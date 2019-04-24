First Look: Garmin's New Edge 530 and 830 Cycling Computers





The overall size is similar to the Edge 520 and 820, but the display is now 13% larger. The battery life is a claimed 20 hours, and the devices are compatible with Garmin's Charge power pack, which can bump that up to 44 hours for those ultra-long epics.

Garmin has announced two new additions to its cycling computer lineup – the Edge 530 and the Edge 830. As you'd expect, both devices keep track of the basics – speed, time, distance, and elevation, along with heart rate and power when paired to compatible devices, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The navigation capabilities have increased, and they now come pre-loaded with Trailforks data for trails around the world, including difficulty level.The overall size is similar to the Edge 520 and 820, but the display is now 13% larger. The battery life is a claimed 20 hours, and the devices are compatible with Garmin's Charge power pack, which can bump that up to 44 hours for those ultra-long epics. Edge 530 & 830 Details

• Pre-loaded with trail data from Trailforks

• Touchscreen route planning on 830

• Measures jump count, distance, hang time

• Heart rate, power connectivity

• 20 hours of battery life

• ANT+, Bluetooth, wi-fi connectivity

• Size: 50 mm x 82 mm x 20 mm

• MSRP: Edge 530: $299.99 / Edge 830: $399.99

• www.garmin.com

• Pre-loaded with trail data from Trailforks• Touchscreen route planning on 830• Measures jump count, distance, hang time• Heart rate, power connectivity• 20 hours of battery life• ANT+, Bluetooth, wi-fi connectivity• Size: 50 mm x 82 mm x 20 mm• MSRP: Edge 530: $299.99 / Edge 830: $399.99

The 830 has a touchscreen that allows for on-device route planning. Both units have Trailforks trail data pre-loaded, including trail difficulty.

The weather function makes it possible to view a forecast without taking out your phone. Along with speed, distance, and elevation, the Edge 530 and 830 display Grit and Flow scores, along with calories burned and rehydration suggestions.

The list of features between the two computers is almost identical, but the 830 has a touch screen, which allows for on-device route planning. The 530 is priced at $299.99 USD for the unit alone, and the 830 is $399.99.There are several training tools built into the computers, including the ability to sync workouts from Garmin Connect or Training Peaks in order to see what to expect in the week ahead. They can also be configured to send alerts when it's time time to rehydrate or refuel, a feature that could be useful for races or tough training sessions where it's hard enough to keep turning the pedals, let alone remember to take a drink of water.Have you ever been on a climb that feels like it'll never end? The 830 and 530 both include a new feature called 'ClimbPro' that displays the grade and ascent remaining on a route or course, so you'll know exactly how much more suffering lies ahead. When it does come time to head downhill, the devices can keep track of metrics like jump count, jump distance, and hang time. They'll also display a Grit score at the end of a ride, which is calculated by using GPS, elevation, and accelerometer data, and a Flow score, which is supposed to measure how smoothly a rider descends a trail.A new bike alarm feature has been added that will send an alert to your cellphone if your bike is moved, perfect for those times when you're craving a donut but didn't bring a bike lock, along with a 'Find My Edge' option in case an unplanned tumble sends it flying off into the woods somewhere.It's also possible to add apps like Accuweather, Yelp, Strava Summit, or Komooot to the device from Garmin's Connect IQ store.