First Look: Hope Releases DH Version of PRO 5 Hub

Last year, Hope updated their mountain bike hubs from the PRO 4 to the PRO 5
. The overhaul delivered a hub with faster pickup, owing to an increased number of engagement points; up from 44 to 108. It also saw the introduction of a "zero drag labyrinth seal", the aim of which was to reduce drag in the drive mechanism. On top of those improvements, the shape of the hub shell was updated to be stiffer, with room to accommodate bigger bearings for improved reliability and durability.
Now, there is a DH-specific hub designed around a 7-speed cassette. The 150/157 DH hub has wider flange spacing than the standard PRO 5 150/157 hub for 10/11/12-speed cassettes, further increasing the machined aluminum hub shell's strength and stiffness. Hope says the wider spoke bracing angle combined with equal spoke tension on a symmetric rim makes the complete wheel as strong as possible.
The hub takes a 6-bolt disc only, and there are 32 spoke holes.
PRO 5 DH Details
• 6.6° engagement (54 points)
• Claimed lower drag & better reliability
• Stiffer hub shell and bigger bearings
• Available with steel XD or HG freehub for SRAM or Shimano multi-piece cassette
• 148 and 150/157 hub width
• Price: £230 / €290 / $291 USD
• More information: hopetech.com
Unlike the most of the PRO 5 range, the DH version offers only 54 POEs, owing to the fact that all 6 pawls engage the 54T ratchet simultaneously. This is also true of the eBike-specific PRO 5 hubs, a step taken to improve durability in that higher torque application.
The PRO 5 DH hubs are available now from Hope dealers.
