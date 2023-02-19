First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs

Feb 19, 2023
by Seb Stott  


Hope have been making hubs for 30 years. In that time they've built a reputation for reliability, serviceability, and quality. They don't update their products on a regular basis - they released the Pro 4 hub back in 2016 - but today they're launching the next generation Pro 5.

One of Hope's main goals for the Pro 5 was to reduce drag in the drive mechanism. This, they say, was achieved with a new "zero drag labyrinth seal, and an improved ratchet and pawl system, with new springs." Apparently, these also increase durability and reliability compared to the Pro 4.
PRO 5 Details

• Faster engagement (108 points).
• Claimed lower drag & better reliability
• Stiffer hub shell and bigger bearings
• Available with all major freehub, disc, spoke, and axle standards
• Interchangeable end caps to fit different axle widths
• Price:from £220 (rear) / £95 (front)
• More information: hopetech.com

Hope Pro 5 hubs

If you swap from a Pro 4 to a Pro 5, you're probably more likely to notice the faster freehub pickup; the number of engagement points has gone from 44 to 108 - meaning the freehub engagement angle has gone from 8.2 to 3.3 degrees. The Pro 5 uses an offset six-pawl design with a 54-tooth ratchet ring, where two sets of three pawls engage the ratchet alternately. There is also an e-bike version, where all 6 pawls engage simultaneously for higher durability but half the points of engagement (54).


The Pro 5 is more than a few upgrades - it's a full overhaul, with a stiffer hub shell, a new axle design, and bigger bearings.

It's available in pretty much every configuration you might need. There are HG, XD and Microspline freehubs; Centerlock or 6-bolt rotor mounting, straight pull or J-bend spoke drillings with 24, 28, 32, or 36 holes. There are hubs for trials and e-bikes and there are 100 and 110 mm front hubs and 135/142; 148 and 150/157 mm rear hubs. Adapters are available to switch between 100 & 110; 150 & 157, or 135 &amp 142 mm axles (see compatibility table below).


Impressively, Hope say they'll continue making spare parts for ten years after a product is discontinued. The Pro 5 is due in stock at retailers from March 1st.




9 Comments

 It's good to see spares continuing to be made for discontinued products for a number of years. It shows a little more respect for the end user and moves away from the throwaway mentality many of us have (or are made to have) when something breaks or needs servicing.

Would be good to see more companies making this kind of commitment to their products.
 After being burned by Chris King discontinue all their legacy ISO hub parts, I decided not to support companies that do not produce parts for discontinued products. Hope seems like a good alternative now.
 I love how they make the word 'hub' sound like the German word 'Hub' which in the bike world is used for 'suspension travel'. :-)

Good stuff as always from Barnoldswick!
 One of the things I would love most would be a hub with Hope build quality, serviceability and configurability, but.....silent. Onyx are not a viable option.
 I was hoping to see some weights
 Weigh your wallet, pay for the hub and weigh it again. Subtract the second number from the first and you will see how much lighter
 If not mentioned by the marketeers... it's probably more than the old one. : -D
 Argh, I've got a Pro4 wheel on order... Next time!
 Pro5 with SC alloy will be the rage this year bet they already on ebay





