Giant's First Flat Pedal Shoe & Updated Footwear Collection - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 12, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Giant Shuttle Flat


Deriving from the original Shuttle DH clip shoe, the all-new Shuttle Flat is the first shoe that Giant has made specifically for flat pedal riding. It's designed to be a versatile shoe that is appropriate for everything from aggressive DH rides to daily trail rides, but is comfortable enough that you'll keep wearing it for post-ride beers or to do trail maintenance.

The shoe uses Giant's GRIPR rubber in the pedal contact area and has a more resilient rubber in the heel and toe area for added durability, along with a molded TPU toe guard. There are two men's colors and a women's color.
Shuttle Flat
• Intended use: all-around flat pedal shoe
• GRIPR rubber compound in the pedal contact area
• EVA midsole
• Colors: Black/Gum, Gray/Black, Teal/Gum (Liv)
• Weight: 450g (size 42)
• Sizes: 39-48
• $110 USD
giant-bicycles.com

The padding is in the shoe's insole.
Thicker than traditional insoles provide extra cushioning for long rides or hard landings.

Giant ambassador Adam Craig was closely involved in the creation of the shoe.

bigquotesYou can put these on in the morning, hit the bakery, go enjoy some trails and hang around the campfire in them at night. It has a stable, intuitive feel on the pedals and is super comfortable for hiking, working on trails, or whatever your ride day activities might include.Adam Craig

Giant doesn't claim that the Shuttle Flat shoe is grippier than other brands, but they do believe their dual-density rubber cup sole is more resistant to wear and tear and less likely to become heavy when saturated in water. The shoe is hydrophobic, and Giant's team says the shoe will gain a maximum of 100g of water weight. They also noted that the shoe won't leave black scuffs on the floor when you come home.


The sole of the Shuttle Flat is made with GRIPR rubber on the pedal contact area and a different abrasion resistant rubber in the heel and toe.
Injection molded TPU toe guard with heavy stitching for extra protection.

The shoe has reflective laces with a stretch mesh lace pocket for easy storage on the top of the tongue.
Liv colorway for the Shuttle Flat




Giant Charge Pro

The Charge Pro is Giant's top of the line cross-country, cyclocross, and gravel race shoe. It is an evolution of the Charge shoe that has been in their line for some time now. Last year, Giant introduced their 'Motion Efficiency System' in their Surge Pro road shoe and has now moved the technology into their mountain line with what they call MES 2.0.

The rubber-covered 'ExoBeam' is a dual-beam design that combines stiffness in the forefoot, where most of a rider’s power is applied, with flex zones that are said to reduce tension and strain in the lower leg by allowing the foot to move in a more natural way. The dual beam also aims to offer more stability and traction when the rider is unclipped from the pedal or walking.

Charge Pro
• Intended use: XC Race, cyclocross and gravel
• Motion Efficiency System
• 100% long-fiber carbon ExoBeam plate
• Internal ExoWrap
• BOA System
• Colors: Black, Blue
• Weight: 338g (size 45)
• Sizes: EU 40-48 (Half Sizes 41.5-45.5), HV 40-48 (Half Sizes 41.5-45.5)
• Global SRP $350
giant-bicycles.com


The ExoWrap featured on the Charge Pro and Elite shoe goes under the sole of the shoe and has a dedicated BOA system to secure it. While most shoe enclosures simply pull the foot down toward the sole, Giant's ExoWrap additionally supports the foot by also pulling up. With a supported arch, Giant claims you may not need to even need to run orthotics anymore for those who find themselves often swapping insoles in shoes.

Reinforced high-density, water-resistant upper with laser cut micro-perforations for low weight and increased ventilation.
The carbon ExoBeam plate features a rubber covered dual beam design.


Key Features

Motion Efficiency System: Combines a stiff pedaling platform with just enough torsional flex to reduce pressure and strain in the lower leg. Giant claims the result is a more natural foot movement during the pedal stroke to optimize comfort, power transfer and efficiency.

Dual ExoBeam with full rubber outsole: The Charge Pro’s redesigned 100% long-fiber carbon ExoBeam plate features a full rubber covered dual beam design, said to offer secure mid-foot contact on the pedal while un-clipped without sacrificing torsional flexibility, stiffness, or power transfer while pedaling.

Molded toe guard with double secure clear inserts: The TPU toe guard protects toes and features removable double secure cleat inserts for traction off-bike.

Secure fit heel: The “sharkskin” heel cup is ergonomically designed to follow the shape of a rider’s foot and provide a no-slip fit.

The ExoWrap goes under the sole of the shoe and has a dedicated BOA. This means that when you tighten the shoe, it doesn't just compress your foot down but it also pulls it up.
The reversed forefoot strap goes through the line.

The Charge Elite which has the same features as the Charge Pro but features a carbon/glass fiber composite ExoBeam plate instead of 100% carbon.


Line, Transmit, Flux

Other new and updated off-road models to complement the Shuttle Flat and the Charge series include the Line, Transmit, and Flux for trail, enduro, park, and DH riding.

The Line enduro shoe introduced two years ago now has a new buckle for increased reliability and a new grippier sole.

Transmit shoe
Flux shoe

The Transmit is made for aspiring off-road riders and features much of the same MES technology as the Charge series including the ExoBeam plate. The closure is designed with a protected ratchet buckle and reversed front strap for a secure and comfortable fit.

The Flux is designed as an entry-level off-road shoe that combines the ExoBeam technology with a two-strap closure.

22 Comments

  • + 14
 Hmmmm...Looks like a Giant step in the right direction.
  • + 4
 Came here solely for the puns, was not disappointed.
  • + 5
 Yeah, I can't FATHOM the REIGN of GLORY these will PROPEL you into
  • + 2
 Flat out truth.
  • + 3
 I knew something was afoot when they didn't release new products, but they're doing a good job of peddling this new line.
  • + 1
 @jonlees: Made a similar joke to a Glory owner trying to hassle me on OfferUp.
  • + 1
 giant is all shoed the mice out now ah
  • + 2
 Whatever happened to the complete cover for your laces? Can that be brought back for all us freeriders out there? Also, it would be great to have an SPD sole, or 3/4 shank, but with the regular full rubber outsole if you don't want to ride clips but prefer a stiff pedaling platform. Hard landings and flexion of the heel below the pedal is the main cause for shattering the heel/calcaneus and the ankle. Perhaps provide a rubber insert that screws in and fills that SPD section, similar to the Mavic XA shoes? The 5.10 Raven's were a great shoe, just needed a full 5.10 rubber outsole.
  • + 1
 RIP Karver's, I was forced to switch as well because that shoe is no longer made. Ended up purchasing the Shimano GR9 to give them a go. Unparallel has some awesome looking shoes as well (with full lace cover). If I would have known about them earlier, I would have gone with their shoe.
  • + 1
 @krashDH85: Thanks for the tip about Unparallel, will check it out!
  • + 0
 Flat pedal shoes with flexy soles might be good for shuttle drivers. I can’t get this idea of using flex soles because they are good for everything but biking. If there are clipless pedals that are as wide as the flat platform ones why can’t they make a full rubber outsole with a hard insole FFS???
  • + 1
 I'm happy to see another option. As someone who's not that picky about shoes, more options mean more chance of something reaching clearance in my size.
  • + 1
 i started to believe the earth was flat after a few rides on flat pedals...
  • + 1
 I love my Line shoes and look forward to the new Shuttle flat. They all looked great in person.
  • + 1
 More ugly mountainbike shoes...... When is Vans bringing a shoe back on the MTB market again..?
  • + 2
 Looking good! Can't wait to try the Shuttle Flats.
  • + 1
 Shimano called, they want their shoes back...
  • + 1
 These soles look like they'll be completely useless for hike-a-bike though
  • + 1
 The flats look sweet. Nice mix of skate-shoey vs tech features
  • + 1
 No more boat anchors after a water crossing? Sign me up
  • + 0
 The shuttle flat on that log looks like a fucked up brogue jar jar binks
  • - 1
 How is this a priority over posting the Friday fails!?

