First Look: Giant Updates the Entry-Level Full-Suspension Stance

Giant has released a new version of the entry-level full-suspension bike, the Stance. The bike rolls on either 27.5" or 29" tires and has more aggressive geometry than the old version. The head angle has slackened two degrees to 65.5°, and the seat tube angle was bumped up to 76.6°. This modernized version also gets a bit more travel than its forebearer, up to 125 mm, and the whole range is paired with Giant's own 140 mm Crest fork.
Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but we expect a budget-friendly price tag.
Stance Details
• Aluminum frame
• 27.5" or 29" wheels
• 140mm fork
• 65.5° head angle
• 76.5° seat angle
• 415-500 mm reach
• 440 mm chainstays
• Pricing and availability not yet announced
• giant-bicycles.com
The Stance features Giant's linkage-drive single-pivot Flexpoint system. This design minimizes weight by eliminating the lower rocker link and pivot, replacing those with controlled flexing at the seatstay-chainstay junction.
This bike appears refreshingly simple in an industry that too often feels more convoluted than it needs to be. I appreciate the very streamlined decision-making around this bike, its colors, and its build kit, plus the relative accessibility that I'm expecting to see once prices are announced.Geometry
The geometry seems to have been given just the update it has needed. The old version of the Stance looked a bit behind the times with a relatively steep head tube angle, slack seat tube angle, and short reach. All of that has changed. Now, the bike looks to be in solid all-around shape.
Flexpoint, ready for FlexAction.
Lots of Giant goodies on here.Build Kits
The Stance range is relatively straightforward: two wheel sizes and two build kits for each. In addition to the Giant Crest fork, the build kits all also use the Suntour Raidon shock and lots more in-house Giant products: a stem, handlebars, wheels, saddle, and Contact Switch AT dropper post, which is frame-size-specific up to 170 mm.
As for North American pricing and availability, that hasn't been announced. (I know, those might be the biggest questions you have. Sorry.) The older version of the Stance 1 retailed for $2,100, with the Stance 2 listed at $1,700, so hopefully the new version hasn't strayed too far from those more wallet-friendly numbers.
The Stance 28 1 is the slightly pricier 29er model, available in the single color of 'Metallic Black.' That comes with a SRAM SX drivetrain, Shimano MT420 brakes, and just a few other extremely subtle details, but the two models are much more similar than they are different.
The Stance 29 2 is the entry-level option, and that's almost exactly the same as the Stance, but, as the name suggests, the Stance non-descriptors-added comes with smaller wheels. The Stance / Stance 2 comes with a Shimano Cues groupset and the color options of 'Black Diamond' and 'Misty Forest.'
