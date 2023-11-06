First Look: Giant Updates the Entry-Level Full-Suspension Stance

Nov 6, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo

Giant has released a new version of the entry-level full-suspension bike, the Stance. The bike rolls on either 27.5" or 29" tires and has more aggressive geometry than the old version. The head angle has slackened two degrees to 65.5°, and the seat tube angle was bumped up to 76.6°. This modernized version also gets a bit more travel than its forebearer, up to 125 mm, and the whole range is paired with Giant's own 140 mm Crest fork.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but we expect a budget-friendly price tag.

Stance Details
• Aluminum frame
• 27.5" or 29" wheels
• 140mm fork
• 65.5° head angle
• 76.5° seat angle
• 415-500 mm reach
• 440 mm chainstays
• Pricing and availability not yet announced
giant-bicycles.com
The Stance features Giant's linkage-drive single-pivot Flexpoint system. This design minimizes weight by eliminating the lower rocker link and pivot, replacing those with controlled flexing at the seatstay-chainstay junction.

This bike appears refreshingly simple in an industry that too often feels more convoluted than it needs to be. I appreciate the very streamlined decision-making around this bike, its colors, and its build kit, plus the relative accessibility that I'm expecting to see once prices are announced.

photo
Clean and effective.

photo

Geometry

The geometry seems to have been given just the update it has needed. The old version of the Stance looked a bit behind the times with a relatively steep head tube angle, slack seat tube angle, and short reach. All of that has changed. Now, the bike looks to be in solid all-around shape.

photo
photo
Flexpoint, ready for FlexAction.

photo
photo
Lots of Giant goodies on here.

photo

photo
Nice and clean.

photo
One thing that made me smile is that Giant describes the bike as having "external storage space," which as I understand it is in contrast to the now-trendy in-frame storage. Out-of-frame-storage feels much like, well, almost everything else ever in the world, and I love it. To this bike's very real credit, generous bottle cage space and other storage spots for tools, etc., are exactly what we want to see.

Build Kits

The Stance range is relatively straightforward: two wheel sizes and two build kits for each. In addition to the Giant Crest fork, the build kits all also use the Suntour Raidon shock and lots more in-house Giant products: a stem, handlebars, wheels, saddle, and Contact Switch AT dropper post, which is frame-size-specific up to 170 mm.

As for North American pricing and availability, that hasn't been announced. (I know, those might be the biggest questions you have. Sorry.) The older version of the Stance 1 retailed for $2,100, with the Stance 2 listed at $1,700, so hopefully the new version hasn't strayed too far from those more wallet-friendly numbers.

photo
Stance 29 1

The Stance 28 1 is the slightly pricier 29er model, available in the single color of 'Metallic Black.' That comes with a SRAM SX drivetrain, Shimano MT420 brakes, and just a few other extremely subtle details, but the two models are much more similar than they are different.

photo
Stance 29 2

The Stance 29 2 is the entry-level option, and that's almost exactly the same as the Stance, but, as the name suggests, the Stance non-descriptors-added comes with smaller wheels. The Stance / Stance 2 comes with a Shimano Cues groupset and the color options of 'Black Diamond' and 'Misty Forest.'



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Trail Bikes Giant Giant Stance


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
721 articles
Report
20 Comments
  • 3 0
 Cues > NX by a mile!

It's funny how product managers spec models sometimes. Like this, the NX (hot garbage!) is a 'higher' spec than the impressive Cues groupset. I'll take LinkGlyde over SRAM any day.
  • 1 0
 I think it's SX not NX but either way yeah it's low end sram 1x12 vs shimano cues 1x10.
  • 4 0
 The 2015 stance was my first mountain bike. I broke the chainstay. Just riding a long, hopping off the curb of course.
  • 2 1
 I’ve had a Trance X with several upgrades for a few years. Great and underrated bikes. Linkage and manufacturing is freaking SOLID compared to the Norco I had (sorry, maybe I just had bad luck). I imagine the Stance would be rad too.
  • 5 0
 Hallelujah, it has a thru axle on the back!
  • 3 2
 I just don't trust an aluminum flex stay. It starts to fatigue the minute you start riding it. Doesn't mean it WILL break on you, but it's not meant to handle repeated cycles or tension like carbon fibre can. Save your money and buy the entry level trance if you can.
  • 1 0
 so yes you're entirely right that aluminum starts to fatigue however it has a floor for how much percentage of its strength it can lose. So if giant did all the math right then it should last a while. However I wouldn't be surprised if some people snap these hucking it at windrock
  • 4 0
 Wings on jet liners are aluminum and think flex a hell of a lot more times than this bike flex stays ever will.
  • 2 0
 @KolaPanda: That is incorrect, unlike steel or titanium, aluminum does not have a fatigue limit.

That means that regardless of how lightly it’s used, the strength will eventually decrease to the point it will fail.

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fatigue_limit
  • 1 0
 I don't think it's an actual flexible part (meaning a substantial amount of flex). It says "Flexpoint suspension"

Look at it, it's pretty beefy. Probably just some marketing name for the shock layout.
  • 1 0
 Look at the merida 160. ZERO issues. - however dont trust certain brands with this kinda design
  • 3 2
 It's one thing for Giant to claim the flex stay is about saving weight, it's another for PB to just repeat that without calling it out as BS. Alloy flex stays are a busted chainstay waiting to happen (after the warranty period expires, they hope), and a way to cut costs at the expense of value/reliability.

This was not a press release, but a piece of PB generated content about a new product with editorial comments included, and the flex stay could have been put into context. Missed opportunity, I'd say.
  • 3 0
 In most instances I’d agree with you 1000% here. Having said that, I’ve worked at a Giant dealer (among many other brands) for the better part of six years and seen, serviced, and sold hundreds of flex-stay Stances/Liv Emboldens, bikes that typically go to people who don’t know or don’t care to maintain them, and still haven’t seen one break. We’ve warrantied literal dozens of other aluminum and carbon flex-stay bikes from multiple other manufacturers but for some reason these dang Giants go forever. No doubt we’ll see some let go in due time, it’s inevitable given the fatigue properties of aluminum, but I’d wager most last a hell of a lot longer than the offerings of many other “nicer” brands. Knock Giant for what you will, but I don’t think any other brand has figured out how to make a full squish mountain bike go for longer with no maintenance. Also fun tidbit, eight or so years ago one of the pro category winter series races at Bootleg was won on a flex-stay QR Stance. It’s a sheep in sheep's clothing, but goddamn that sheep is metal.
  • 3 0
 Giant, the Toyotas of the biking world,

Nothing fancy, always late to the party but reliable and dependable.

Don’t think they would release snap-ity stays.
  • 1 0
 @PocoBoho: Maybe the 1990's Toyotas of the biking world.

I have a '89 4x4 that is still running strong on the original manual tranny/motor approaching 300k miles, I bought it for $5000 24 years ago. That's like a Giant.

Have you seen what a new Tacoma goes for these days!
  • 1 0
 I promise you that as the literal largest bike manufacture in the world (and therefore very likely employs some very intelligent people who know a thing or two about financials), if it was as bad of a problem for them as you make it sound, they wouldn't continue to release new iterations of this bike with the same suspension platform.
  • 2 0
 Quality bikes and has been around for a while.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the rocker is trying to hide the fact the seat tube is preggers
  • 1 0
 That’s a great refresh
  • 1 1
 Rather have a hardtail than the shock thats on there







