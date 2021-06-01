First Look: Hope's New XCR Brake Sneaks Under 200g

Hope Technology has released details of a new XC brake, the XCR. It's a two-piston brake designed for cross-country, downcountry and trail riding. While Hope's existing Tech 3 X2 brake weighs from 249g per end (claimed), the XCR is said to weigh 199g for the lever, hose and caliper, or 182g without fluid, which is how some claimed weights are measured, apparently. The XCR uses a "special edition version" of their one-piece, CNC machined X2 caliper, while the lever is brand new.



Hope XCR brake Details



• 199g claimed weight (excluding rotor)

• New radial lever

• "Special edition" X2 caliper

• Carbon lever blade, hinged clamp

• £250 / €315 / $320 per brake

• hopetech.com • 199g claimed weight (excluding rotor)• New radial lever• "Special edition" X2 caliper• Carbon lever blade, hinged clamp• £250 / €315 / $320 per brake