Alloy

• Crank arm lengths: 165, 170, 175mm

• 30 mm or 29 mm (SRAM DUB) spindle, 136.5 mm long, 52 or 55 mm chainline

• Eight anodisation colour options

• Warranty: 2 years & crash replacement

• Weight: 507 g w/ 30T chainring

• Price: 450 EUR / $450 USD

• Made in Poland, available worldwide

• garbaruk.com

