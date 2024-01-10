First Look: Haro Returns With the Saguaro Hardtail

Jan 10, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

It's been a while since we've seen Haro make a splash in the mountain bike world, but with their newly-minted hardcore hardtail, they're looking to dive back into the deep end. The bike features a strong parts spec, a simple aluminum frame, and good geometry for a wide array of riding. Not reinventing the wheel, just presenting another option for those so inclined.

The Saguaro frame features a hydroformed 6061 tubeset, internal routing, size specific front and rear-centers, and a UDH hanger to allow for Transmission compatibility.
Saguaro Details
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels (sz. S mixed-wheel)
• 140mm fork
• 64.5° head angle
• 76.5° seat angle
• 420-490mm reach
• 418-435mm chainstays
• $1,900-$4,000 USD
harobikes.com

photo

photo

Geometry

Haro is billing the Saguaro as a downhill-oriented hardcore hardtail, "with an aggressive geometry and slack head angle that is more inclined to hauling down hills than pedaling up them." In reality, the geo is pretty in-line with most of the trail-oriented hardtails I've seen on the market recently. Don't go thinking that's a bad thing, as there's usually a reason things tend towards a specific layout. In this case, the head angle is slack enough to keep you from getting terrified on the descents, while still allowing for agile handling in mellower terrain.

The size-specific rear center is a great detail to see here, as the balance point on a hardtail is almost more critical given the lack of dynamic shift as suspension cycles. When you've only got one position to work with, you might as well get it right. Same goes for the reach numbers, which have a pretty tight spacing that should allow for higher fidelity of sizing, assuming you fit within the 420-490mm range.

Haro did a great job of maximizing the dropper stroke on each frame size, with the small and medium sporting a 160mm, large a 180mm, and extra large getting the full 210mm. This is a relatively easy packaging problem relative to the full-suspension world, so it's nice to see manufacturers making the most of it.

photo
Nice branding and a stiff-looking rear end.
photo
With all the modern provisions.
photo
Internal routing is a real bummer.
photo
But at least the stock brakes are good.

photo

Build Kits

There are three build kits available, with a low lows and high highs that cater to a wide range of budgets and needs. The frame is consistent between all three, making aftermarket upgrades an easy and likely prospect. I like the simple lineup, as it give a solid low, medium, high sweep that people can happily ride and build from. There's no frame-only option for now, but hopefully that changes with time - seems many hardtail fans prefer the ground-up build. All three build kits are offered in both colors seen here.

photo
Saguaro 3 // $1,900 USD // RockShox TK35 fork, WTB KOM Team wheels, Tektro Gemini HD-M530 brakes, Shimano CUES 11-speed drivetrain.

photo
Saguaro 2 // $2,400 USD // Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, WTB KOM Tough wheels, TRP Slate Evo 4-piston brakes, SRAM NX drivetrain.

photo
Saguaro 3 // $4,000 USD // Fox 36 Performance Elite fork, DT Swiss aluminum wheels, TRP Trail EVO 4-piston brakes, SRAM GX Transmission drivetrain.


And most importantly: it comes in pink.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Haro Saguaro


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
134 articles
Report
30 Comments
  • 31 0
 PinkBike should do a pink bike field test where the only condition to being included in the field test is that the bike is pink.
  • 11 0
 Couldn't agree more.
  • 4 0
 The Pinkbike Pink Bike Field Test!
  • 23 1
 I think an electronic drivetrain is unnecessary for this bike, its just extra money that could better be spend elsewhere on the bike.
  • 9 2
 agreed...throw XT on there and use the savings to upgrade to Fox Factory on the top of the line build
  • 5 0
 @SATN-XC: or a better wheelset... not saying the current wheelset is "bad" but theres just so many areas that need it more than the drivetrain.
  • 7 0
 $4000 for an aluminum hard tail? That's not covered in top end components? In 2024? Hmm... bold move.
  • 1 1
 (Warning sarcasm ahead) ~ Clearly this is marketing to the " " dentist " " who has an eye to the past, when a ridiculously stiff hard tail and cracked teeth from the chunder sessions meant you were hardcore Wink
  • 2 0
 Yeah, that pricing is wild. Partially due to the Transmission I imagine, but like...why? I have to imagine anybody who's got $4k to burn on a hardtail is either going to want the weight savings of carbon or want to do some fancy bespoke steel thing with high-end everything.
  • 2 0
 Always kills me where price points fall on the drivetrain scenario. I'll take the CUES but I don't want a Turnkey fork and Gemini brakes. Bomber and Slates is epic but NX is a bummer, especially for the price, which ruins the aspect of replacing it for cheap with AdventX or CUES/Deore11. Shout out to every company doing Bomber/Deore builds in the industry. That's the best mixture for entry level. AdventX is also acceptable. And honestly NX would be fine if it wasn't usually much more than Deore builds. Why pay more for potentially worse performance. Sigh
  • 4 0
 So... where's this 'in frame storage' on the bike mentioned at the start of the article? Or is that a typo?
  • 2 0
 Typo, my bad
  • 1 0
 came here to say exactly this - where is it? There are spots to mount accessories but no where do I see a port to inside the frame.
  • 6 4
 “Internal routing is a real bummer.” Why? With it done in segments, seems like it would be easier to install.
  • 26 0
 Personal opinion, but I just prefer the simplicity of externally-routed brake lines, especially on a hardtail. It's easier to work on, build, and can be made clean and quiet just the same.
  • 9 0
 Putting on 3 zip ties on an already bleed brake will always be easier then then fishing a pick and string and re-bleeding brakes. Even if you have the management tool, you could just not have to bleed your brakes.
  • 5 0
 @dariodigiulio: at least it's not through the headset
  • 1 0
 A Haro with a UDH... I never thought I'd see the day. Not having a native SS option is too bad on any bike with a BMX background, in my opinion.
  • 1 0
 could run an eccentric bottom bracket and solved.
  • 4 0
 I got a haro on
  • 2 0
 Geometry looks pretty spot on and 140 is perfect for a bike like that.
  • 2 0
 190 hardtail is where its at.
  • 1 0
 Typo on the image caption--you have the Saguaro 1 labeled as a second Saguaro 3.
  • 6 6
 Just finished JKW's video on this, and it looks pretty well sorted. Pricing seems pretty reasonable too.
  • 2 2
 I thought it was a bad look that they couldn't be bothered to send him the proper size frame the first time around though.
  • 2 1
 @ohbmxer: was it they couldn't be bothered or that they don't care enough to ensure someone got the correct size? Seems like for the asking price, they would have gotten something like this right.
  • 1 0
 @NRZ: I think he said he got a pre-production bike and in the video he implies someone at Haro didn't ensure he was sent the proper size. Not sure if it was a mis-labeled frame or something else.
  • 1 0
 You say it has "in-frame storage", I don't see it.
  • 1 0
 The first "Saguaro 3" in the photo description should be 'Saguaro 1', no?
  • 1 0
 Ok, I'll pile on...$4k for hardtail with Udh...what a time to be alive.







