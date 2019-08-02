First Look: GT's 2020 Force 29 Gets Big Wheels & More Travel

What is it and what's it for?

You probably also spotted the same LTS ''Linkage Tuned Suspension'' system, although GT says they've made some kinematic changes to have it better suit big wheels. The latest incarnation of their LTS design is very not GT-like in its straightforwardness; it's a Horst Link system driven by a big rocker that, unlike many of their previous layouts, isn't trying to pull some kind of trick. It's also a layout that GT is using on everything from their Sensor trail rig to their Fury DH bike.Our own Dan Roberts took a deep and dorky dive into the 27.5'' Force's kinematics , and while they're obviously different bikes, the two are basically blood relatives whose suspension will perform similarly on the trail. These three letters might trigger some memories, depending on your age and experience.

Force 29 Geometry



Not surprisingly given that it has the same intentions as the 27.5" Force, the new big-wheeler gets some modern geometry numbers that make a lot of sense, with a few exceptions. First, the good: there's a 65-degree head angle that's fitting, a 77-degree seat angle, and a 475mm reach on our large-sized test bike. Those all seem about right given the action the Force 29 is meant to see, but the relatively tall seat tube and standover height aren't ideal.



For comparison's sake, the large-sized Force 29's 460mm seat tube is 30mm longer than what you'll find on a large-sized Santa Cruz Megatower, and my underside tells me that the 770mm standover is way too high. In fact, my underside contacts the top tube when I have both feet flat on the ground.



It also gets the same geometry adjustment chip at the lower shock mount; flipping it provides 6mm of change at the bottom bracket and a half a degree at the head tube.



The Force 29 Trio

The Expert (left) goes for $3,700 USD, while $2,700 USD will get you the Elite model (right). The Expert (left) goes for $3,700 USD, while $2,700 USD will get you the Elite model (right).