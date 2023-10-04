GasGas Launches ECC eMTB with WP / DVO Suspension

In keeping with their moto roots, GasGas has released a brand-new eMTB that draws from their experience in the powersports world and highlights some of the freshest e-bike tech on the market today. Dubbed the ECC, this new E-enduro bike was a collaborative effort between GasGas, the Kiska design group, with suspension help from WP and DVO. All models feature the new SRAM Powertrain drive unit, and a unique carbon frame.
The geometry of the ECC is progressive, even amongst other modern e-mtbs. With size-specific chainstays that are a fair bit longer than the average, very high stack heights, and fairly long reach numbers, the bike will certainly have a large footprint. That said, the head and seat angles aren't very extreme, at 64° and 75°, respectively. The size Small has a slightly steeper STA, but overall that detail feels a little bit off the mark, compared to the 77/78° angles we're starting to see more regularly. Luckily, you have a massive motor to do the climbing for you, so realistically that body position matters a bit less than on pedal bikes.
Speaking of the motor, it's the Powertrain
model we covered last week, with 90Nm of peak power and a very simple user interface. The ECC comes with a 600Wh battery, which they see as the ideal combination of weight and power. In classic moto fashion, the bike comes with removable and customizable plastics, to help protect the carbon frame and help contribute to that braap braap aesthetic.
The suspension developed for this bike is a very interesting detail, as it is WP's first foray into mountain bike components. WP is a well-known brand in the moto world, but hadn't down-sized their tech until now. Partnering with DVO, they've integrated some novel damping techniques. The main feature here is a cone valve that acts as a blow-off on hard impacts, without affecting the regular damping circuits. That valve can be adjusted externally via the HSC damping, with independent LSC and rebound accessible externally. This isn't necessarily a radical departure from typical fork/shock technologies, but could help keep the ride height high in the travel without sacrificing small bump and large compression performance.
GasGas dealers should have available models by the end of 2023, with North American availability coming in the spring of 2024. More info at gasgas.com