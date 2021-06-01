First Look: Hope's New XCR Brake Sneaks Under 200g

Hope Technology has released details of a new XC brake, the XCR. It's a two-piston brake designed for cross-country, downcountry and trail riding. While Hope's existing Tech 3 X2 brake weighs from 249g per end (claimed), the XCR is said to weigh 199g for the lever, hose and caliper, or 182g without fluid, which is how some claimed weights are measured, apparently. The XCR uses a "special edition version" of their one-piece, CNC machined X2 caliper, while the lever is brand new.
Hope XCR brake Details
• 199g claimed weight (excluding rotor)
• New radial lever
• "Special edition" X2 caliper
• Carbon lever blade, hinged clamp
• £250 / €315 / $320 per brake
• hopetech.com
lever uses a standard orientation with the master cylinder parallel to the bar, the XCR lever is a radial design, where the master cylinder is perpendicular to the bar. This helps save weight and frees up real estate on the handlebar, which might be handy for fitting dropper remotes and lockout levers around the brake. It's compatible with SRAM and Shimano direct shifter mounts too. A carbon lever blade helps save more weight while the bar clamp uses a single-bolt with a hinge for easier installation and yet more weight savings. The special edition caliper, meanwhile, features aluminum backing plates in the pads and a low-profile hose connector.
Hope claim new bushings in the lever reduce friction, resulting in a lighter lever feel. There's no bite point adjustability, though, and the reach adjust isn't tool-free. The new lever uses Hope's open reservoir design, so bleeding is a case of pumping DOT oil through the brake while topping up the oil at the lever.
They're available from 1st of June in silver anodizing only. They will cost £250 / €315 / $320 per brake. Hope is using their R&D facility to manufacture these brakes in order to keep their main manufacturing hardware going at full capacity. That means availability of the XCR will be limited.
