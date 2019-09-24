Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension

Sep 24, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

FIRST LOOK
2020 Ibis Mojo HD5



Ibis has unveiled the fifth generation of the Mojo HD, and while the venerable all-mountain / enduro rig still retains its carbon frame, 27.5” wheels, and 153mm of dw-link travel, there have been several evolutionary changes. The 2020 Mojo HD5 gets the usual longer and slacker treatment, along with a new fork and shock tune that are part of what Ibis refer to as their 'Traction Tune' suspension philosophy.

All models are spec'd with a 170mm Fox 36 fork and a DPX2 shock, with a Float X2 shock available as an upgrade. Complete bikes start at $4,399 USD and go all the way up to $9,299 for the top-of-the-line model. The frame alone is $2,999.

Ibis Mojo HD5 Details

• Wheelsize: 27.5"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 153mm rear / 170mm fork
• 2.6" tire clearance
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Threaded BB
• 7-year frame warranty
• Price: $4,399 - $9,299 USD
www.ibiscycles.com




There's a new internal cable routing design...
...and bushings instead of bearings for the lower pivot.


Frame Details

The HD5 hasn't lost its curvy profile, but it now has tube-in-tube internal cable routing to help simplify housing swaps – feed the housing in one side and it should pop right out the other, no magnets, bent spokes, or mechanical wizardry required. There's also plenty of room for running longer travel dropper posts – Ibis says that riders over 5'8” should be able to run a post with up to 185mm of drop, and shorter riders should have no issues running a 125mm or longer post.

Bearings are used for the HD5's upper link, and bushing are used for the lower one, a similar configuration to what's used on the Ripmo. Those bushings were chosen for that location due to their increased durability; Ibis says they're less likely to get fouled up and 'notchy' like cartridge bearings can. They're also covered by a lifetime replacement policy in case they do wear out.

Other details include clearance for 2.6” tires, removable ISCG 05 tabs, a threaded bottom bracket, and downtube and chainstay protection. There's also room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, but riders who choose the Float X2 shock option will need to select their cage and bottle combo carefully – not all configurations will work with the larger air can.


If khaki's not your color, there's also a black and grey option.




Geometry

The HD5's seat tube angle measures 76-degrees, 2-degrees steeper than the previous model, and the reach has been increased by 12-17mm depending on the size. Going from a 160mm to a 170mm fork slackened the head angle slightly, and it's now 64.2-degrees.

Ibis uses the typical small, medium, large, x-large sizing, but the short seat tube lengths make it possible to size up or down based on personal preference.


Ibis uses Motion Instruments' data acquisition system to develop the tune used on the HD5.


Traction Tuned Suspension


The data acquisition system developed by Motion Instruments played a key role in helping Ibis' engineers decide on the suspension tune for the new HD5. Giving the bike a consistent, predictable feel in all conditions was the goal, and the data gathered led to the HD5's light rebound and compression tune. The intent is for the wheels to respond quickly to impacts during compression, and to rebound just as quickly in order to keep tracking along the ground.

Riders that are interested in experimenting with faster rebound speeds should have plenty of range to do so with the HD5, but it's also still possible to run a more typical suspension setup as well.

We're currently in the middle of testing the HD5 in Whistler and Pemberton, BC, as part of our annual Field Test – keep an eye out for our take on the new Mojo later this year.





Title image: Ian Collins
Studio photos: Ibis Cycles

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Ibis Ibis Mojo


97 Comments

  • 123 2
 Wasn't someone saying yesterday that we could expect a press release today, after the "sneak peek"?
  • 42 6
 Pinkbike is just another advertising platform, so what do you expect
  • 7 2
 it's PB textbook page 1 Smile
  • 10 1
 Kudos to @dirtpaw for his foresight and prediction
  • 2 2
 Lol this is true. Funny how you can see it coming now. "Spotted in the wild...whoa what is this?? Who knows..."
  • 69 11
 Yes. Bike brands have their athletes ride unreleased bikes at international events in hopes that media will spot them in the lead up to a launch. It's 100% part of their marketing plan, but it's absolutely not in some sort of conspiracy with us. Ibis didn't pay for getting spotted, or call us up to say "our bike is here, please leak it."

When we go to a launch for a new bike, an editor (in this case Kaz) gets all the info, but isn't allowed to share it with the rest of the team. Then if we see new things at races, another staff member (in this case James) will write something up. That way we respect the brand's embargo and don't make things harder for other media trying to do the same... but we also do our job of showing you guys new stuff from races.
  • 10 0
 @dirtpaw "expect a full long term review tomorrow"
  • 8 8
 @brianpark: But you guys were also pretending not to know if this would go into production. It's clearly coordinated. It's not a coincidence that the "spotted in the wild, new model???" article came out the day before the press release.
  • 12 3
 @brianpark: Don't pay no mind to the haters! Some people just like to complain. Pinkbike is the best MTB website out there, IMO.
  • 2 1
 @brianpark: You are actively responding to an internet conspiracy so, it must be trueWink
  • 3 6
 @brianpark: “Ibis didn't pay for getting spotted”

Assuming Ibis knows you guys have an article coming out a few days after an event, for which they may have paid, to get a rider on a Camouflage AF for that event is basically extra coverage for the same price.
  • 12 2
 @jeremy3220: James had no prior knowledge of the bike, and spotted it overnight before our morning tech call (he's UK based). To cover the bases he said "There's also the chance that this is simply a test mule and it may never see production."

And as I said, for sure not a coincidence they rode it in public shortly before launch.
  • 3 0
 @jeremy3220: I think you give PB more credit than they deserve for conspiracy and coordination between their editors/staff. As Brian says above, I think their model is more like a bunch of semi-freelance reporters, i.e. Kazimer went to the launch but didn't communicate that to the photogs responsible for "spotted in the wild."
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Yeah its all good. PB does awesome at this stuff and more bike stuff is more bike stuff. I like it at least. People kind of know the Bike Manuf marketing playbook a bit, but whatever it works!
  • 2 0
 @Drew-O: conspirator sympathizer
  • 1 0
 Foken oath !!
@mybaben:
  • 2 0
 @mybaben: All in good fun! When I saw the release, I chuckled! Didn't mean anything negative by it.
  • 1 5
flag kliss (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: we get info on nice new bikes (thank you) so it doesnt really matter in the overall scheme of things but I think you're protesting a bit too much! No chance the EWS pix of a carbon frame was "maybe a mule" - see the pix PB provided of Trek's cobbled together AL frame mules in developing the Supercaliber for comparison... And while Kaz may not know exactly what James in the UK is doing the last sentence of this article says PB is "in the middle" of testing this bike in your annual field test! So you have the bike, sounds like you've had for a while, but no one knows anything. And the "accidental" picture on Saturday may or may not have been a genuine scoop. OK. LOL.
  • 1 0
 @deadflat: Wasn't directing it at you. Yours was good natured. Some others were getting pretty negative...
  • 3 9
flag tuumbaq (15 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: come on, what a crap load of bullshit.You guys ALWAYS do the same thing , you make a “ spotted” post the day before each press releases.Thats the DEFINITION of planned, its no a coincidence anymore.Yesterday ( like every other “ spotted” post ) was just a click bait post, it’s apparently PB’s not so clever way of manipulating the numbers of views now.

Ibis pays for advertising, you in return charge a premium.More clicks=more views=more exposure=charge more...Thats what click baits do, they allow PB to charge more money.In the end guess whos paying for those falsely inflated prices?

No one but you , said anything about a conspiracy, but you're seriously insulting your readers ( were not 5 !) when saying the editor in charge isn’t allowed to share with the rest of the team in the office.What happens if they do ?They have to go sit in a corner for the rest of the day? Yeah right, yesterday’s hints of what would go into production were largely based on this release : “ With the Ripmo and Ripley both taking care of the 29" side of things we expect this bike to remain as a 27.5" bike”....Wow, what a coincidence, a day later we find out the bike will run on 27.5 “ wheels! You guys are SOoooooo good !

In the end Im sure the industry loves it but they pass the bill down to their customers.
  • 3 0
 Wow you are passionate about a random mountain bike article! @tuumbaq:
  • 1 0
 @ljohnst88: Right?! I mean at the end of the day, is it really that important?? I mean it's just fun reading about new rad bikes being released. Who cares about the background shit?
  • 1 0
 who hurt you?
  • 3 0
 @tuumbaq: sounds like someone needs to get offline and go for a thing, called a bike ride!
  • 6 0
 Man I'm soooooo pissed that every company doesn't tell me personally what they have in the works! Why can't they just send me updates to what they plan on releasing in the future so that I can be on the inside? What a tough life having to wait for bike companies to make official releases of new products!

I'm so angry that this is how a bike release happens!
  • 27 3
 ***giggles at 'Spotted' and 'First Look' article proximity to each other***
  • 13 1
 Ibisitting here waiting for this news to drop
  • 2 0
 Ibisitting here waiting to drop another turd.
  • 11 0
 Having a 27.5" option is still wanted by some people.
  • 7 0
 Not everyone wants a 29"er....
  • 2 0
 yes and some even have fun riding those bikes crazy LOL
  • 2 0
 29" is just bent @blaklabl:
  • 8 1
 Marketing miss calling that color khaki. "Hershey Squirt" is way more catchy.
  • 4 0
 "Brand new suspension technology" Ibis Traction Tune Philosophy explained - "When the wheel hits a bump we wanted it to move up and over the bump but then on the backside of the bump we wanted to wheel to come back down." That is revolutionary! (sarcasm) "Like when you see a baja truck and the chassis is still but the tires are moving up and down underneath it" Has this not been the goal and how suspension has always worked? I'm confused.
  • 2 0
 Exactly.
  • 1 0
 I don't know if that analogy works... a trophy truck needs to have the tires on the ground in rough stuff because it relies on the engine to get forward momentum. If you go downhill you really shouldn't pedal in the rough stuff, your momentum is mostly from gravity... I think fast racers don't want to be sucked down into every hole but rather skip over the roughest stuff.
  • 1 0
 It has been but then people complain about bobby pedaling or (my least favorite thing to hear) a dead feeling bike.
  • 9 7
 The configuration is weird. 27.5 wheels, but 153mm rear travel. That rear travel is a 29er enduro travel. A 27.5 enduro should have 160 travel at least. Also the wheelbase is on par with what a 29er enduro bike would be. Basically you have a bike that handles like a 29er, except with less rollover of the 27.5 wheels.
  • 1 1
 Yeah was really hoping for a 27.5 170 rear travel.
  • 1 2
 LOL. The HD4 already had mixed reviews on its handling. Some said floppy and sluggish and this one is even longer! The HD4 had the same rear travel. Not sure why it's still 153...
  • 3 0
 Not sure what a Enduro bike should have for travel but the bike length might actually make sense for a 27.5 due to the smaller wheels. I think 29ers are getting too long (I ride XL, so maybe I'm more sensitive to it) but for a 27.5 it might be a nice balance. The bike will automatically be more nimble due to the smaller wheelsize but the length of the bike will give it some extra stability that people like 29ers for. Hard to say and I'm far from an enduro rider but Ibis has been on a roll making some sick bikes. Best to give them the benefit of the doubt.
  • 4 0
 @mybaben: They.. Like Giant have not "Set out to create 153mm of travel, but after trying both shorter and longer travel versions of the bike, this was the magic number they found suited the bike the best"!
  • 1 0
 Probably they made suspension more active so reduced travel to make it feel a bit like old platform. Imagine you made bikes with too much antisqat for years, have some followers and bang, you finally make bikes that descends properly but is more sluggish uphill - all downcountry enthusiast get pretty mad.
  • 1 1
 @weezyb: LMAO! Wink
  • 1 0
 @Jaybirdy: I'm fine with that. All I really need is 150+. I've found that 140mm is just a little too small.
  • 1 0
 @mybaben: Wasn't trying to be funny. Just looking for another bike to compete with the Firebird, Nomad, Capra, Slayer etc....overforking a 150mm travel bike isn't what Im really looking into doing.
  • 2 0
 @mybaben: When the HD4 came out the story was all about how they did extensive testing and settled at the 64.9 degree HA as best. Low and behold this comes out and that supposed testing goes out the window?

I was eager for a 160 in this release but am let down. Ibis never wants to play in the long travel game.
  • 1 0
 @weezyb: That makes sense, that's why I really prefer 160mm. The problem is a maker can't have 12 different bikes. So it gets hard to decide what to build. The truth is the trail bike market is really big, and also a ton of people use enduro bikes for general trail and all mountain riding. If the enduro bikes start getting too big, that may be okay for pro racers, but for us regular guys, they're going to get too hard to ride and be too much bike. 140-150 rear is a little too small for my riding, but 170 rear is getting big! The bike starts getting too specialized in application...
  • 1 0
 Every lady knows 140 isn't enough@mybaben:
  • 2 0
 Why don't we just make the seat angles 90 degrees and include tri compression socks and aero bars with each bike? I am old enough to remember when everyone started cutting their bars down to get through the trees. Remember how that trend went? Yes they climb well on the super steeps - but what about the 97 percent of time you are not on the super steeps - especially on this bike...
  • 3 0
 How exactly is this a "different approach to suspension"? so they used a commercially available data logging system to find a light tune that they like? let the marketing machine run with it!
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly. Check my comment above.
  • 2 0
 The data system let us advance in the direction we were already going by leaps and bounds. The "new" thing is how different it feels on the trail. Check Bike Mag for some actual first impressions on the new tune.

www.bikemag.com/gear/first-impressions-the-2020-ibis-mojo-hd5
  • 5 0
 The teamwork with motion instruments is the real rad part!
  • 3 0
 Obvious question: How would it handle mullet style? 29er front wheel with a 160mm fork. It wouldn't slacken the seat tube too much I'm thinking.
  • 1 0
 If the a2c of the fork is the same, then the average change I've seen is ~0.7 degrees at approximately 1200mm wheelbase. I think my bike came out at 0.68 for a 1208 wheelbase. So of you ran a 150 29er fork thats roughly the change you'd see.
  • 1 0
 maybe you could try a 150mm fork would be okay also combined with a 29er up front
  • 2 0
 We don't recommend it. With a 150 29er fork/wheel, the HA goes from 64.2 to 62. It also jacks up the bottom bracket by 6-8mm. And yes, it would also slacken the STA by about 2 degrees.
  • 1 0
 @ibiscycles: So when can we expect to see a 975 bike from you guys? I'm waiting impatiently.
  • 1 0
 Cool to see Ibis progress from a "XC dork PR chaser" vibe brand, to creating a bike that's plush and fun, and something I'd now seriously consider. The developer even talked about Trophy Trucks, never thought I'd see that. Good job.

I imagine net up is a 150-160mm 29er...
  • 2 0
 The 147mm 29er just not quite enough? :-)
  • 1 0
 Good for Dave Weagle - making bank on licensing royalties to this day. I remember when he was selling the first protos of his E13 bash guard on Ridemonkey (or was it Mudsluts?) direct to consumer. I still have a couple of em.
  • 1 0
 I loved my HD4 and currently loving my Ripmo and this new bike looks badass! the geometry is spot on and dig the desert color. I would've liked to see an increase on rear travel to 160mm with 170-180mm fork capacity especially because this is still a 27.5 wheels bike. Anyways what do i know, with the DW Link and new suspension tune it probably doesn't need more travel than that.
  • 1 0
 Jeez. Everyone is being pretty harsh.

I don't really see anything to gripe about on this bike. Maybe that's why the complaints are focussed on the paint color and the marketing?

Kudos on taking the time to get the shock tune right and the geometry up to date.
  • 4 0
 IF THEY WEAR OUT!
  • 3 1
 I had so bad experiences with bushings... Squeeking, friction, etc...
  • 3 0
 they work pretty well in the Knolly's I've had
  • 3 0
 on the ripmo, it's actually the upper bearing'd link that creaks constantly, not the lower.
  • 1 0
 they changed the clevis pivot design. wonder why? and whether it has bearings now?
  • 2 0
 Funny, still looks like an IBIS
  • 1 1
 Wait, so their big selling point for their new bike is something you can do on the bike you already own by turning a few clickers?
  • 10 0
 LOL! We tested dozens of forks and shocks and couldn't achieve the wheel speeds in compression and rebound we were looking for. We worked extensively with our partners to shift the tuning ranges to meet the needs of both our Enduro World Series athletes and regular riders. So no, you can't achieve this by using a couple of clickers on a bike you already own. In fact, this suspension philosophy may not work on your bike. Most suspension platforms require compression damping to control pedal bob. With dw-link, we control it with suspension kinematics. Our bikes are so efficient, we can get away with low compression damping - something that can't be said for every platform.
  • 6 0
 @ibiscycles: Having spent time on your suspension, there is some magic in Ibis's version of DWLink. Its no joke, you guys seem to nail the system for the most part.
  • 1 0
 Ooooh, shirty. @ibiscycles:
  • 3 0
 @ibiscycles: I do love how that DW link wizardry pedals.
  • 1 0
 @ibiscycles: Yo dudes why didn't you do this to the Ripmo AF that came out like a week ago? Did your design bros not talk to each other, or what?

Also, your press release says that this will work on your other bikes. Pasted below. But you gotta send in your stuff to fox to have it revalved.
www.dropbox.com/s/ra3vck5l9hwphos/Traction_Tune_PR.pdf?dl=0&utm_source=Ibis+Global+Media+List&utm_campaign=0a85215e59-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_20_04_46_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_ffea653feb-0a85215e59-114364665&mc_cid=0a85215e59&mc_eid=ccfc3b730e
  • 1 0
 @gbeaks33: Look closer. Closer. See that part at the end? Yup, the Ripmo AF is already shipping with a custom tuned fork and shock from DVO.
  • 2 0
 Im confused...I thought I was supposed to ride a 29er now.
  • 4 2
 It’s so pretty!
  • 2 0
 ...
  • 1 0
 @ibiscycles lmk when Mojo 4 AF SLX is ready
  • 2 2
 Lists all geo numbers in Metric. Uses inches for seat tube length. Okay.
  • 1 2
 I wonder if Ibis and Santa Cruz are getting a good deal on these colours? Let’s try monkey poo brown this year!
  • 1 0
 I have to agree. Between the browns, grays, and foam greens. It's like they're trying to see how ugly they can make a bike and still sell it.
  • 1 2
 Stop painting bikes brown, it's quite literally shit. Also, still looks ugly imo. Hope those bushings are well sealed!
  • 1 0
 Air shock in 2020?
  • 1 0
 Wait, what?! No Fox 38?
  • 2 5
 Perfect, Blow through all of your travel and bottom out hard and or run a pack of tokens. Perfect for parking lot test bikes.
  • 2 4
 Bushings in rear pivot with lifetime warranty? You're going to regret that...
  • 3 0
 We only put bushings where it makes sense, areas with low rotation and high load, e.g. our lower link. We've been testing the design for nearly three years and shipping productions for over a year. So far, no regrets! And when it's time to replace your bushings, call us. We'll send you replacements on the house!
  • 1 0
 I dunno dude, maybe if the frame is a wear item... but the pivot bearings in my Process 134 are notchy AF after 3 seasons & 150,000ft of descending (and that's with 2 cleanings). The shock bushings in my old slayer lasted longer than that. I'd definitely give an Ibis a try as long as the bushings are easily replaceable. Either way I think you'll have a hard time finding infinite life bushings/bearings and obviously one might be better or worse depending on the application.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



