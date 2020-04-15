First Look: Gulo's New Wheels Have Carbon Spokes - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Gulo Composites have given us a preview of their new GMX-25 and GME-30 wheels that use carbon rims and spokes, which they claim provides a reduction in weight along with an increase in strength and ride quality. The spokes are triaxial braided carbon, which Gulo claims hasn't been used in this application up until this point. They're laced into a rim designed by Gulo that allows the spoke to enter straight in instead of at an angle.

Gulo is a brand of KEIR Manufacturing Inc, a company that has been working in manufacturing composites for the industrial world for over ten years.

The photos here are of an early production wheelset and there are some changes on the final product in finishing and where the spoke threads into the hub. I'll be testing the more refined final version over the coming months.

G1 Spoke Details

The center of the system and obvious point of interest for everyone here is the carbon spoke. Gulo claim that it took hundreds of test runs to settle on their production spoke. The result, which Gulo is calling their "Gulo Integrated Spoke" is a triaxially braided composite made up of a blend of different materials. In developing the spoke, the team at Gulo claim there were two main goals, low weight and impact resistance. The G1 spoke was formulated to absorb large impacts without failure, yet retain tension for longer than traditional spokes, which weigh significantly more.

The spoke starts out as multiple reels of fiber on Gulo's triaxial braiding machines that are made into spools of spoke braid and then molded into the final spoke shape. The aluminum ferrule end pieces are then attached using aerospace grade bonding agents to create a complete spoke. Gulo claim that the spokes can take multiple harsh impacts without losing tension or structural integrity.

Wheelsets

There will be several different wheelsets offered, both road and mountain. We'll focus on the two mountain wheelsets here, the GMX-25 and GME-30.

The GMX-25 is designed for XC racing and is made to be lightweight and strong. The 25mm internal width rim utilizes an asymmetric offset and 24 spokes. The wheels have Gulo's ETI system hubs with 6.66-degrees of engagement and can run either XD or Shimano Microspline. The spokes on this wheelset weigh 2.6 grams each. The wheelset has a 100kg weight limit and weighs 1,300g with rim tape and valves installed.

The GME-30 is designed for trail and enduro use. The wheelset has a 30mm internal width rim, and use a Gulo system hub with 6.66-degrees of engagement and 2.6g spokes. The wheelset weighs 1,475g with valves and rim tape installed.



Now, these wheels are some of the more interesting ones we've seen lately and they tick the boxes of light weight and a high level of engineering. How do they hold up? Time will tell - I have a set of their GMX-25 XC Race wheels in hand and will be putting them through the paces in the coming months, with a full review to follow.



Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



12 Comments

  • 7 0
 6.66 Degrees of engagement - Hell yeah
  • 2 0
 Satan approves.
  • 1 0
 and gulo gulo is genus and species for wolverine.
  • 3 0
 You can just build a custom wheelset that comes in at this weight as long as you get some DT240 hubs or something similarly light.
  • 2 1
 Not so sure about this. If I wanted exotic spokes, I'd be more likely to look at Dyneema spokes such as what Berd is offering. Those would very likely be lighter than these carbon spokes (both due to Dyneema's superior density and less structure needed to attach to the hub/wheel) and will work with almost any hub on the market. Finally, my dream of an Onyx Racing Hub without a weight penalty can be achieved.
  • 1 0
 I love the idea and the Tech. These are super cool and that weight......BUT.... I loath specialty wheel anything. Blow and spoke or a rim and you're stuck. I use Mavic for road and buy spare spokes are soon as I order the wheelset so im not stuck without wheels mid season. Give me an alloy 32h any day. I can fix it in the back of my jeep with parts I can likely get an any backtown shop even if its not a perfect match of what I wanted
  • 2 1
 I actually like the idea of carbon spokes. I bet they will hold tension much better than steel while also dropping some weight. But I forgot this is PB and we are supposed to hate anything new.
  • 3 0
 Compliance has left the chat
  • 3 1
 this is the dumbest thing on earth
  • 1 0
 Wher the fk is the super sentinel. Lift your game transition. Let's do this pond thing with a bang!
  • 1 1
 Ok, i9. Ball is in your court now.
  • 1 0
 Are u the famous guy that broke out of prison?!!!

Post a Comment



