First Look: Hope's Carbon Crank and TR Stem

Nine years after unveiling their first crank, Hope has a new carbon version. It's designed for Trail/All mountain use and has a claimed weight of 422g without a chainring or 487g with a 32t chainring. That's around 140 g lighter than their alloy crank.
Alternatively the RaceFace Era
crank has a claimed weight of 483 grams including a 32 tooth chainring, so very similar. The Hope is considerably more expensive though, at £550 / €690 / $695. The Era is $499 US, and Hope's alloy cranks cost £255 / €320 / $320 - that works out to about $2.67 per gram saved.
However, like with their alloy cranks, Hope offers their carbon crank in 155, 165 & 170mm lengths. If you're after a shorter crank
, these are among the lightest on the market.
In addition, Hope say they have "tuned stiffness characteristics for optimum ride feel", and that their "foam core helps to absorb impacts and dampen vibrations." I'd take that with a blood-pressure-raising pinch of salt, but they are implying that the carbon construction allows some flex to attenuate vibration much like a handlebar.
They're made from T700 fibres, which Hope say optimises the strength-to-weight ratio, and they're made with a "unique carbon construction method", though details are scarce for obvious reasons. The 7075 aluminium pedal thread inserts are replaceable if they become damaged and the hardware is available in black, blue, red, silver, purple and orange. They use the same 30mm 7075 aluminium alloy axle as their other cranks and play nicely with Hope's notoriously reliable bottom brackets. Oh, and they're still designed, tested and manufactured in Barnoldswick, UK.
Available from April 15th.
TR Stem
Hope's new TR stem replaces the AM, and is said to be both stiffer and lighter. It also adds a 40 mm length option (previously only 35 or 50 mm were available). There are 32, 40 and 50mm lengths in Ø31.8 mm clamp diameter and 35, 40 and 50mm lengths in Ø35 mm.
Claimed weights are 123g, 131g and 150g, respectively, in Ø31.8. A 2-piece front plate design with a “no gap” clamping system should simplify handlebar installation and adjustment.
They're available in black, silver, red, blue, purple, orange and a new bronze colour (shown), which is also available on other Hope products.
RRP: £105 / €135 / $135
Available from March 1st
For more, head to hopetech.com
