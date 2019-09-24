First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension



Ibis has unveiled the fifth generation of the Mojo HD, and while the venerable all-mountain / enduro rig still retains its carbon frame, 27.5” wheels, and 153mm of dw-link travel, there have been several evolutionary changes. The 2020 Mojo HD5 gets the usual longer and slacker treatment, along with a new fork and shock tune that are part of what Ibis refer to as their 'Traction Tune' suspension philosophy.



All models are spec'd with a 170mm Fox 36 fork and a DPX2 shock, with a Float X2 shock available as an upgrade. Complete bikes start at $4,399 USD and go all the way up to $9,299 for the top-of-the-line model. The frame alone is $2,999.



Ibis Mojo HD5 Details



• Wheelsize: 27.5"

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 153mm rear / 170mm fork

• 2.6" tire clearance

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Threaded BB

• 7-year frame warranty

• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD

• www.ibiscycles.com • Wheelsize: 27.5"• Carbon frame• Travel: 153mm rear / 170mm fork• 2.6" tire clearance• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Threaded BB• 7-year frame warranty• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD





There's a new internal cable routing design... ...and bushings instead of bearings for the lower pivot.

Frame Details

If khaki's not your color, there's also a black and grey option.

Geometry

Ibis uses Motion Instruments' data acquisition system to develop the tune used on the HD5.

Traction Tuned Suspension

Title image: Ian Collins

Studio photos: Ibis Cycles

The HD5 hasn't lost its curvy profile, but it now has tube-in-tube internal cable routing to help simplify housing swaps – feed the housing in one side and it should pop right out the other, no magnets, bent spokes, or mechanical wizardry required. There's also plenty of room for running longer travel dropper posts – Ibis says that riders over 5'8” should be able to run a post with up to 185mm of drop, and shorter riders should have no issues running a 125mm or longer post.Bearings are used for the HD5's upper link, and bushing are used for the lower one, a similar configuration to what's used on the Ripmo. Those bushings were chosen for that location due to their increased durability; Ibis says they're less likely to get fouled up and 'notchy' like cartridge bearings can. They're also covered by a lifetime replacement policy in case they do wear out.Other details include clearance for 2.6” tires, removable ISCG 05 tabs, a threaded bottom bracket, and downtube and chainstay protection. There's also room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, but riders who choose the Float X2 shock option will need to select their cage and bottle combo carefully – not all configurations will work with the larger air can.The HD5's seat tube angle measures 76-degrees, 2-degrees steeper than the previous model, and the reach has been increased by 12-17mm depending on the size. Going from a 160mm to a 170mm fork slackened the head angle slightly, and it's now 64.2-degrees.Ibis uses the typical small, medium, large, x-large sizing, but the short seat tube lengths make it possible to size up or down based on personal preference.The data acquisition system developed by Motion Instruments played a key role in helping Ibis' engineers decide on the suspension tune for the new HD5. Giving the bike a consistent, predictable feel in all conditions was the goal, and the data gathered led to the HD5's light rebound and compression tune. The intent is for the wheels to respond quickly to impacts during compression, and to rebound just as quickly in order to keep tracking along the ground.Riders that are interested in experimenting with faster rebound speeds should have plenty of range to do so with the HD5, but it's also still possible to run a more typical suspension setup as well.We're currently in the middle of testing the HD5 in Whistler and Pemberton, BC, as part of our annual Field Test – keep an eye out for our take on the new Mojo later this year.