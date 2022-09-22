First Look: Ghost's Lightweight Riot Path eMTB & Riot AM





Ghost was able to sneak the Path Riot in under the 18-kilogram (39.7 lb) mark with the lightweight motor by utilizing carbon-only frame models. The line that previously distinguished the standard and motor-assisted bike segments is blurring quickly. At the same time, the price points are not, because the Path Riot Full Party build will cost an even 10,000€, versus the top end, un-assisted Riot build which is nearly half that amount at 5,599€. The non-motorized versions weighs in at 2.5 kg (5.5 lb) less than its electric counterpart.



The German-based brand, Ghost Bikes, isn't a common name you'll see in North America, but we did include the previous version of their trail bike in the Field Test last autumn . For the 2023 lineup, Ghost have revised the Riot Trail/AM and have built a Riot lookalike eMTB, aptly named the Path Riot that uses the slim packaging of the Fazua branded motor.

• Intended use: Trail riding

• Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front

• Frame material: carbon fiber

• Motor/battery: Fazua Ride 60

• Wheels: 29"

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Reach: 435 - 522mm

• Chainstays: 446 (S-M), 455 (L-XL)

• Weight: 17.5 - 19.8 kg / 38.6 - 43.6 lb

• Price: 7,000 - 10,000 €

• ghost-bikes.com

Path Riot Frame and Motor Details

Path Riot Spec

Ghost Path Riot Advanced - 7,000 EUR

Ghost Path Riot LTD - 8,500 EUR Ghost Path Riot Full Party - 10,000 EUR

The Ghost Riot Trail and Path Riot LTD eMTB share the same geometry and use 150mm forks. The longer travel Riot AM and Path Riot Pro/Full Party bikes use the same frame as the later bunch, but come equipped with a burlier 160mm fork to alter the frame angles.

Geometry

Riot Trail/AM CF

When we tested the Ghost Riot AM last it was an all-aluminum affair and weighed far too much for a 140mm travel bike. The dual-link suspension design stays, but gone is the coil sprung shock and hefty frame. Now, not only are the frame's front and rear triangles built from carbon, but the geometry has seen massive revisions too. The lightest build weighs in at 15.5 kg and the head tube angle now kicks back to a slack 64-degrees.



Although the intentions of the Riot Trail and AM are almost a mirror image of the Path Riot eMTB, the price is nearly half that of the electrified version. Whether that motor is worth the extra thousands of euros is another question, but it seems like a deal in comparison considering the component list is nearly a copy as well.



Riot Trail/AM CF Details

• Intended use: Trail/Enduro riding

• Travel: 140mm rear, 150mm (Trail) / 160 (AM) front

• Frame material: carbon fiber

• Wheels: 29"

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Reach: 440 - 572mm

• Chainstays: 446 (S-M), 455 (L-XL)

• Weight: 15.5 kg / 34.2 lb (Full Party build)

• Price: 4,999 - 5,599 €

• ghost-bikes.com

Frame Details

Spec

Ghost Riot Trail Pro: 4,999 EUR - RockShox Lyrik Select 150mm and Super Deluxe Select+ RT Air, Shimano XT/SLX/Deore drivetrain, WTB rims/DT Swiss 370 hubs, Formula Cura 4 Brakes, Maxxis EXO+/DD tires.



Ghost Riot Trail Full Party: 5,499 EUR - Fox Factory 36 150mm and Float X, Shimano XT/SLX/Deore drivetrain, Syntace V30 wheels, Formula Cura 4 Brakes, Maxxis EXO+/DD tires.





Ghost Riot AM Pro: 4,999 EUR - RockShox ZEB 160mm Base and Super Deluxe Select+ RT Air, Shimano XT/SLX/Deore drivetrain, WTB rims/DT Swiss 370 hubs, Formula Cura 4 Brakes, Maxxis EXO+/DD tires.



Ghost Riot AM Full Party: 5,599 EUR- Fox Factory 38 160mm and Float X2, Shimano XT/SLX/Deore drivetrain, Syntace V30 wheels, Formula Cura 4 Brakes, Maxxis EXO+/DD tires.

Both bikes roll on 29” wheels and offer 140mm of rear wheel suspension. Exceeding that travel amount at the front, a 150 or 160mm travel fork is raked out to a 64 or 63.5-degree head angle, depending on the build kit. They also use an interesting component that you don’t see on a lot of other bikes - the Eightpins integrated dropper post with an oversize stanchion.Spurred on by the growing “SL-style” e-bike segment, the Path Riot uses Fazua's motor and battery, like Pivot’s recently launched Shuttle SL and Transition's upcoming Relay. Distinguishing the Path Riot from the standard Riot is tricky at a glance, not only due to the sleek drive system, but because they use the same dual-link suspension design and also have identical geometry.The minimalist motor provides 60Nm of torque, the same amount as the Orbea Rise that unofficially kicked off this trend. Clearly, the carbon-only frame construction helped to keep the weight down to just 17.5 kg. Ghost was able to recess a heads-up display into the top tube and reduce the chances of damaging the screen.All of the Path Riots use the integrated Eightpins dropper post, requiring a frame built specifically for the mounting style. The amount of drop from the hydraulically actuated dropper post can be adjusted between 141-212mm by flicking a switch near the saddle rail clamp.The nomenclature of Ghost's bikes is a bit clumsy, but basically there is one frame and two types of build kits: one with a 150mm travel fork and those with burlier 160mm options. The fork lengths are what set the head tube angles of each build apart. At either end of the price spectrum, you have the Advanced and Full Party builds with the longer travel Fox 38s and in the middle is the lighter duty LTD build.For 7,000€ the Advanced build kit gives you a Fox 38 Performance GRIP fork and a Float X2 shock with low speed adjustments. Rounding out the rest of the specifications is a unique mix of parts. Shimano XT/SLX shifting, while WTB takes care of the rims that are laced to DT Swiss 370 Classic hubs and topped off with Maxxis EXO+/DoubleDown tires.On the 8,500€ LTD kit, the components are quite a bit fancier with DT Swiss XMC 1200 carbon wheels and a lighter suspension package consisting of that 150mm-travel Fox 36 and Float X, both in the Factory Kashima coated finish.Full Party is the label put on all of Ghost's top tier bikes. The Path Riot FP reverts the suspension to acquire more muscle, in the form of a 160mm Fox 38 and Float X2 Factory. Oddly enough, the wheels return to alloy in the form of the Syntace W33i wheelset even though the price rises to 10,000€.On all of the Path Riot builds, Ghost specs Rotor alloy cranks to mate to the Fazua motor spindle and choose Formula Cura 4 brakes with 203mm rotors front and rear across the board.Let's get this one out of the way first. The Path Riot eMTB copied and pasted the geometry from the unassisted Riot. They are nearly identical, plus or minus a millimeter here and there due to spec changes. Ghost calls it "Super fit". What's a more fitting label to slap on your bike's geometry?Regardless, there are four sizes to choose from in the Path Riot series ranging from a reach of 435mm on the small size, all the way up to 522mm on the XL. These numbers are a touch longer than most brands, following the longer, lower, slacker trend. However, if you did choose the LTD model, the reach will increase by 5mm due to the shorter 150mm fork. As mentioned, this will increase the head tube angle from 63.5 to 64-degrees.Two sets of chainstays are used at the rear end of the bike in consideration for the range of rider heights. Size small and medium frames use moderately long 446mm chainstays, whereas the two larger size frames' rear centers grow to 455mm. There were no details on whether or not the change in kinematics or travel is accounted for due to the longer swing-arm, but we've reached out to inquire about that possibility.Aside from the absence of the motor, the Riot Trail and AM mimic the electrified version. The full carbon frame uses the dual-link layout with 140mm of travel and features the Eightpins dropper. Even the geometry is identical, sparing a gnat's whisker due to some component variations. We've come to expect standard equipment like internally routed housing, top tube accessory mounts, and plenty of rubber to protect against chainslap.Similarly to the Path Riot, Ghost has chosen to avoid the use of flip chips here. The geometry is tweaked by the fork travel that separates the bikes into two categories - Trail at 150mm, and a 160mm length for the AM spec.