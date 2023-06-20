Hutchinson Releases WYRM Downcountry Tire

Bridging the gap between a fast rolling cross-country tire and a burly enduro tire is Hutchinson’s latest addition to their model line - the WYRM. The radical tread pattern can be used as a front or rear tire and aims to combine an efficient rolling tread that still offers enough bite on rugged terrain. This new intermediate-style tire is only available in 29 x 2.4" and depending on the manufacturing location, varies in weight, price, and color choices.
A lighter version receives the Hutchinson Racing Lab label and is made in France. This tire costs £69,95 / €75,99, weighs 950g, and comes in either black or tan wall. A less-expensive version that only comes in black costs significantly less - £42,95 / €45,99, but weighs 1000g.
In terms of construction, Hutchinson uses a 66 thread per inch (TPI) casing with bead to bead reinforcement. The compound is made up of three durometers, but the exact shore numbers are not specified. Hutchinson says that the WYRM is designed to be run with lower pressures, although those pressures will vary depending on rider weight. The central set of chevron blocks is said to reduce rolling resistance while the wider pair claims to aid in a smoother transition. Small sipes promote deformation of the shoulder lugs.
For more information and availability, head to cycling.hutchinson.com
