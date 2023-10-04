GasGas Launches ECC eMTB with WP / DVO Suspension

Oct 4, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

In keeping with their moto roots, GasGas has released a brand-new eMTB that draws from their experience in the powersports world and highlights some of the freshest e-bike tech on the market today. Dubbed the ECC, this new E-enduro bike was a collaborative effort between GasGas, the Kiska design group, with suspension help from WP and DVO. All models feature the new SRAM Powertrain drive unit, and a unique carbon frame.

photo
ECC geometry.

The geometry of the ECC is progressive, even amongst other modern e-mtbs. With size-specific chainstays that are a fair bit longer than the average, very high stack heights, and fairly long reach numbers, the bike will certainly have a large footprint. That said, the head and seat angles aren't very extreme, at 64° and 75°, respectively. The size Small has a slightly steeper STA, but overall that detail feels a little bit off the mark, compared to the 77/78° angles we're starting to see more regularly. Luckily, you have a massive motor to do the climbing for you, so realistically that body position matters a bit less than on pedal bikes.

Speaking of the motor, it's the Powertrain model we covered last week, with 90Nm of peak power and a very simple user interface. The ECC comes with a 600Wh battery, which they see as the ideal combination of weight and power. In classic moto fashion, the bike comes with removable and customizable plastics, to help protect the carbon frame and help contribute to that braap braap aesthetic.

photo

The suspension developed for this bike is a very interesting detail, as it is WP's first foray into mountain bike components. WP is a well-known brand in the moto world, but hadn't down-sized their tech until now. Partnering with DVO, they've integrated some novel damping techniques. The main feature here is a cone valve that acts as a blow-off on hard impacts, without affecting the regular damping circuits. That valve can be adjusted externally via the HSC damping, with independent LSC and rebound accessible externally. This isn't necessarily a radical departure from typical fork/shock technologies, but could help keep the ride height high in the travel without sacrificing small bump and large compression performance.

photo
ECC 6 // XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Newmen wheels and cockpit, DVO/WP suspension. €9,999

photo
ECC 5 // GX T-Type drivetrain, SRAM G2 RS brakes, GasGas wheels and cockpit, DVO/WP suspension. €8,999
photo
ECC 4 // GX/SX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, GasGas wheels and cockpit, RockShox Select+ suspension. €7,999

GasGas dealers should have available models by the end of 2023, with North American availability coming in the spring of 2024. More info at gasgas.com

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Gasgas Gasgas Ecc


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
106 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
121716 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
71086 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
67372 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51592 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34599 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023
34160 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
33157 views
First Ride: Nukeproof Megawatt Carbon With SRAM Powertrain
31753 views

4 Comments
  • 2 1
 I am not in the market for an ebike but I really wouldn't be in the market for a bike that says Gas Gas on it. I guess Electricity Electricity would be too long though.
  • 2 0
 Red DVO looks absolutely amazing
  • 2 0
 Honestly looks pretty damn good. For a dirt bike.
  • 1 0
 What the ECC is this





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.074400
Mobile Version of Website