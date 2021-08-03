First Look: Hope Releases Three New Clipless Pedals

Aug 3, 2021
by Seb Stott  


Previously, Hope didn't offer a clipless pedal, but now they have three. Their brand new Union clipless pedals cover all intended uses from XC, trail and DH/enduro. Unlike some clipless pedals which are cross-compatible with Shimano cleats, Hope use their own cleat design and their pedals aren't compatible with anyone else's cleats.

Interestingly, the pedals ship with two sets of cleats, which allow you to choose between 4° or 5° of float, and 12° or 13° release angle, respectively. Both cleats also allow 2mm of side-to-side float. The front part of the clip mechanism isn't rigidly fixed to the pedal body, but can move up as the cleat pushes into the slot. According to Hope, this reduces the force required to clip-in and allows a wider range of cleat/foot angles to engage. That could be handy when trying to clip back in on bumpy ground.
Hope Union Details
• Three models for XC, Trail and Gravity
• Claimed weight: 324g, 437g & 498g, respectively
• Dual clip mechanism - both front and rear clip parts move to ease cleat entry
• Proprietary cleats (not cross-compatible with other systems)
• Two cleat options giving 4° or 5° of float
• Cr-Mo axle (RC has Titanium axle), machined pedal body, stainless steel clip mechanism and cleats
• Three cartridge bearings plus Norglide bush, same parts as F20 flat pedal ,m
• Fully serviceable internals
• $190-$200 / £150-£160 / €185-€195
hopetech.com
Here's how Hope describe the intended use of the three Union pedals:

Union RC – Race Clip, small platform designed for decreased weight; 324g; £150/€185/$190

Union TC – Trail Clip, larger platform with 4 pins per side for increased contact with the shoe sole and greater stability for more aggressive riding; 437g; £150/€185/$190

Union GC – Gravity Clip, large platform with option of 7 pins per side or foot plates to give maximum contact between the shoe and pedal, providing the greatest stability; 498g; £160/€195/$200

Union RC (Race Clip)
Union TC (Trail Clip)

Union GC – Gravity Clip
Stainless steel cleats offering 4° or 5° float

The engagement mechanism is forward-entry only and has adjustable release tension. Hope promises a "positive and consistent" release feel, and the 5° cleat has a firmer release.

The GC pedal has a large platform with a similar shape to the Shimano Saint pedal , although the Hope GC has more pins (7 per side vs. 4).

Being Hope, they're available in six different colours: black, blue, orange, purple, red and silver. The internals are shared with Hope's F20 flat pedal, meaning three cartridge bearings and a Norglide bushing, and they should be easy enough to take apart and service. The lightweight RC pedal uses a titanium axle, while the TC and GC use a Cro-Mo steel axle, but these can be upgraded to titanium aftermarket.

All three Union pedals are now available for retailers to order, with first deliveries scheduled for September.

16 Comments

  • 16 0
 Man I really have a soft spot for Hope but proprietary cleats?
I have 4 (operational) bikes, 3 pairs of shoes, all SPD-compatible. If I'd want to move to these either buy 4 pairs of pedals or limit one pair of shoes to one bike.
That's not going to happen.
  • 13 0
 Proprietary cleats? No thanks, I'll stick with gazillion of other spd-compatible pedals...
  • 7 0
 Can you ask them for a comment on why they feel they need a new cleat design please Pinkbike?
I'd ring up and ask myself (and they'd probably tell me, they are really nice), but you could let everyone know.
  • 1 0
 Why haven't Hope learned that proprietary anything isn't what the general customer wants?! I have a lot of Hope kit on all my bikes because 1) they are great, but just as importantly 2) if something breaks, I can easily get spare parts from most shops.

They have backtracked on their HB bikes rear spacing recently, which was it's own size, despite promising to always stock that hub, so why do they continue down this path?
  • 3 0
 They look like great pedals, but proprietary cleats makes them a complete non starter
  • 2 0
 What a horrendous business decision to go with proprietary cleats. Basically ruling out a big part of the potential customers.
  • 1 0
 when you guys get your hands on them please measure the thickness, going from flats to cleats raises my shoes so much i have to lift my saddle by about 20mm, would be nice if that werent the case
  • 2 0
 Proprietary cleats will rule these out for a lot of people (including myself), shame...
  • 2 0
 I hope they don't release something without floating the idea first.
  • 2 0
 This was my first and last look on Hope pedals due to proprietary cleats.
  • 1 0
 Look good, but very pricey. MTB stuff has followed road bike business and pricing model too much now.
  • 1 0
 Any side profile pics available?
  • 1 0
 Aren't those HT cleats？
  • 2 1
 Now all they need is to make their flat pedals decent!
  • 2 0
 Apart from the pins being below average in terms of grip, I know people with 5 years on hope pedals without even opening them up for a re-grease.

What have you found so bad about them?
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: i think you've answered your own question: 'below average in terms of grip'

Post a Comment



