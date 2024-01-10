First Look: Haro Returns With the Saguaro Hardtail

It's been a while since we've seen Haro make a splash in the mountain bike world, but with their newly-minted hardcore hardtail, they're looking to dive back into the deep end. The bike features a strong parts spec, a simple aluminum frame, and good geometry for a wide array of riding. Not reinventing the wheel, just presenting another option for those so inclined.



The Saguaro frame features a hydroformed 6061 tubeset, internal routing, size specific front and rear-centers, and a UDH hanger to allow for Transmission compatibility.

Saguaro Details

• Aluminum frame

• 29" wheels (sz. S mixed-wheel)

• 140mm fork

• 64.5° head angle

• 76.5° seat angle

• 420-490mm reach

• 418-435mm chainstays

• $1,900-$4,000 USD

• harobikes.com

• Aluminum frame• 29" wheels (sz. S mixed-wheel)• 140mm fork• 64.5° head angle• 76.5° seat angle• 420-490mm reach• 418-435mm chainstays• $1,900-$4,000 USD

Geometry

Nice branding and a stiff-looking rear end. With all the modern provisions.

Internal routing is a real bummer. But at least the stock brakes are good.

Build Kits

Saguaro 3 // $1,900 USD // RockShox TK35 fork, WTB KOM Team wheels, Tektro Gemini HD-M530 brakes, Shimano CUES 11-speed drivetrain.

Saguaro 2 // $2,400 USD // Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, WTB KOM Tough wheels, TRP Slate Evo 4-piston brakes, SRAM NX drivetrain.

Saguaro 3 // $4,000 USD // Fox 36 Performance Elite fork, DT Swiss aluminum wheels, TRP Trail EVO 4-piston brakes, SRAM GX Transmission drivetrain.

Haro is billing the Saguaro as a downhill-oriented hardcore hardtail, "with an aggressive geometry and slack head angle that is more inclined to hauling down hills than pedaling up them." In reality, the geo is pretty in-line with most of the trail-oriented hardtails I've seen on the market recently. Don't go thinking that's a bad thing, as there's usually a reason things tend towards a specific layout. In this case, the head angle is slack enough to keep you from getting terrified on the descents, while still allowing for agile handling in mellower terrain.The size-specific rear center is a great detail to see here, as the balance point on a hardtail is almost more critical given the lack of dynamic shift as suspension cycles. When you've only got one position to work with, you might as well get it right. Same goes for the reach numbers, which have a pretty tight spacing that should allow for higher fidelity of sizing, assuming you fit within the 420-490mm range.Haro did a great job of maximizing the dropper stroke on each frame size, with the small and medium sporting a 160mm, large a 180mm, and extra large getting the full 210mm. This is a relatively easy packaging problem relative to the full-suspension world, so it's nice to see manufacturers making the most of it.There are three build kits available, with a low lows and high highs that cater to a wide range of budgets and needs. The frame is consistent between all three, making aftermarket upgrades an easy and likely prospect. I like the simple lineup, as it give a solid low, medium, high sweep that people can happily ride and build from. There's no frame-only option for now, but hopefully that changes with time - seems many hardtail fans prefer the ground-up build. All three build kits are offered in both colors seen here.And most importantly: it comes in pink.