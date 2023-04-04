First Ride: Guerilla Gravity's Updated Smash

After debuting their Revved carbon technology a few years ago, Guerilla Gravity has been incrementally updating their lineup to feature more of this novel carbon construction. The thermoplastic carbon fiber composite touts a host of different qualities to traditional carbon fiber, and can be manufactured in-country with relatively little waste. GG has started making the chainstays of their bikes out of their Revved carbon, starting with the Trail Pistol and Gnarvana before moving to the Smash.



The updated Smash still sports the ability to convert into any of the other GG models, with their lineup of aftermarket seat-and-chainstay kits that provide different geometry and kinematics. Sitting in the middle of their travel range, the Smash is positioned as the ride-anywhere all-mountain bike, with enough travel in reserve for some pretty serious terrain.



Guerilla Gravity Smash V2



• 29" front and rear

• 150mm frame travel, 150mm fork

• 64.7° head angle

• 440mm chainstays

• 10mm reach adjust headset

• Sizes: 2, 3, 4 (446-510mm reach)

• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg

• Made in Denver, CO

• Frameset: $3,295 USD

• MSRP: $6,995 USD (Race Build)

• ridegg.com

