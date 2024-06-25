First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset

Most cranks are made by just a few manufacturers, and they tend to look alike. Polish company Garbaruk is offering something a bit different. Their new enduro crank is CNC machined from high-grade aluminium, and two parts are bolted together to form each hollow arm. They're also anodised with a choice of eight colours for the crank, bolt hardware and chainring. These colours can be customized separately, giving a total of 512 possible colour combinations for a unique look. The colours are Black, Blue, Gold, Green, Orange, Red, Silver & Violet.
Their new Enduro crank is designed for all off-road applications, including DH and e-bikes. It's available with 30 mm or 28.99 mm SRAM DUB axles to fit most frames and a range of bottom brackets.
Garbaruk Enduro Crank Details
• Intended use: trail, enduro, DH, e-bike
• Material: Machined 7075 Aluminum Alloy
• Crank arm lengths: 165, 170, 175mm
• 30 mm or 29 mm (SRAM DUB) spindle, 136.5 mm long, 52 or 55 mm chainline
• Eight anodisation colour options
• Warranty: 2 years & crash replacement
• Weight: 507 g w/ 30T chainring
• Price: 450 EUR / $450 USD
• Made in Poland, available worldwide
• garbaruk.com
It's 70 g heavier than Garbaruk's XC crank and is claimed to be twice as strong, exceeding ISO standards. It has a claimed weight of 461 g for the crank or 507 g including a 30-tooth chainring. That's light enough to be in the mix with carbon cranks - for the sake of comparison, a Race Face Era is one of the lightest, at 483 g with a 32-tooth chainring. It's an impressive weight for a heavy-duty aluminium crankset.
Priced at 450 EUR / $450 USD for the crank arms only (the chainring adds on another $75), they're approaching carbon crank prices (the Era goes for 489 EUR / 500 USD) but you're getting something a little bit different here.
The chainrings use Garbaruk's own direct mount design.
Customisable colours (for the crank, chainring and hardware) will appeal to some.
Whether they will prove more durable is anyone's guess, but there is a two-year warranty with crash replacement. The crank is 100% made in the EU and is said to be fully recyclable.
For more, head to garbaruk.com
.
Unique though, if you like the look they are different to the run of the mill options.
Dangerholm fan bois gonna be frothing for this!
Is there a direct mount chainring spline explainer somewhere? I was researching this and found that Garbaruk lists their SRAM oval chainrings as eewings compatible - which isn't true, Cane Creek eewings use the SRAM interface rotated 180' to make it a Cane Creek interface, which works for round rings, but turns oval rings sideways. If even the manufacturers can't understand this stuff, what chance do we have?