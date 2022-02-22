First Look: Giro's New Merit Helmet

The Merit is the latest addition to Giro's helmet lineup, aimed at trail riders who are looking for a well-ventilated option that's packed with the latest safety features. Considering the fact that it's equipped with Giro's Spherical technology, it has an impressively low profile shape. Even with two separate layers of foam it's not overly bulky, and the 360 gram weight is very reasonable.



The Merit is priced at $220, and the men's version is available in sizes small, medium, and large, with six different colors to choose from. The women's version is available in sizes small and medium in three different colors.

Giro Merit Details

• 15 vents

• Mips Spherical

• Dual density foam liner

• Roc-Loc Trail Air fit system

• Ionic+ antimicrobial padding

• Weight: 360 grams (medium, actual)

• Sizes: S, M, L

• Six different colorways

• MSRP: $220 USD

• www.giro.com

The two layers that make up the Spherical system are joined with elastomers. There's a generous amount of ventilation to help keep air flowing, even at slower speeds.

A strip of textured rubber helps keep goggle straps from slipping off. Giro's Roc-Loc system uses a ratcheting dial to adjust the fit.

Photo: Giro

For those who aren't familiar with the concept, the Spherical design is essentially a helmet within a helmet – two separate EPS (expanded polystyrene) portions are joined with elastomers, which allows the outer layer to move in the event of a crash. A slip plane is mounted to the top of the inner layer to reduce the friction between the two layers. Different densities of foam are used to absorb different impact levels – softer foam helps with slower speed events, and harder foam helps with the higher speed hits.Other features include an adjustable visor, a grippy material at the back of the helmet to keep goggle straps from slipping, and a ratcheting dial to fine tune the fit. There are a total of 15 vents spread over the helmet, along with channels in the foam to help keep air flowing.