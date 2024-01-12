First Look: Hope Releases DH Version of PRO 5 Hub



Now, there is a DH-specific hub designed around a 7-speed cassette. The 150/157 DH hub has wider flange spacing than the standard PRO 5 150/157 hub for 10/11/12-speed cassettes, further increasing the machined aluminum hub shell's strength and stiffness. Hope says the wider spoke bracing angle combined with equal spoke tension on a symmetric rim makes the complete wheel as strong as possible.



The hub takes a 6-bolt disc only, and there are 32 spoke holes.









PRO 5 DH Details

• 6.6° engagement (54 points)

• Claimed lower drag & better reliability

• Stiffer hub shell and bigger bearings

• Available with steel XD or HG freehub for SRAM or Shimano multi-piece cassette

• 148 and 150/157 hub width

• Price: £230 / €290 / $291 USD

• More information:

