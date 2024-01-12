First Look: Hope Releases DH Version of PRO 5 Hub

Jan 12, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
<Photo is private>

Last year, Hope updated their mountain bike hubs from the PRO 4 to the PRO 5. The overhaul delivered a hub with faster pickup, owing to an increased number of engagement points; up from 44 to 108. It also saw the introduction of a "zero drag labyrinth seal", the aim of which was to reduce drag in the drive mechanism. On top of those improvements, the shape of the hub shell was updated to be stiffer, with room to accommodate bigger bearings for improved reliability and durability.

Now, there is a DH-specific hub designed around a 7-speed cassette. The 150/157 DH hub has wider flange spacing than the standard PRO 5 150/157 hub for 10/11/12-speed cassettes, further increasing the machined aluminum hub shell's strength and stiffness. Hope says the wider spoke bracing angle combined with equal spoke tension on a symmetric rim makes the complete wheel as strong as possible.

The hub takes a 6-bolt disc only, and there are 32 spoke holes.



PRO 5 DH Details
• 6.6° engagement (54 points)
• Claimed lower drag & better reliability
• Stiffer hub shell and bigger bearings
• Available with steel XD or HG freehub for SRAM or Shimano multi-piece cassette
• 148 and 150/157 hub width
• Price: £230 / €290 / $291 USD
• More information: hopetech.com

<Photo is private>

Unlike the most of the PRO 5 range, the DH version offers only 54 POEs, owing to the fact that all 6 pawls engage the 54T ratchet simultaneously. This is also true of the eBike-specific PRO 5 hubs, a step taken to improve durability in that higher torque application.

The PRO 5 DH hubs are available now from Hope dealers.

<Photo is private>

Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
28 articles
22 Comments
  • 37 0
 The pictures of this one must only be visible to the elites. I guess I haven’t made it just yet…
  • 2 0
 PB bough info about your salary from Facebook and offered Hope a deal so they pay only for clicks that matter, simple. Plus they don't have to pay for bandwidth.
*Hope Robin does not read comments and if you do Robin, it was my idea ...*
  • 1 0
 There is a thumbnail on the front page so that'll have to do for now.
  • 3 0
 Only vis to outside+
  • 1 0
 A) Any idea why they went with simultaneous pawl engagement in this setting, as the maximum torque should still be a good bit lower than what you'd see in a trail bike with a 52t ring?
B) Also all the photos are private.
  • 3 1
 Seems to me there could be peak loads on the drivetrain under hard compressions (hucks). Especially in case of a high pivot design when there is no lower pulley under the chainguide. Plus obviously this choice weights nothing whereas when going as fast as DH racers go, a high POE shouldn't be helpful either.
  • 1 1
 They should make a 7speed version for 148.. now that would be something interesting!

Much stronger rear wheel with more equal spoke tension…. and perfect for the marketing strategy to go back from 12 speed to 7 speed as this is almost 50% less decision time on what gear to run.
  • 2 0
 How about they just make sure they have their 148x12 models advailable to buy...
  • 1 0
 Nice with all the dh bikes running 148 nowday they will be able to build stronger wheels.
  • 1 0
 Which DH bikes are going 148 that you know of? I just curious because know of 1 DH bikes are using 148, but quite a few are using 150 and 157 still. Is it just the TR11?
  • 2 0
 @Phaethon85: Specialized Demo Race
  • 1 1
 @max-power: Thanks. It will be interesting to see if more DH bikes end up on the 148mm platform. I don't mind this because I'd like to have a wheelset that works for on an enduro bike and a downhill bike.
  • 2 0
 @Phaethon85: supernought
  • 1 0
 @Phaethon85: Frameworks too
  • 1 0
 I would bet adding a micro spline free hub option spaced to the right 2.5mm would be well received?
  • 2 0
 Nevermind, I can read
  • 1 0
 So for this first look are we just using our imagination to see it?
  • 1 0
 Quiet news day
  • 1 2
 54 or 108 points of engagement? Your write up contradicts itself
  • 2 0
 54, when it says 108 that's in reference to the standard Pro 5.
  • 1 0
 54 for Hope DH hub as it comes with steel freehub. But if you change to alloy version of freehub, you will get 108...
  • 1 1
 I Hope I can buy these







