First Look: Hope Releases Three New Clipless Pedals



Previously, Hope didn't offer a clipless pedal, but now they have three. Their brand new Union clipless pedals cover all intended uses from XC, trail and DH/enduro. Unlike some clipless pedals which are cross-compatible with Shimano cleats, Hope use their own cleat design and their pedals aren't compatible with anyone else's cleats.



Interestingly, the pedals ship with two sets of cleats, which allow you to choose between 4° or 5° of float, and 12° or 13° release angle, respectively. Both cleats also allow 2mm of side-to-side float. The front part of the clip mechanism isn't rigidly fixed to the pedal body, but can move up as the cleat pushes into the slot. According to Hope, this reduces the force required to clip-in and allows a wider range of cleat/foot angles to engage. That could be handy when trying to clip back in on bumpy ground.



Hope Union Details

• Three models for XC, Trail and Gravity

• Claimed weight: 324g, 437g & 498g, respectively

• Dual clip mechanism - both front and rear clip parts move to ease cleat entry

• Proprietary cleats (not cross-compatible with other systems)

• Two cleat options giving 4° or 5° of float

• Cr-Mo axle (RC has Titanium axle), machined pedal body, stainless steel clip mechanism and cleats

• Three cartridge bearings plus Norglide bush, same parts as F20 flat pedal ,m

• Fully serviceable internals

• $190-$200 / £150-£160 / €185-€195

• hopetech.com

