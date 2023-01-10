First Look: Hope's New F22 Flat Pedal

Never one to create a new product without a good reason to do so, Hope Technologies waited over a decade to update their tried and true F20 flat pedal. With the redesign comes a slightly updated name as well: the F22 . The changes made are subtle but meaningful, with improved performance and durability in mind.



The platform of the F22 has a noticeably different shape than the F20, with less material and a more side-specific shape. With a dual-concave pedal body and a tapered shape, the new design is intended to maximize contact with the shoe, while minimizing any chances of clipping obstacles on trail.

Hope F22 Details



• Redesigned platform

• Concave, asymmetric, tapered shape

• 11 pins per side, adjustable length

• Same internals as F20, with CrMo axle

• Fully rebuildable

• 2 year warranty

• 6 color options

• Weight: 360g / pair (claimed)

• Made in Barnoldswick, UK

• MSRP: £145.00 | €180.00 | $183.00

• hopetech.com/

Fully rebuildable, and built to last.

Flat and spiky. More corners = more grip?

Plenty of colors to suit your style.

There are 11 pins on each side of the pedal, with two distinct sizes and height adjustability to further tune the ride - using the taller pins on the outer edges and shorter ones in the center is meant to enhance the concave feel. On the internal side of things, Hope has stuck with the same layout as the F20, using three sealed cartridge bearing and an IGUS bushing to keep things running smoothly. The axle has been updated slightly, and is now made with a heat treated and plated high-strength Cr-Mo steel. The internals are sealed in the same manner as all other Hope pedals, and are intended to hold up to even the worst UK slop.The pins are reverse-loaded, meaning it should be a bit easier to extract one after you smoke it on a rock. The F22s also come with a pin reducer kit, which are essentially spacers that take up some of the 6mm stack height if that's too tall for your taste. The hexagonal shape of the longer pins is meant to increase their bite into the soles of shoes, resulting in more grip.We don't have exact numbers on the overall thickness of the pedal, but the silhouette appears only a bit taller than that of the F20, and the improved asymmetric shape should keep any corners from hanging up on trail.Retailing for $183 USD, the updated F22 pedal from Hope Technologies is available today.