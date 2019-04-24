FIRST LOOK

First Look: Garmin's New Edge 530 and 830 Cycling Computers

Apr 24, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Garmin has announced two new additions to its cycling computer lineup – the Edge 530 and the Edge 830. As you'd expect, both devices keep track of the basics – speed, time, distance, and elevation, along with heart rate and power when paired to compatible devices, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The navigation capabilities have increased, and they now come pre-loaded with Trailforks data for trails around the world, including difficulty level.

The overall size is similar to the Edge 520 and 820, but the display is now 13% larger. The battery life is a claimed 20 hours, and the devices are compatible with Garmin's Charge power pack, which can bump that up to 44 hours for those ultra-long epics.
Edge 530 & 830 Details
• Pre-loaded with trail data from Trailforks
• Touchscreen route planning on 830
• Measures jump count, distance, hang time
• Heart rate, power connectivity
• 20 hours of battery life
• ANT+, Bluetooth, wi-fi connectivity
• Size: 50 mm x 82 mm x 20 mm
• MSRP: Edge 530: $299.99 / Edge 830: $399.99
www.garmin.com

The list of features between the two computers is almost identical, but the 830 has a touch screen, which allows for on-device route planning. The 530 is priced at $299.99 USD for the unit alone, and the 830 is $399.99.

There are several training tools built into the computers, including the ability to sync workouts from Garmin Connect or Training Peaks in order to see what to expect in the week ahead. They can also be configured to send alerts when it's time time to rehydrate or refuel, a feature that could be useful for races or tough training sessions where it's hard enough to keep turning the pedals, let alone remember to take a drink of water.

The 830 has a touchscreen that allows for on-device route planning.
Both units have Trailforks trail data pre-loaded, including trail difficulty.

Have you ever been on a climb that feels like it'll never end? The 830 and 530 both include a new feature called 'ClimbPro' that displays the grade and ascent remaining on a route or course, so you'll know exactly how much more suffering lies ahead. When it does come time to head downhill, the devices can keep track of metrics like jump count, jump distance, and hang time. They'll also display a Grit score at the end of a ride, which is calculated by using GPS, elevation, and accelerometer data, and a Flow score, which is supposed to measure how smoothly a rider descends a trail.

A new bike alarm feature has been added that will send an alert to your cellphone if your bike is moved, perfect for those times when you're craving a donut but didn't bring a bike lock, along with a 'Find My Edge' option in case an unplanned tumble sends it flying off into the woods somewhere.

It's also possible to add apps like Accuweather, Yelp, Strava Summit, or Komooot to the device from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

The weather function makes it possible to view a forecast without taking out your phone.
Along with speed, distance, and elevation, the Edge 530 and 830 display Grit and Flow scores, along with calories burned and rehydration suggestions.




23 Comments

  • + 12
 Incredible how primitive these still look and function in 2019. $400 for a 2001 internet explorer interface. Please somebody make a $75 computer already and dispatch of garmin once and for all.
  • + 2
 they also have the shittiest touch screen ever
  • + 1
 hammerhead has developed one, although, it's IMHO too big.
  • + 8
 You're not paying for the display or user interface, but for the sensor integration and the gps nav.
  • + 1
 @matadorCE: my 7 year old iPhone can do everything you just mentioned at the same performance level. It even has accuweather to tell me if it’s raining. Doesn’t have a grit score though, that seems worth $400
  • + 1
 @TeamRicky: not quiet!!
you cant update many of the mapping and navigation apps on my iphone4 which IMHO has the best form factor of any phone created.
Which will force you to use your daiky phone for mapping and that drains the battery quite fast.
Garmin however is not the solution, hammerhead is almost there, but the price is obscene...
  • + 1
 Many of the GPS units in use, including those in use on the World Cup XCO circuit, have simple monochrome displays. Apples to apples, Garmin is at a minimum, on par with the rest. That said, I've personally found the touch screen interface to be frustrating to operate. I sold my Edge 810 after a couple of weeks and went back to my old-skool Edge 800 as it has physical buttons that were much easier to operate, particularly since I could just leave my gloves on.
  • + 9
 A nice feature would be a pop up reminder to submit a claim before the warranty is up, and another reminder to put on eBay before the screen gets scratched.
  • + 5
 it's 2019 and a $400 Garmin navigation has a display resolution of 246 x 322 pixels
  • + 1
 I have a Polar 650 - it works great but the maps are a waste of time because the res is so poor. I can't see these Garmins being much use with maps either.
  • + 6
 Garmin can suck my balls.
  • + 1
 I have the 130 and it's the best GPS unit I've used so far. I just need something to read speed and distance accurately, while also coming in a small form factor and having no touch screen.
  • + 1
 Yup, 130 is the best! Love the minimalistic design. Too bad it lacks some basic features, for example: temperature.
  • + 4
 Those interfaces still look like 2005
  • + 1
 Do people really need that much information on a bike ride, as long as my old etrex tells me I’m where I need to be I’m happy.
  • + 1
 Can I configure a fluid lost/hang time screen with a corresponding text alert for my wife so she knows if if been hung out too dry.
  • + 2
 If they still have the blue halo problem in the screens they can go f**k themselves.
  • + 2
 My 510 f***ed up after warranty was over...could fix it...trash...done with Garmin
  • + 1
 I like the power pack facility. My mate has done the Taiwan KOM a couple of times and his Edge 520 has never made it up and down before being spent. This is a sweet idea.
  • + 1
 Does the touch screen really work now? The one on my 820 is an absolute pain in the ass, even in dry conditions.
  • + 1
 Happy with my smartphone and stem mounted quadlock. I have velcro on my toptube to attach my battery pack if need be.
  • - 1
 You'd think Garmin would know better than to drop dollar advertising this on here. Who gives a fcck. Fluid loss is when I last pissed.
  • + 2
 Why not? A lot of mountain bikers use devices like this.

