First Ride: Guerilla Gravity's Updated Smash

After debuting their Revved carbon technology a few years ago, Guerilla Gravity has been incrementally updating their lineup to feature more of this novel carbon construction. The thermoplastic carbon fiber composite touts a host of different qualities to traditional carbon fiber, and can be manufactured in-country with relatively little waste. GG has started making the chainstays of their bikes out of their Revved carbon, starting with the Trail Pistol and Gnarvana before moving to the Smash.
The updated Smash still sports the ability to convert into any of the other GG models, with their lineup of aftermarket seat-and-chainstay kits that provide different geometry and kinematics. Sitting in the middle of their travel range, the Smash is positioned as the ride-anywhere all-mountain bike, with enough travel in reserve for some pretty serious terrain.
Guerilla Gravity Smash V2
• 29" front and rear
• 150mm frame travel, 150mm fork
• 64.7° head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• 10mm reach adjust headset
• Sizes: 2, 3, 4 (446-510mm reach)
• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg
• Made in Denver, CO
• Frameset: $3,295 USD
• MSRP: $6,995 USD (Race Build)
The updates to the Smash are subtle, but significant enough to warrant some attention, so let's dig in. Frame Details
The front triangle of the Smash is unchanged from the prior generation, and as a result the front-end geo remains the same. There are some geometry tweaks that come along with the Revved rear end, primarily in the form of longer chainstays.
When the original aluminum Smash came out, it featured 429mm stays in all sizes, but that number grew to 434mm for the V1 Smash and now to 440mm for the V2. Stay lengths are not size-specific, but should be better balanced for the range of reaches available. I think size-specific rear end geo is the way to go, but given GG's aftermarket stay kits and the logistical nightmare that would ensue with a sizing component, I understand why they didn't go that way direction.
The biggest changes brought on by the redesigned rear end of the Smash come in the form of weight, stiffness, and kinematics. The Revved chainstays achieve a claimed 50% increase in lateral stiffness while also reducing weight by 90 grams when compared to the aluminum predecessors. The V2 Smash sees a 5mm increase in travel, now sporting 150mm in the rear, with a 5% increase in suspension progression. Guerilla Gravity has also done away with the Crush/Plush flip chip, opting instead for one position that optimizes climbing and descending performance slightly better than the prior generation.
Guerilla Gravity continues to employ their unique solution to cable management, with a bolt-on cover that requires no cutting or zip-ties. It seems some GG owners have found this solution a bit frustrating, as containing all 4 cables while installing the cover can be a bit of a mess - so one clever owner came up with a 3D-printed cable management
solution that integrates with the existing bolt holes.
I haven't found the cable cover to be all that fussy, and definitely prefer any form of external routing to the fully-internal game most brands are playing these days. The upper exit of the cable cover is a little funky, though, as the cables tend to push up against the handlebar as opposed to lying naturally in front of the bike. Some creative arrangement could probably solve this, but it's a bit of a frustrating quirk in the meantime.Build Options
There are 3 build kits, with 2 color options for each kit, plus one special Launch Edition build with a corresponding colorway. The V2 Smash is also available as a frameset, and in GG's custom a-la-carte builder.
The available builds are as follows:Ride
($4995 USD)
NX drivetrain, Code R brakes, RockShox Select suspension, and Sun Ringle Duroc wheels. Rally
($6295 USD)
GX drivetrain, G2 RSC brakes, RockShox Ultimate suspension, and DT Swiss M1900 wheels. Race
($6995 USD)
XO1 drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, Fox Factory suspension, and Crank Brothers Synthesis Alloy wheels.Launch Edition
($6995 USD)
Same build as the Race, but with a GX/XO1 mixed drivetrain, and a DHX2 instead of a Float X shock.
For folks who own a V1 Smash, updated aftermarket stay kits will be available for purchase in the coming months. You'll be able to update your existing bike to the latest model without swapping the entire frame, and GG will even offer the kits in current and old-model colorways. Riding the Smash
I've been riding a Size 4 Race build Smash for the past few weeks, and have a few thoughts to share on the updated all-mountain ripper.
As one of the more well-populated travel brackets in the current market, the 150mm all-mountain bike can go a variety of directions these days. Some brands are pushing that travel as their race-focused enduro rig, others are maximizing efficiency and simply keeping some extra travel on tap. Within that spectrum, Guerilla Gravity has slotted the Smash right into the middle, as a bike that feels pretty happy doing just about anything.
The do-it-all nature of the Smash makes for a bike that's easy to spend a day on, be it on relatively tame terrain or scraping up big climbs to reach nasty descents. The pedaling performance was quietly impressive, with enough traction for janky maneuvers, but plenty of support for buff singletrack and long logging road grinds. I tend to prefer a more active suspension for grip on both climbs and descents, and the Smash delivers that without feeling too wallowy.
Descending on the new Guerilla Gravity is best characterized by how balanced you feel in the bike - neither too far over the front or off the back. I'd chalk a lot of this up to the longer rear center, but also to the high native stack of the frame. This makes it possible to really maximize the rider space over the bike, allowing for a more neutral body position through changing terrain. I've been riding the size 4 Smash with the reach adjustment in the short position, as the 500mm reach feels like the ideal max for me on a bike of this sort. All that reach and a longer chainstay make for a pretty sizable wheelbase, but the Smash doesn't feel too tricky in tighter terrain. A bit more body language is required to get things set up for steep and tight turns, but you're well-positioned in the middle of the bike to get things pointed in the right direction.
One little complaint that might bother long-term owners was the water bottle clearance. With the toptube-mounted arrangement, it's hard to fit a full-size bottle, and even on the size 4 frame a large bottle would rattle against the downtube on descents. That said, you do have a second mount location below the shock, so conceivably you could fit a second micro bottle down there, if you're not using the space for tools or spares.Build Kit Thoughts
For the most part, the build kits on the V2 Smash make sense to me. I've been riding the Race build - the most expensive of the bunch - and though it works quite well, there are a couple things I changed to better suit my needs. I swapped out the EXO/EXO+ tires for stickier and meatier options, as the slimy roots here in Bellingham don't look kindly upon hard compounds or thin casings. On the wheel front, I found the Crank Brothers Synthesis Alloy wheels to be quite comfortable, though the hub engagement was bad enough to be frustrating at times. Pedaling out of corners was sometimes met with an awkward lurch until you hit the point of engagement, though this is something one could get used to after a while.
The e*thirteen cockpit is solid and hard to fault, but I swapped it out for my personal preference of a 40mm stem and some higher-rise bars. Luckily, as I mentioned earlier, the Smash has a fairly high stack as-is, so I didn't have to employ any crazy-high bars for the steep tracks around here.
The Fox Factory 36 has been excellent so far, with a ride feel that complements the rear suspension quite nicely. I'm sure a lot of people will be running the Smash with coil shocks, but I think the air spec suits it nicely for the majority of riding. One little detail I loved seeing was the BikeYoke Revive Dropper; this is a truly excellent component, and the longevity and serviceability make for a great investment.
Overall, I think Guerilla Gravity has made some nice incremental improvements to their jack-of-all-trades bike, with plenty of room to adapt to a variety of use cases. I really enjoyed the balanced feel, and though the bike was quite neutral it stood out in just how easy it was to ride in a wide breadth of terrain. Add to that the aftermarket adjustability of the modular frame platform, and you have a very wide range of use out of just one American-made frame.
